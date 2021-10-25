Is There Any Hope for an Absentia Season 4?

TV fans know there’s nothing worse than when a show you really love gets canceled. However, thanks to an increased number of streaming services, there has also been an increased number of canceled shows getting revived. So when fans of the Amazon Prime series Absentia learned that the show was being canceled after three seasons, they couldn’t help but wonder if there was any possible chance the show would get another shot. At the moment, there is no official plan to bring the series back, but that doesn’t mean that the possibility is completely off the table. Continue reading to find out if there is any hope for a fourth season of Absentia.
Why Was Absentia Canceled?
On the outside, it looks like Absentia was canceled out of nowhere, however, that isn’t really the case. It appears that three seasons the plan all along. When the cancelation announcement was made, Stana Katic the show’s star and executive producer, took to social media to address fans. In a series of tweets she wrote:
“When they asked me in January 2017 if I was ready to spend three years in Bulgaria shooting a cable TV series, I had no idea what I was in for. I could never have imagined the creative partnerships and the friendships that would form and enrich my life. Three Seasons was the perfect amount of space for a beautiful, complicated and wonderfully fulfilling journey. We took our protagonist on the path of victim to survivor to … empowered architect of her own future, which is a journey I hope we can all have after this confounding year. And although we’ve danced with the idea of continuing the tale, “ABSENTIA” was always meant to be only 3 seasons, & I couldn’t think of a better note to end on… for any person on this planet, but especially Emily and her loved ones.”
Even though the news came as a blow to lots of people, it was nice that Stana took the time to include fans in the conversation and share her experiences on the show.
Is There A Chance For Another Season?
Even though this may a tough pull for Absentia fans to follow, it doesn’t look like the possibility of a fourth season is on the table at all. As Stana Katic shared, the show was always meant to last for just three seasons. Unfortunately, it seems to be getting increasingly common for writers to start shows with the intention of only keeping them going for a few seasons. This can definitely be frustrating for viewers, but on one hand, it’s better than having shows keep going even after they’ve started to go downhill.
What’s Next For The Cast?
Just because Absentia is over doesn’t mean that you still can’t enjoy your favorite cast member’s work. Here’s what the cast of Absentia will be doing next.
- Stana Katic – Unfortunately, Stana Katic, doesn’t appear to have any upcoming projects in the works at the moment. However, we feel confident that we’ll be seeing much more of her in the future.
- Matthew Le Nevez – Unlike some of his castmates, Matthew has yet to make a TV appearance after Absentia and he currently doesn’t have any upcoming roles in the pipeline.
- Patrick Heusinger – If you’re a fan of Patrick’s work, you’ll be happy to know that he currently has a movie in the works. Unfortunately, however, the film’s release date has not yet been announced.
- Cara Theobold – Cara Theobold’s fans won’t have to go much longer without seeing her own their screens. She will be in the upcoming TV series The Gallows Pole which is based on a book of the same name. It’s unclear when the show will debut.
- Neil Jackson – Neil Jackson has been pretty busy since Absentia ended. His most recent on-screen credit is the TV series Stargirl and he will be in the movie The King’s Man which will be released at the end of 2021.
- Angel Bonanni – The entertainment business can be very cutthroat and even the most talented actors can struggle to find consistent work. Angel Bonanni, however, has been fortunate enough to have opportunities consistently rolling in. He has already made three on-screen appearances since Absentia and he’s currently working on two movies.
- Bruno Bichir– Bruno Bichir tends to be a fan favorite in every project he’s a part of and that won’t be stopping any time soon. He’s got quite a few things coming up including a TV series called Bunker.
- Paul Freeman – Just because Paul Freeman is in his late 70s doesn’t mean he’s slowing down. He will have two movies coming out in the near future including the 2022 film The Man from Rome.