Hey Pandas, What Is The Best Place To Travel (Closed)

Hey everyone! I just wanted to ask about your favorite place to travel to and what’s the reason behind that?
#1
The Moon. No tourists or annoying people, A great view, cool clothes, and lots of open space. The only downside is the food.
#2
This might seem very broad, but I think Europe is the best place to travel. The nature, beauty, art, culture, food, language, and diversity are amazing!
#3
I went to France and went to both Paris and a little town on a cliffside. The little town was way better, the people were so nice, the views were gorgeous, and best of all we could walk town these thousand year old steps to a little bakery and buy frsh made bread in the morning!
#4
I’d say it depends on many factors: your budget, time of year, weather conditions, activity of atrial forces, political situation, your own health condition, whether you travel in a group or alone, as a married or unmarried, straight or homosexual couple. whether you are male or female and also unfortunately on the color of your skin. For every beautiful spot on earth I can name an unpleasant circumstance for visiting
#5
Cuba – the Caribbean beaches, the history, Havana, the 1950s cars, the rum, the people, the amazing food! Everything in one island. Scotland is my home, Cuba, my love. PS. Best vegetarian food ever!
#6
My grandparents house. Plain and simple, there are nothing but happy memories there.
