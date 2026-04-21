Artist Creates Inspiring Comics That Might Brighten Up Your Day (43 New Pics)

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Most Bored Panda readers are likely already familiar with John Euclid Templonuevo, better known as “Arkitekyuklid,” the Philippines-based artist behind simple yet deeply impactful illustrations centered on kindness, self-love, and emotional healing.

In his newest comics, Templonuevo continues to offer gentle reminders that it’s okay to slow down, embrace vulnerability, and take care of yourself. With a subtle touch of humor, he reassures us that we’re not alone in our daily struggles, and that sometimes, it’s perfectly fine to laugh at them, too.

Scroll down and let these wholesome comics remind you to be just a little kinder to yourself today.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | x.com

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Artist Creates Inspiring Comics That Might Brighten Up Your Day (43 New Pics)

Image source: arkitekyuklid

The artist has shared that his goal is to spread encouragement and positivity, creating content that uplifts rather than adds to the noise.

“A lot of inspiration/ideas/motivation you see in my social media accounts are coming from my devotion when I read the bible. I’m not a religious person; I just love the one who created the universe,” Templonuevo explained, noting that his own life is a living testimony of how “real God is.”

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Artist Creates Inspiring Comics That Might Brighten Up Your Day (43 New Pics)

Image source: arkitekyuklid

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Artist Creates Inspiring Comics That Might Brighten Up Your Day (43 New Pics)

Image source: arkitekyuklid

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Artist Creates Inspiring Comics That Might Brighten Up Your Day (43 New Pics)

Image source: arkitekyuklid

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Artist Creates Inspiring Comics That Might Brighten Up Your Day (43 New Pics)

Image source: arkitekyuklid

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Artist Creates Inspiring Comics That Might Brighten Up Your Day (43 New Pics)

Image source: arkitekyuklid

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Artist Creates Inspiring Comics That Might Brighten Up Your Day (43 New Pics)

Image source: arkitekyuklid

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Artist Creates Inspiring Comics That Might Brighten Up Your Day (43 New Pics)

Image source: arkitekyuklid

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Artist Creates Inspiring Comics That Might Brighten Up Your Day (43 New Pics)

Image source: arkitekyuklid

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Artist Creates Inspiring Comics That Might Brighten Up Your Day (43 New Pics)

Image source: arkitekyuklid

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Artist Creates Inspiring Comics That Might Brighten Up Your Day (43 New Pics)

Image source: arkitekyuklid

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Artist Creates Inspiring Comics That Might Brighten Up Your Day (43 New Pics)

Image source: arkitekyuklid

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Artist Creates Inspiring Comics That Might Brighten Up Your Day (43 New Pics)

Image source: arkitekyuklid

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Artist Creates Inspiring Comics That Might Brighten Up Your Day (43 New Pics)

Image source: arkitekyuklid

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Artist Creates Inspiring Comics That Might Brighten Up Your Day (43 New Pics)

Image source: arkitekyuklid

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Artist Creates Inspiring Comics That Might Brighten Up Your Day (43 New Pics)

Image source: arkitekyuklid

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Artist Creates Inspiring Comics That Might Brighten Up Your Day (43 New Pics)

Image source: arkitekyuklid

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Artist Creates Inspiring Comics That Might Brighten Up Your Day (43 New Pics)

Image source: arkitekyuklid

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Artist Creates Inspiring Comics That Might Brighten Up Your Day (43 New Pics)

Image source: arkitekyuklid

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Artist Creates Inspiring Comics That Might Brighten Up Your Day (43 New Pics)

Image source: arkitekyuklid

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Artist Creates Inspiring Comics That Might Brighten Up Your Day (43 New Pics)

Image source: arkitekyuklid

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Artist Creates Inspiring Comics That Might Brighten Up Your Day (43 New Pics)

Image source: arkitekyuklid

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Artist Creates Inspiring Comics That Might Brighten Up Your Day (43 New Pics)

Image source: arkitekyuklid

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Artist Creates Inspiring Comics That Might Brighten Up Your Day (43 New Pics)

Image source: arkitekyuklid

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Artist Creates Inspiring Comics That Might Brighten Up Your Day (43 New Pics)

Image source: arkitekyuklid

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Artist Creates Inspiring Comics That Might Brighten Up Your Day (43 New Pics)

Image source: arkitekyuklid

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Artist Creates Inspiring Comics That Might Brighten Up Your Day (43 New Pics)

Image source: arkitekyuklid

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Artist Creates Inspiring Comics That Might Brighten Up Your Day (43 New Pics)

Image source: arkitekyuklid

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Artist Creates Inspiring Comics That Might Brighten Up Your Day (43 New Pics)

Image source: arkitekyuklid

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Artist Creates Inspiring Comics That Might Brighten Up Your Day (43 New Pics)

Image source: arkitekyuklid

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Artist Creates Inspiring Comics That Might Brighten Up Your Day (43 New Pics)

Image source: arkitekyuklid

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Artist Creates Inspiring Comics That Might Brighten Up Your Day (43 New Pics)

Image source: arkitekyuklid

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Artist Creates Inspiring Comics That Might Brighten Up Your Day (43 New Pics)

Image source: arkitekyuklid

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Artist Creates Inspiring Comics That Might Brighten Up Your Day (43 New Pics)

Image source: arkitekyuklid

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Artist Creates Inspiring Comics That Might Brighten Up Your Day (43 New Pics)

Image source: arkitekyuklid

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Artist Creates Inspiring Comics That Might Brighten Up Your Day (43 New Pics)

Image source: arkitekyuklid

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Artist Creates Inspiring Comics That Might Brighten Up Your Day (43 New Pics)

Image source: arkitekyuklid

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Artist Creates Inspiring Comics That Might Brighten Up Your Day (43 New Pics)

Image source: arkitekyuklid

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Artist Creates Inspiring Comics That Might Brighten Up Your Day (43 New Pics)

Image source: arkitekyuklid

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Artist Creates Inspiring Comics That Might Brighten Up Your Day (43 New Pics)

Image source: arkitekyuklid

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Artist Creates Inspiring Comics That Might Brighten Up Your Day (43 New Pics)

Image source: arkitekyuklid

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Artist Creates Inspiring Comics That Might Brighten Up Your Day (43 New Pics)

Image source: arkitekyuklid

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Artist Creates Inspiring Comics That Might Brighten Up Your Day (43 New Pics)

Image source: arkitekyuklid

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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