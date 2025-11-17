My 25 Whacky Comics About Humans And Aliens Working Together

by

My name is Matthew J Wills, and I’m a cartoonist and video game developer from Wellington, New Zealand.

STARS is a series of comics about humans and aliens learning to get along as they journey across the stars. Science beans, sentient backpacks, and evil doughnuts keep the day-to-day lives of these brave explorers vibrant and silly. I wanted to make this comic as a break from my main series, but now it has its own dedicated fanbase too.

More info: webtoons.com | reddit.com | patreon.com | twitter.com | youtube.com | Facebook | Instagram

#1

My 25 Whacky Comics About Humans And Aliens Working Together

#2

My 25 Whacky Comics About Humans And Aliens Working Together

#3

My 25 Whacky Comics About Humans And Aliens Working Together

#4

My 25 Whacky Comics About Humans And Aliens Working Together

#5

My 25 Whacky Comics About Humans And Aliens Working Together

#6

My 25 Whacky Comics About Humans And Aliens Working Together

#7

My 25 Whacky Comics About Humans And Aliens Working Together

#8

My 25 Whacky Comics About Humans And Aliens Working Together

#9

My 25 Whacky Comics About Humans And Aliens Working Together

#10

My 25 Whacky Comics About Humans And Aliens Working Together

#11

My 25 Whacky Comics About Humans And Aliens Working Together

#12

My 25 Whacky Comics About Humans And Aliens Working Together

#13

My 25 Whacky Comics About Humans And Aliens Working Together

#14

My 25 Whacky Comics About Humans And Aliens Working Together

#15

My 25 Whacky Comics About Humans And Aliens Working Together

#16

My 25 Whacky Comics About Humans And Aliens Working Together

#17

My 25 Whacky Comics About Humans And Aliens Working Together

#18

My 25 Whacky Comics About Humans And Aliens Working Together

#19

My 25 Whacky Comics About Humans And Aliens Working Together

#20

My 25 Whacky Comics About Humans And Aliens Working Together

#21

My 25 Whacky Comics About Humans And Aliens Working Together

#22

My 25 Whacky Comics About Humans And Aliens Working Together

#23

My 25 Whacky Comics About Humans And Aliens Working Together

#24

My 25 Whacky Comics About Humans And Aliens Working Together

#25

My 25 Whacky Comics About Humans And Aliens Working Together

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Hey Pandas, What’s The Weirdest Insult You Said To Someone? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
How Harry Potter Could Work As A Television Series
3 min read
May, 10, 2024
Hey Pandas, If A Genie Gave You Three Wishes, What Would You Wish For? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Stepmom Has Long List Of Rules To Keep 16YO In Check, Dad Sees Nothing Wrong, 16YO Helpless
3 min read
Oct, 7, 2025
Gal Gadot Skips Venice Film Festival After Petition With 1.5k Signatures Demands She Be Banned
3 min read
Sep, 10, 2025
Runaways
Marvel’s ‘Runaways’ Ordered to Series at Hulu
3 min read
Aug, 17, 2016
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.