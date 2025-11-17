My 25 Whacky Comics About Humans And Aliens Working Together

My name is Matthew J Wills, and I’m a cartoonist and video game developer from Wellington, New Zealand.
STARS is a series of comics about humans and aliens learning to get along as they journey across the stars. Science beans, sentient backpacks, and evil doughnuts keep the day-to-day lives of these brave explorers vibrant and silly. I wanted to make this comic as a break from my main series, but now it has its own dedicated fanbase too.
More info: webtoons.com | reddit.com | patreon.com | twitter.com | youtube.com | Facebook | Instagram
#1
#2
#3
#4
#5
#6
#7
#8
#9
#10
#11
#12
#13
#14
#15
#16
#17
#18
#19
#20
#21
#22
#23
#24
#25
Did you like this article? Follow us on Google News
Follow Us