Dogs Dressed As Their Owners by Sebastian Magnani

by

Have you ever noticed that dogs look a lot like their owners and sometimes even have similar personalities? Swiss photographer Sebastian Magnani decided to bring this idea to life with his photo series “Underdogs”. He created 8 whimsical diptychs showing how similar humans are to their adorable dogs.

Shown with hair, clothes, and accessories, the cool photos of dogs and their owners reveal a striking resemblance, making them look like doppelgangers almost. On his website, Magnani describes the idea behind his dog photography project:

“So where does this striking resemblance between dog and owner come from? Does the “underdog” really rank himself lower, even visually? It is undisputed that the cute dogs not only stir emotions and interest but also our innermost needs. Dogs are considered loyal, selfless, trustworthy, life-saving, fun, and proud companions in a world where these values are gradually disappearing.”

If you like these funny dog personality pictures, be sure to check out zoo animals in tuxedos, shirts, and leather jackets – Hilarious Zoo Portraits by Yago Partal.

Website: sebastianmagnani.com

Dogs Dressed As Their Owners by Sebastian Magnani
Dogs Dressed As Their Owners by Sebastian Magnani
Dogs Dressed As Their Owners by Sebastian Magnani
Dogs Dressed As Their Owners by Sebastian Magnani
Dogs Dressed As Their Owners by Sebastian Magnani
Dogs Dressed As Their Owners by Sebastian Magnani
Dogs Dressed As Their Owners by Sebastian Magnani
Dogs Dressed As Their Owners by Sebastian Magnani

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
How To Successfully Bring Back “King of the Hill” to Television
3 min read
Sep, 14, 2017
10 Things You Didn’t Know About New Show “Game On!”
3 min read
May, 30, 2020
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Fear the Woods
3 min read
Mar, 17, 2019
The Bold and the Beautiful Casting Shake Up: Here’s What You Need to Know
3 min read
Jun, 20, 2024
The Cleaning Lady Season 1 Episode 4: “Kabayan” Recap
3 min read
Mar, 9, 2022
What We Learned from The Mare of Easttown Trailer for HBO Max
3 min read
Feb, 22, 2021
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.