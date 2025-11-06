“Think You’re Smart?”: Put The Last Piece Together In 28 General Knowledge Challenges

by

Think you’re smart? It’s time to complete 28 puzzles across different subjects…From art to geography, pop culture to cinema, each question presents you with a puzzle. Your challenge? To type in the last piece & prove you can finish them all.

For example:

👉Can you really tell which member of The Beatles is missing in the puzzle?

👉What about pinpointing the missing British capital?

That’s what we are about to find out. Let’s see how many puzzles you can complete! 🧩

Image credits: Ann H

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
