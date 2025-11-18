Mom Is Livid After Ex-Husband Ignores List Of Her Approved Foods And Gives Daughter Onions

A strange part about being human is that we have all been petty at least once in our lifetime. And when it comes to your ex, sometimes, we can simply be extra petty, more so than necessary, just like Reddit user OnionVinegar, who felt he took things too far.
His ex-wife had a list of food to not give their 10-year-old, and it included onions as she felt that they would make their daughter smell bad and she might get bullied for it. But when she found out that he had given them to her, she threw a fit!
The poster’s ex-wife tries to control what he does when he has custody of their 10-year-old daughter
She also has a list of food that she doesn’t want their daughter to eat, but the poster ignored this list and gave her onions in a sandwich, and his ex found out about it
Image credits: u/OnionVinegar
According to her, the daughter might smell bad and get bullied for it if she eats onions
Image credits: u/OnionVinegar
The poster said that their daughter liked onions and he was going to keep giving them to her, but at the same time, he wondered if he was just being petty
As you already know, this story is about a conflict between an ex-couple. The original poster (OP) mentioned that his ex-wife likes to tell him what to do when he has custody of their daughter. But he said that he ignored her and snidely added that it was the reason why they divorced.
She has a food list of what their daughter should eat and like other things, he ignores this list, as well. One day, while cleaning the kid’s lunchbox, she found onion slivers and called him to ask whether he had given her onions and he said yes. When she mentioned that onions were on the food list, he retorted that he didn’t care.
And now, folks, we find out why she had such a problem with onions. Apparently, she thought that they would give out a bad smell if their daughter sweats and she might get bullied for it. Yes, even we went, “What?” Honestly, that doesn’t sound justifiable enough to stop a kid from eating something.
She even called OP “spiteful” and again told him “no onions”. But he replied that their daughter liked onions so he was going to keep giving them to her. However, later, he wondered whether he was being petty. He felt that his anger when she told him what to do might be clouding his judgment. So, he sought advice online and asked the Redditors.
The Redditors found this excuse highly ridiculous, and frankly, so did we! If she was allergic to onions, it was quite understandable. But banning her completely from eating something just because it might make her sweat smell bad doesn’t really make much sense.
People said that the mother was just trying to control the kid, and stressed that her controlling behavior was one reason for their divorce.
It has been observed, “The controlling behavior of a mother can also contribute to anxiety and depression in children. The constant scrutiny, fear of punishment, and lack of autonomy can create a stressful and oppressive environment. This can lead to chronic anxiety, a constant state of worry, and feelings of helplessness. Over time, these emotional burdens can also contribute to depression.”
Folks were worried that the mom’s behavior might adversely impact the kid. They also said that the mom might end up giving an eating disorder to her daughter if she starts restricting her diet for silly reasons at such a young age. And considering the fact that 9% of the US population will have an eating disorder in their lifetime, it can turn into reality.
According to Mayo Clinic, “To raise healthy eaters, parents should create an environment that allows their child to explore, touch, and experience different foods and textures.” But the parent in the story is simply restricting her child from getting these first-hand experiences. And just like people highlighted, it might not be a healthy thing for the kid.
If you were in the poster’s shoes, what would you have done to ensure your kid gets to eat what she likes and not get controlled by your ex? Go ahead and tell us your “onion” stories. We would love to hear them, so just jot them down in the comments below!
People online declared that he was not in the wrong, and they called out the controlling ex, claiming her behavior might cause eating disorders for the kid
