Someone Starts A Twitter Thread On The Most Random Facts And 35 People Deliver

by

Did you ever notice that the brain tends to retain the most random information instead of the one you actually need? For instance, how come I can recite Baby Got Back word by word, but can’t possibly force my brain to remember my postcode? I’m sure I’m not the only one and this thread that recently went viral on Twitter proves just that. When one person asked, “What’s the most random fact you know?”, people delivered. Some of the facts are lesser-known than the others, some you may have heard already – nonetheless, we still found them quite amusing to read. So, the people here at Bored Panda have made you a list of 45 random, but interesting facts that people shared on Twitter. Scroll down below to see all the entries and tell us in the comments below what’s the most random fact that you know!

Someone Starts A Twitter Thread On The Most Random Facts And 35 People Deliver

More info: Twitter

#1

Someone Starts A Twitter Thread On The Most Random Facts And 35 People Deliver

Image source: MaaloufMD, unknown

#2

Someone Starts A Twitter Thread On The Most Random Facts And 35 People Deliver

Image source: jenwith_1_n, Health Line

#3

Someone Starts A Twitter Thread On The Most Random Facts And 35 People Deliver

Image source: hannahwanebo, Geology

#4

Bored Panda would like to note that this is just one of the theories of how clinking glasses originated.

Someone Starts A Twitter Thread On The Most Random Facts And 35 People Deliver

Image source: beardjam, farmersalmanac

#5

Someone Starts A Twitter Thread On The Most Random Facts And 35 People Deliver

Image source: sparkleyflowers, sleepadvisor

#6

Someone Starts A Twitter Thread On The Most Random Facts And 35 People Deliver

Image source: mekkaokereke, Power Lifting Watch

#7

Someone Starts A Twitter Thread On The Most Random Facts And 35 People Deliver

Image source: la_natif, Science ABC

#8

Someone Starts A Twitter Thread On The Most Random Facts And 35 People Deliver

Image source: spdustin, unknown

#9

To see the proof for yourself, watch this fascinating BBC video.

Someone Starts A Twitter Thread On The Most Random Facts And 35 People Deliver

Image source: lanuovasuzy, BBC

#10

Someone Starts A Twitter Thread On The Most Random Facts And 35 People Deliver

Image source: MyWayOrGreenway, Inquisitr

#11

Someone Starts A Twitter Thread On The Most Random Facts And 35 People Deliver

Image source: Rightturn_only, Science Focus

#12

Someone Starts A Twitter Thread On The Most Random Facts And 35 People Deliver

Image source: McLNeuro, National Geographic

#13

Someone Starts A Twitter Thread On The Most Random Facts And 35 People Deliver

Image source: Only4RM, Contact Music

#14

Someone Starts A Twitter Thread On The Most Random Facts And 35 People Deliver

Image source: AnikaNoniRose, Be Prepared

#15

Someone Starts A Twitter Thread On The Most Random Facts And 35 People Deliver

Image source: HercNav130, Insider

#16

Someone Starts A Twitter Thread On The Most Random Facts And 35 People Deliver

Image source: tristawinnie, Live Science

#17

Someone Starts A Twitter Thread On The Most Random Facts And 35 People Deliver

Image source: LeslieMac, Today’s parent

#18

Someone Starts A Twitter Thread On The Most Random Facts And 35 People Deliver

Image source: farisfair, Mental Floss

#19

Someone Starts A Twitter Thread On The Most Random Facts And 35 People Deliver

Image source: newtnewtriot

#20

Someone Starts A Twitter Thread On The Most Random Facts And 35 People Deliver

Image source: mattzollerseitz, Wiki

#21

Someone Starts A Twitter Thread On The Most Random Facts And 35 People Deliver

Image source: blahzayskippy, Cinema Blend

#22

Someone Starts A Twitter Thread On The Most Random Facts And 35 People Deliver

Image source: jacob_dahlke, Scientific American

#23

Someone Starts A Twitter Thread On The Most Random Facts And 35 People Deliver

Image source: heyconnieb, Royal

#24

Someone Starts A Twitter Thread On The Most Random Facts And 35 People Deliver

Image source: maxsparber, How Stuff Works

#25

Someone Starts A Twitter Thread On The Most Random Facts And 35 People Deliver

Image source: StatMatt2718, Wiki

#26

Someone Starts A Twitter Thread On The Most Random Facts And 35 People Deliver

Image source: WomanInPants, Denverite

#27

Someone Starts A Twitter Thread On The Most Random Facts And 35 People Deliver

Image source: KMSimmigration, Decoda

#28

Someone Starts A Twitter Thread On The Most Random Facts And 35 People Deliver

Image source: Kim_Brill, Wiki

#29

Someone Starts A Twitter Thread On The Most Random Facts And 35 People Deliver

Image source: Bre_aun_na, The Atlantic

#30

Someone Starts A Twitter Thread On The Most Random Facts And 35 People Deliver

Image source: Call_Me_Doyle, National Geographic

#31

Someone Starts A Twitter Thread On The Most Random Facts And 35 People Deliver

Image source: ilyseh, Britannica

#32

Someone Starts A Twitter Thread On The Most Random Facts And 35 People Deliver

Image source: tweetabitha, Science ABC

#33

Someone Starts A Twitter Thread On The Most Random Facts And 35 People Deliver

Image source: MJB_SF

#34

Someone Starts A Twitter Thread On The Most Random Facts And 35 People Deliver

Image source: AD_Renaissance, BBC

#35

Someone Starts A Twitter Thread On The Most Random Facts And 35 People Deliver

Image source: MissHunsberger, Today I Found Out

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Babish Shows Us How to Make The Chicken Fingers From “Community”
3 min read
Apr, 21, 2021
This Actress Shows How The Game Of Thrones Cast Would Look If All Actors Were Black
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Possible Storylines for Noel Fisher’s “Mickey” in Shameless Season 10
3 min read
Apr, 16, 2019
I Met A Cat Who Inspired My Business
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
When Your Dad is live on BBC News But You Just Can’t Wait
3 min read
Mar, 11, 2017
Let’s Talk About Carole Baskin Getting Booted from DWTS
3 min read
Oct, 5, 2020
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.