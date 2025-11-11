Corgi Puppies Running In Slow-Mo Will Make Your Day

Slow-motion video makes cool things cooler, but it also makes cute things cuter. This slow-mo video of adorable corgi puppies running, playing and flopping about like bunny rabbits is probably the cutest thing you’ll see all day.

Despite their unassuming size, the corgi breed is fairly extraordinary. Its history can be tracked back roughly 1,000 years to Welsh farmers, who used them to herd cattle and sheep. Corgis are the smallest dog breed in the herding category, but they hold their own as working dogs because of their tenacity and their instincts. In Welsh fairytales, magical faeries rode Corgis as mighty steeds.

These cute Corgi butts were filmed in slow-mo in Japan. Their owner, the Goro@Welsh Youtube channel, also has a series of adorable e-books on Amazon.

More info: Youtube (h/t: mashable)

