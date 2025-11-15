Hey Pandas, What’s The Saddest Thing Anyone Has Ever Said To You? (Closed)

What’s the saddest thing anyone has ever said to you?

#1

You would be pretty if you lost some weight

#2

i would say so but it triggers ptsd

#3

Might sound cliché, but “we need to break up” was one of the saddest, honestly.

#4

I was at a resteraunt and there was a woman beside me who was crying.So I asked her what was wrong,She said the most heart breaking thing”Those who betray you are never your enemies”and she continued to cry.

#5

Roxy is gone. Roxy was my dog.

#6

“Your just a kid.” ):

#7

There was this guy I liked in university. One of my friends told me for some reason that he said that he would never date someone like me.

#8

my mom and uncle said my dad died by car crash

