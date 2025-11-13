I Was Procrastinating In Work And Thought: What If Darth Vader Went On A Road Trip? And This Is The Result…

by

…it didn’t stop there either.

I thought the same thing about Daenerys from Game of Thrones, Harry Potter, The Joker, and Sheldon Cooper from The Big Bang Theory.

Darth Vader’s Imperial ‘Cruiser’ on the outside

I Was Procrastinating In Work And Thought: What If Darth Vader Went On A Road Trip? And This Is The Result&#8230;

I figured it would look a lot like his Imperial Shuttle. And he’d have a cool:

1. Observation dome
2. Navigation fin
3. Cockpit (straight from the shuttle)
4. Intake ports
5. Boarding ramps

… and on the inside

I Was Procrastinating In Work And Thought: What If Darth Vader Went On A Road Trip? And This Is The Result&#8230;

With his:

1. Han Solo frozen-in-carbonite fridge.
2. “High-ground” BBQ pit. With lava straight from Mustafar itself.
3. Photograph of Padmé. That is if photographs are a thing in Star Wars of course.
4. Cloak carousel.
5. Mediation chamber for putting cream on his face, being delicate and being interrupted by the Emperor.
6. 3-D chess table.
7. Conference table.

I figured Daenerys always like to make a statement, probably more so than Vader

I Was Procrastinating In Work And Thought: What If Darth Vader Went On A Road Trip? And This Is The Result&#8230;

Which is why her’s is especially badass. Maybe I should have put the Iron Throne in the ‘driving’ seat, haha.

I Was Procrastinating In Work And Thought: What If Darth Vader Went On A Road Trip? And This Is The Result&#8230;

I figured the inside would be a clash of cultures — that of Essos and Westeros.

Harry Potter would drive around in an old train car from Hogwarts

I Was Procrastinating In Work And Thought: What If Darth Vader Went On A Road Trip? And This Is The Result&#8230;

…because why wouldn’t he? It’s not very inconspicuous, but that’s what invisibility is for, isn’t it?

I Was Procrastinating In Work And Thought: What If Darth Vader Went On A Road Trip? And This Is The Result&#8230;

And the inside would basically just look like the Gryffindor common room.

I figured Sheldon would design his own (of course he would, he’s our generation’s Einstein)

I Was Procrastinating In Work And Thought: What If Darth Vader Went On A Road Trip? And This Is The Result&#8230;

…and I reckon it would look something like this.

I Was Procrastinating In Work And Thought: What If Darth Vader Went On A Road Trip? And This Is The Result&#8230;

I think everyone envisioned the interior looking like this.

The Joker’s one gave me the creeps

I Was Procrastinating In Work And Thought: What If Darth Vader Went On A Road Trip? And This Is The Result&#8230;

…but I’m pretty sure this is what he would go for.

I didn’t even want to imagine the inside

I Was Procrastinating In Work And Thought: What If Darth Vader Went On A Road Trip? And This Is The Result&#8230;

…but how else could a psychopath-clown’s living space look like?

