Hey Pandas, Offer Your Dog A Treat And Take A Picture Of Their Reaction (Closed)

Offer your dog his/her favorite treat and take picture of your dog’s reaction. Don’t forget to give them the treat afterwards!
#1 Cupcaaaaaaaaake
#2 Treat For Iris? Yay
#3 “Chicken…did You Say Chicken?” Boomer, 7 Months Old, Born On The 4th Of July
#4 “That’s For Me?”
#5 A Present In Her Rescue Anniversary- Rip Simmy
#6 Oh Boy Oh Boy Oh Boy, I Can’t Wait
#7 Doyle Loves All The Treats
#8 Eyes On The Treat…eyes On The Treat…
#9 Find Someone To Look At You The Way My Dog Looks At This Cucumber
#10 Oh Boy Oh Boy Oh Boy
#11 He Loves Turkey
#12 Dixie Waiting For Permission To Take Her Treats (Yes, She Is On A Cat Condo)
#13 Is That What I Think It Is?
#14 Grace Waiting For Permission To Take Her Treats
#15 Atlas, Our 11 Mo Border Aussie
#16 Opening Wide For The Scooby Snack
#17 The One On The Left Is Biscuit And On The Right Is Indy
#18 I’ll Be Gentle I Swear
#19 For Me?
#20 Lucky Coming In Fast
#21 Shilo’s Reaction When I Asked Him If He Wanted A Treat
#22 Second Time I Offered It To My Dog. First Time She Grabbed It To Fast To Take A Picture
#23 Pleeeeaase
#24 Training And Treats
#25 Do I Hear A Wrapper Being Opened?
#26 Playgroup… Did You Say Treat ?
#27 Sprocket Waiting Patiently. Such A Good Boy
#28 Peaches Focusing
#29 They Both Like Cookies
#30 Pookie’s Interested But Is Too Comfy To Get Up
#31 Hector Likes Everything
#32 Kokyu Lost Patience
#33 Stetson Waiting For Permission
#34 My Love Really Likes Snacks.
#35 Gizmo And Gonzo Now 15 Years Old – I Cherishing Every Moment
#36 My 4 Year Old Pure Bred Pomeranian, Oden
#37 Bear Loving His Pupachino
#38 Millie Intently Staring
#39 Only One Biscuit?
#40 The Little Black Blob In The Lower Left Corner Is The Other Dog
#41 Treat?!
#42 Daisy And Barney Waiting Patiently
#43 Bacon?
#44 Say Cheese 🧀
#45 Patience Is Not Her Strong Suit.
#46 These Two Only Sit Still When There’s A Treat On Offer.
#47 She Got So Excited Aww
#48 Jack Is Focused
#49 So Polite
#50 Soo Yummy 😋
#51 My Bully “Sushi”, About 2 Seconds Before She Jumps To Grab The Snack.
#52 Ollie & Ayvah Know Patience Is A Virtue.
#53 Two Seconds Before Disaster. He Jumped Up And Almost Bit My Hand Off
#54 My Dog Spock (Small) And My Parent’s Dog Orion (Lab) Waiting Ever So Patiently For Their Treats
#55 I Heard The Bag Open
#56 Mine?
#57 Everyone Like Chicken Fingers!
#58 Isabelle Sitting So Nicely In Her Off The Shoulders Sweater
#59 Here’s My Baby. A Year Old Pitbull Who Still Acts Like A Puppy! I Love Him ❤
#60 That’s For Me, Right Sis?
#61 Lucy Waiting Patiently For Her Treat
#62 My Mom’s Dog Mira And Her Best Buddy Are Always Ready For A Treat
#63 Can I Please Have The Treat? (He Really Hate Taking Pictures, Turns Away Every Time I Want A Picture)
