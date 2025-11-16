Hey Pandas, Offer Your Dog A Treat And Take A Picture Of Their Reaction (Closed)

by

Offer your dog his/her favorite treat and take picture of your dog’s reaction. Don’t forget to give them the treat afterwards!

#1 Cupcaaaaaaaaake

#2 Treat For Iris? Yay

#3 “Chicken…did You Say Chicken?” Boomer, 7 Months Old, Born On The 4th Of July

#4 “That’s For Me?”

#5 A Present In Her Rescue Anniversary- Rip Simmy

#6 Oh Boy Oh Boy Oh Boy, I Can’t Wait

#7 Doyle Loves All The Treats

#8 Eyes On The Treat…eyes On The Treat…

#9 Find Someone To Look At You The Way My Dog Looks At This Cucumber

#10 Oh Boy Oh Boy Oh Boy

#11 He Loves Turkey

#12 Dixie Waiting For Permission To Take Her Treats (Yes, She Is On A Cat Condo)

#13 Is That What I Think It Is?

#14 Grace Waiting For Permission To Take Her Treats

#15 Atlas, Our 11 Mo Border Aussie

#16 Opening Wide For The Scooby Snack

#17 The One On The Left Is Biscuit And On The Right Is Indy

#18 I’ll Be Gentle I Swear

#19 For Me?

#20 Lucky Coming In Fast

#21 Shilo’s Reaction When I Asked Him If He Wanted A Treat

#22 Second Time I Offered It To My Dog. First Time She Grabbed It To Fast To Take A Picture

#23 Pleeeeaase

#24 Training And Treats

#25 Do I Hear A Wrapper Being Opened?

#26 Playgroup… Did You Say Treat ?

#27 Sprocket Waiting Patiently. Such A Good Boy

#28 Peaches Focusing

#29 They Both Like Cookies

#30 Pookie’s Interested But Is Too Comfy To Get Up

#31 Hector Likes Everything

#32 Kokyu Lost Patience

#33 Stetson Waiting For Permission

#34 My Love Really Likes Snacks.

#35 Gizmo And Gonzo Now 15 Years Old – I Cherishing Every Moment

#36 My 4 Year Old Pure Bred Pomeranian, Oden

#37 Bear Loving His Pupachino

#38 Millie Intently Staring

#39 Only One Biscuit?

#40 The Little Black Blob In The Lower Left Corner Is The Other Dog

#41 Treat?!

#42 Daisy And Barney Waiting Patiently

#43 Bacon?

#44 Say Cheese 🧀

#45 Patience Is Not Her Strong Suit.

#46 These Two Only Sit Still When There’s A Treat On Offer.

#47 She Got So Excited Aww

#48 Jack Is Focused

#49 So Polite

#50 Soo Yummy 😋

#51 My Bully “Sushi”, About 2 Seconds Before She Jumps To Grab The Snack.

#52 Ollie & Ayvah Know Patience Is A Virtue.

#53 Two Seconds Before Disaster. He Jumped Up And Almost Bit My Hand Off

#54 My Dog Spock (Small) And My Parent’s Dog Orion (Lab) Waiting Ever So Patiently For Their Treats

#55 I Heard The Bag Open

#56 Mine?

#57 Everyone Like Chicken Fingers!

#58 Isabelle Sitting So Nicely In Her Off The Shoulders Sweater

#59 Here’s My Baby. A Year Old Pitbull Who Still Acts Like A Puppy! I Love Him ❤

#60 That’s For Me, Right Sis?

#61 Lucy Waiting Patiently For Her Treat

#62 My Mom’s Dog Mira And Her Best Buddy Are Always Ready For A Treat

#63 Can I Please Have The Treat? (He Really Hate Taking Pictures, Turns Away Every Time I Want A Picture)

