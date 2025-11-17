30 Once-Popular Kitchen Tools That We Don’t See Anymore

There’s a tool for every task and a task for every tool. Oh, you could do everything from cooking to DIY with a spoon and a hammer and hope for the best! But it’s probably best to rely on specialized gadgets if you want to do things well. However, as time goes by, some of them fall out of use and end up being almost completely forgotten.
That’s where the ‘Vintage Kitchen Toys’ subreddit comes in. It’s an online community that documents vintage kitchen appliances and gadgets, many of which people might not be familiar with. We’ve collected some of the most impressive and odd photos to share with you. You’ll find them as you scroll down. Don’t forget to upvote the ones that you had no idea existed.
Bored Panda got in touch with the team running ‘Vintage Kitchen Toys’ and the founder was kind enough to tell us all about the community and why vintage gadgets resonate with so many people. You’ll find their insights below.
We also reached out to world-famous pie artist and baking tool inventor Jessica Leigh Clark-Bojin, @thepieous, to get her thoughts on the advantages of vintage cooking gadgets and which tools are worth investing in the most for bakers. Jessica is the author of ‘Pies Are Awesome’ and is launching a new series of online baking courses at ‘The Pie Savvy.’ Read on for our full interview with her.
#1 Just Bought A House From 1906, Still Has The Original Stove
#2 1950s Whisk I Picked Up Last Week. I’m In Love With It
#3 My Friend’s Monarch Range
#4 Found This At My Parents House!
#5 Time To Show Off The Revereware Collection!
#6 My 1910 Pe.de. Dienes Coffee Grinder – Still In Daily Use
#7 Just Inherited This Stunning Norge Gas Stove. What Do I Need To Know Before Trying To Install It?
#8 An Old Time Pocket Grocery List
#9 All The Oven Doors You’d Ever Need…and Then Some
#10 Cool Concept – This “Convenient” Kitchen From ’74
#11 Amazing Looking Toaster I Found In My Grandma’s Closet
#12 Just Couldn’t Pass It Up For $15 At At An Auction. 3 Beaters!
#13 My Wifes Nana Has An Awesome Hoosier That I Know You All Will Appreciate
#14 Mini Cast Iron Pot Belly Stove, Used By Door-To-Door Salesmen To Demo. We Used It To Make Coffee After A Few Power Outages After Hurricanes
#15 From My Grandmother’s Kitchen To My Own!
#16 Considered One Of The Best Toasters Even Made. The Toastmaster 1b12. Rewired It And Put On A New Cord To Make Live Another Lifetime. Makes The Perfect Toast
#17 Finally Reacquired The Popcorn Popper Of My Youth
#18 Found This At Goodwill For 50 Cents Or A Dollar. It Actually Included The Mounting Bracket And Swivel Pin As Well. It Works Great By Holding The Can And Lid Securely After Cutting. Anything From Sears Is Right Up My Alley
#19 You Guys Motivated Me To Take A Stab At Restoring A Knife! Here’s The Results From My First One
#20 No More Ice Daggers…freshly Defrosted Food Freezer
#21 Wedgewood Stove – Phx Az. See Comments Please!
#22 This Was My Great-Grandmother’s Given To Me By My Mother. I Love It
#23 My Grandma’s Oster “Ayudante De Cocina” And All Its Add-Ons
#24 I Was Told You Guys Would Enjoy My Latest Find: Reading Deluxe Dream Kitchen, C. 1961
#25 Couldn’t Believe My Neighbor Was Giving This Away! It Is Near-Mint Condition And Even Has The Groovy Box
#26 $3 Hamilton Beach Electric Knife
#27 Behold, The Finest Cookie Making Implement: The Foley Fork
#28 A Girl I Follow On Instagram Is At Priscilla Presley’s Estate Sale And I’ve Never Been More Jealous. Check Out This Baddie:
#29 Egg Grading
#30 Vintage (1980’s) Milkshake Machine/Drink Mixer. Works Like A Champ, My Husband Is Using It To Make Tiki Drinks🍹
