Hey Pandas, What’s The Saddest Thing Anyone Has Ever Said To You? (Closed)

What’s the saddest thing anyone has ever said to you?
#1
You would be pretty if you lost some weight
#2
i would say so but it triggers ptsd
#3
Might sound cliché, but “we need to break up” was one of the saddest, honestly.
#4
I was at a resteraunt and there was a woman beside me who was crying.So I asked her what was wrong,She said the most heart breaking thing”Those who betray you are never your enemies”and she continued to cry.
#5
Roxy is gone. Roxy was my dog.
#6
“Your just a kid.” ):
#7
There was this guy I liked in university. One of my friends told me for some reason that he said that he would never date someone like me.
#8
my mom and uncle said my dad died by car crash
