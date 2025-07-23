Dogs Dressed As Their Owners by Sebastian Magnani

Have you ever noticed that dogs look a lot like their owners and sometimes even have similar personalities? Swiss photographer Sebastian Magnani decided to bring this idea to life with his photo series “Underdogs”. He created 8 whimsical diptychs showing how similar humans are to their adorable dogs.
Shown with hair, clothes, and accessories, the cool photos of dogs and their owners reveal a striking resemblance, making them look like doppelgangers almost. On his website, Magnani describes the idea behind his dog photography project:
“So where does this striking resemblance between dog and owner come from? Does the “underdog” really rank himself lower, even visually? It is undisputed that the cute dogs not only stir emotions and interest but also our innermost needs. Dogs are considered loyal, selfless, trustworthy, life-saving, fun, and proud companions in a world where these values are gradually disappearing.”
Website: sebastianmagnani.com
