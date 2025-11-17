Soviet Relics: My 28 Photos Of Abandoned Buildings In Former Soviet Republics

The art of photography has the power to capture the essence of time, freezing moments, and places for eternity. In my latest photography series, I embarked on an unforgettable journey through former FSU countries to document abandoned Soviet architecture. This adventure allowed me to discover forgotten treasures that tell a fascinating story, both political and artistic.
Soviet architecture, characterized by its grandeur and utilitarianism, left a lasting imprint on many countries formerly under communist rule. However, over the years, many iconic buildings have been left abandoned, bearing witness to a bygone era. My journey took me to places such as Armenia, Georgia, Kazakhstan, and other former Soviet republics, where I was able to explore these forgotten remains.
Each building I have photographed tells a unique story. Brutalist-style monuments, dilapidated palaces, and clean-lined administrative buildings stand as silent witnesses to the past. The faded colors and crumbling structures create an almost surreal atmosphere, where time seems to stand still.
#1 Cinema, Georgia
#2 Sevan Writers House, Armenia
#3 House Of Culture, Georgia
#4 Sanatorium, Georgia
#5 Old Iron Fountain, Armenia
#6 House Of Culture, Georgia
#7 Dispensary, Armenia
#8 School, Georgia
#9 Astrophysical Observatory, Armenia
#10 Sanatorium, Georgia
#11 Old Archeological Museum, Georgia
#12 Sanatorium, Georgia
#13 Gagarin Monument
#14 Old Train Station, Armenia
#15 Statue Of Stalin, Georgia
#16 House Of Culture, Georgia
#17 The Soviet Buran Space Shuttles, Kazakhstan
#18 Airport, Armenia
#19 Sanatorium, Georgia
#20 Soviet Mosaic Honoring The Space Race, Georgia
#21 House Of Culture, Georgia
#22 Sanatorium, Georgia
#23 House Of Culture, Armenia
#24 House Of Culture, Georgia
#25 House Of Culture, Georgia
#26 House Of Culture, Georgia
#27 Statue Of Lenin, Armenia
#28 Statue Of Lenin
