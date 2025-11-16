50 Times Cats Made Their Owners Wonder “What’s Wrong With My Cat” (New Pics)

Even healthy, happy cats can be unpredictable and idiosyncratic in many ways. One moment your beloved feline is chilling and purring on your lap, the next it’s stealing your neighbors’ belongings.
But don’t just take my word for it. There’s a whole subreddit dedicated to the surprisingly funny ways of these creatures, proving just how random and adventurous they can be.
It’s called ‘What’s Wrong With Your Cat?‘ and the online community has 583,000 members who are constantly sharing moments from their pet’s “malfunctions.”
Also, don’t miss the talk we had with Lucy Hoile, a Certified Clinical Animal Behaviorist (CCAB) who specializes in cats! You can find it spread out between the pictures.
#1 Whenever We Turn A Fan Or Air Filter On Our Little Girl Goes And Sits Right In Front Of It And Makes Her ‘Fan Face’
Image source: Turbulent_Swan_64
#2 My Cat Staring At A Piece Of Rice
Image source: asakiwaki
#3 Cosmo (Office Cat). Spent Days Only In The Sink. Took Him To The Vet. Vet Said He’s In The Sink Constantly “Because He’s A Cat”
Image source: saintphoenixxx
#4 I Don’t Even Know What To Say
Image source: qwer1627
#5 My Cat Likes To Sleep In A Perfectly Straight Line
Image source: cannydooper
#6 More Food !!!
Image source: Flirty_arya
#7 90 Degree Kitty
Image source: Stellanboll
#8 Cat So Lazy A Spider Built A Web Between Her Ears
Image source: worldiscubik
#9 If I Fits… Aw, S**ts
Image source: Thryloz
#10 He’s Just Standing There… Menacingly
Image source: sablasagna
#11 Every Single Day I Think I Can’t Possibly Get A Funnier Picture Of Her. Every Single Day She Proves Me Wrong
Image source: minminminnow
#12 Sometimes My Lips Get Stuck On My Teefs
Image source: DisgruntledPelican
#13 Not Only Did He Steal The Vet’s Chair, He Had To Make A Face As Well
Image source: External-Pilot-2207
#14 He Threw His Socks On The Floor Again
Image source: JuiceJuddy
#15 She’s A Scarf
Image source: CoveDwell
#16 Am Cat. But Sometimes Wonder… Why Am Cat?
Image source: Delicious-Talk2128
#17 Searched The Whole House For Her, Found This
Image source: ______________u
#18 I Feel Like I Interrupted Something
Image source: richestotheconjurer
#19 No One Taught Her How To Use The Chair
Image source: Brozo08
#20 Instant Regret
Image source: imported_solemnity
#21 Chestnuts Roasting Over An Open Fire
Image source: Gimblejay
#22 Fred Having An Existential Crisis
Image source: gilbertsmith
#23 He Yells At Grass Before He Eats It
Image source: coxonroach
#24 GF’s Cat Is Having Some… Thoughts?
Image source: tim3lymann3r
#25 She Found The Catnip Plant, Ate Dirt And Didn‘T Stop There
Image source: EstaLisa
#26 He Got Long Leggies
Image source: Christof_P
#27 The Line To Bathroom Is Long
Image source: LegatusDux
#28 An Interesting Pair
Image source: BritishFoSho
#29 Cat Is Rebooting
Image source: anallover1220
#30 Some Heads Are Gonna Roll
Image source: TheBrilliantDiscover
#31 He Likes To Huff The Wrapper From My Mint Chocolate Candy (There Is No Actual Chocolate Left In There, He Just Likes Anything That Smells Like Mint)
Image source: paintingcatlady
#32 You Tell Me
Image source: InternalEssayz
#33 I’m Not Sure If I Got A Kitten Or A Demon
Image source: Kurdidurdi
#34 Always Wanted To Post This Here. One Night When She Forgot That She Have A Neck!
Image source: virgin_boi69
#35 Imagine Trying To Poop In Peace And You Look Down To See This
Image source: nootnewtt
#36 He Likes To Lay On Legos
Image source: dark_iiii
#37 Enemy Tail Detected
Image source: Promist
#38 Sometimes She Just Looks Lost
Image source: Ifette
#39 *casually Sleeps For Hours Like This*
Image source: sleepwhenimdead-
#40 I Let Her Smell An Oreo
Image source: Deep_Delivery_6447
#41 She Sleeps Like This To Keep Her Nose Warm
Image source: ChrispyBowtie
#42 How Did This Pic End Up On My Phone. Cat, What Have You Done?
Image source: Plane-Jain
#43 An Image Of Boredom; This Can’t Be Comfortable
Image source: GearDawg
#44 This Is Dennis. He Sits Like This 60% Of The Time
Image source: justingilltattoos
#45 Cabbage Leaves Can Help Reduce Pain In Swollen Nipples After Nursing. A Local Rescue Posted This Photo Of One Of Their Mama Cats Getting The Cabbage Treatment
Image source: KiltedLady
#46 I Was About To Sleep Until I Saw This
Image source: Queasy-Masterpiece98
#47 My Cats Have Chosen Violence
Image source: Voxit
#48 I Think My Cat Has Picked Up On My Gay Limp Wrist
Image source: overdue_panic
#49 I Think My Mom’s Cat Might Need An Exorcism
Image source: yourzebrasready
#50 “Hey Mom Look I’m Shoes Now”
Image source: ChainsofAssery
