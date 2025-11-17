30 Once-Popular Kitchen Tools That We Don’t See Anymore

by

There’s a tool for every task and a task for every tool. Oh, you could do everything from cooking to DIY with a spoon and a hammer and hope for the best! But it’s probably best to rely on specialized gadgets if you want to do things well. However, as time goes by, some of them fall out of use and end up being almost completely forgotten.

That’s where the ‘Vintage Kitchen Toys’ subreddit comes in. It’s an online community that documents vintage kitchen appliances and gadgets, many of which people might not be familiar with. We’ve collected some of the most impressive and odd photos to share with you. You’ll find them as you scroll down. Don’t forget to upvote the ones that you had no idea existed.

Bored Panda got in touch with the team running ‘Vintage Kitchen Toys’ and the founder was kind enough to tell us all about the community and why vintage gadgets resonate with so many people. You’ll find their insights below.

We also reached out to world-famous pie artist and baking tool inventor Jessica Leigh Clark-Bojin, @thepieous, to get her thoughts on the advantages of vintage cooking gadgets and which tools are worth investing in the most for bakers. Jessica is the author of ‘Pies Are Awesome’ and is launching a new series of online baking courses at ‘The Pie Savvy.’ Read on for our full interview with her.

#1 Just Bought A House From 1906, Still Has The Original Stove

30 Once-Popular Kitchen Tools That We Don&#8217;t See Anymore

Image source: Tastieshock

#2 1950s Whisk I Picked Up Last Week. I’m In Love With It

30 Once-Popular Kitchen Tools That We Don&#8217;t See Anymore

Image source: mrsfran

#3 My Friend’s Monarch Range

30 Once-Popular Kitchen Tools That We Don&#8217;t See Anymore

Image source: Sindtwhistle

#4 Found This At My Parents House!

30 Once-Popular Kitchen Tools That We Don&#8217;t See Anymore

Image source: ditayylmao

#5 Time To Show Off The Revereware Collection!

30 Once-Popular Kitchen Tools That We Don&#8217;t See Anymore

Image source: dryerfresh

#6 My 1910 Pe.de. Dienes Coffee Grinder – Still In Daily Use

30 Once-Popular Kitchen Tools That We Don&#8217;t See Anymore

Image source: jazz_man

#7 Just Inherited This Stunning Norge Gas Stove. What Do I Need To Know Before Trying To Install It?

30 Once-Popular Kitchen Tools That We Don&#8217;t See Anymore

Image source: heylulu20

#8 An Old Time Pocket Grocery List

30 Once-Popular Kitchen Tools That We Don&#8217;t See Anymore

Image source: Miguenzo

#9 All The Oven Doors You’d Ever Need…and Then Some

30 Once-Popular Kitchen Tools That We Don&#8217;t See Anymore

Image source: karlhungusx

#10 Cool Concept – This “Convenient” Kitchen From ’74

30 Once-Popular Kitchen Tools That We Don&#8217;t See Anymore

Image source: BeefSwellinton

#11 Amazing Looking Toaster I Found In My Grandma’s Closet

30 Once-Popular Kitchen Tools That We Don&#8217;t See Anymore

Image source: eldersveld

#12 Just Couldn’t Pass It Up For $15 At At An Auction. 3 Beaters!

30 Once-Popular Kitchen Tools That We Don&#8217;t See Anymore

Image source: Luvoldcrap

#13 My Wifes Nana Has An Awesome Hoosier That I Know You All Will Appreciate

30 Once-Popular Kitchen Tools That We Don&#8217;t See Anymore

Image source: toke35

#14 Mini Cast Iron Pot Belly Stove, Used By Door-To-Door Salesmen To Demo. We Used It To Make Coffee After A Few Power Outages After Hurricanes

30 Once-Popular Kitchen Tools That We Don&#8217;t See Anymore

Image source: Figuring_It_Out_1726

#15 From My Grandmother’s Kitchen To My Own!

30 Once-Popular Kitchen Tools That We Don&#8217;t See Anymore

Image source: Lvanwinkle18

#16 Considered One Of The Best Toasters Even Made. The Toastmaster 1b12. Rewired It And Put On A New Cord To Make Live Another Lifetime. Makes The Perfect Toast

30 Once-Popular Kitchen Tools That We Don&#8217;t See Anymore

Image source: King_Baboon

#17 Finally Reacquired The Popcorn Popper Of My Youth

30 Once-Popular Kitchen Tools That We Don&#8217;t See Anymore

Image source: eldersveld

#18 Found This At Goodwill For 50 Cents Or A Dollar. It Actually Included The Mounting Bracket And Swivel Pin As Well. It Works Great By Holding The Can And Lid Securely After Cutting. Anything From Sears Is Right Up My Alley

30 Once-Popular Kitchen Tools That We Don&#8217;t See Anymore

Image source: Luvoldcrap

#19 You Guys Motivated Me To Take A Stab At Restoring A Knife! Here’s The Results From My First One

30 Once-Popular Kitchen Tools That We Don&#8217;t See Anymore

Image source: ShytTalkingScrub

#20 No More Ice Daggers…freshly Defrosted Food Freezer

30 Once-Popular Kitchen Tools That We Don&#8217;t See Anymore

Image source: DrifterNtheDark

#21 Wedgewood Stove – Phx Az. See Comments Please!

30 Once-Popular Kitchen Tools That We Don&#8217;t See Anymore

Image source: Youre_ARealJerk

#22 This Was My Great-Grandmother’s Given To Me By My Mother. I Love It

30 Once-Popular Kitchen Tools That We Don&#8217;t See Anymore

Image source: hamboneANDskillet

#23 My Grandma’s Oster “Ayudante De Cocina” And All Its Add-Ons

30 Once-Popular Kitchen Tools That We Don&#8217;t See Anymore

Image source: Pterodactylandi

#24 I Was Told You Guys Would Enjoy My Latest Find: Reading Deluxe Dream Kitchen, C. 1961

30 Once-Popular Kitchen Tools That We Don&#8217;t See Anymore

Image source: bicycle_bandito

#25 Couldn’t Believe My Neighbor Was Giving This Away! It Is Near-Mint Condition And Even Has The Groovy Box

30 Once-Popular Kitchen Tools That We Don&#8217;t See Anymore

Image source: fizzgigmcarthur

#26 $3 Hamilton Beach Electric Knife

30 Once-Popular Kitchen Tools That We Don&#8217;t See Anymore

Image source: sgonzalez3888

#27 Behold, The Finest Cookie Making Implement: The Foley Fork

30 Once-Popular Kitchen Tools That We Don&#8217;t See Anymore

Image source: ruegretful

#28 A Girl I Follow On Instagram Is At Priscilla Presley’s Estate Sale And I’ve Never Been More Jealous. Check Out This Baddie:

30 Once-Popular Kitchen Tools That We Don&#8217;t See Anymore

Image source: _poppyseed

#29 Egg Grading

30 Once-Popular Kitchen Tools That We Don&#8217;t See Anymore

Image source: raccoonisheyes

#30 Vintage (1980’s) Milkshake Machine/Drink Mixer. Works Like A Champ, My Husband Is Using It To Make Tiki Drinks🍹

30 Once-Popular Kitchen Tools That We Don&#8217;t See Anymore

Image source: CatMomwithKids

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
January 18: Top 10 Events This Day in Movie and Television History
3 min read
Feb, 2, 2022
What Yellowstone Gets Wrong About Montana
3 min read
May, 9, 2022
Obituary For Idaho Witch Holly Blair Goes Viral For Being Ridiculously Amusing
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
“School’s Out”: What If Dali (And Other Surrealists) Made The Art For The Fifth Alice Cooper Album In 1972?
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
70 Creative Stickers That Make Your Wall Look Magical
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Murder in the First
Murder in the First Season 2 Episode 2 Review: “Schizofrenzy”
3 min read
Jun, 16, 2015
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.