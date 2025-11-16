Hey Pandas, What’s Something Cringe You Did As A Kid? (Closed)

It can be posts, fashion styles and anything you all come up with!

#1

Sing songs aloud in class with two friends whenever there were no teachers. We thought it was cool? Ugh now it just gives me finger curling cringe

#2

I used to headbang to fast-paced country music. Now it is irrelevant.

#3

I’m still a kid sooo yeah. but most likely it was whenever I tried to be witty. It did NOT work out.

#4

Full bangs and a shoulder length bob, it was hideous.

#5

I pretended i was a wolf, i would run on all fours, howl, and even bark. Ugh i was so cringe TwT

#6

So when I was younger I was doing a report on Alaska and I learned there were Indians there and so I looked at my mom and asked “wait I thought all indian’s were in Indiana” and my mom replayed “no no sweetie not just there” and now that is just a dumb thing I said but funny as hell

#7

I used to stick my hands in my front jeans pockets and thought I looked cool…..😳
Yikes. 😬

#8

when i was younger i tried to have a ”Roblox tiktok account” and i had this one video where i had me and then somehow transformed into a roblox person

