“Aggressive” Ed Sheeran Roasts Fan Who Misheard Lyrics From ‘Thinking Out Loud’

Ed Sheeran engaged in some playful banter with his fans over his famous love ballad Thinking Out Loud.
Always ready for some self-mockery, the singer poked fun at his own lyrics from the hit song, in which he croons that he will love the person “until [they’re] 70.”
Fans have reportedly been joking about the lyrics and questioning the singer about what happens after the supposed love expiration date.
In true Ed fashion, the Shape of You singer joined in on the fun and gave an answer about what happens “when they turn 71.”
Ed Sheeran engaged in some light-hearted fun with fans over his iconic love ballad Thinking Out Loud
Image credits: Ed Sheeran / TikTok
He gave the camera the finger, threw his guitar over his shoulder, and stormed away like a rockstar in the cheeky video.
“Dont hate the player hate the game,” he captioned the video.
The music maestro also went on to roast his fans in the comments section.
When one fan said, “I THOUGHT IT SAID 17,” the singer replied, saying, “You’re on a watch list somewhere.”
The singer joked about his lyrics, playfully addressing the fan speculation about what happens after they’re 70
Turns out several others also thought the lyrics said “17” and not “70.”
“Was i wrong for always hearing 17?” one asked, while another said, “This whole time I thought he said 17.”
Others praised the music sensation for not shying away from poking fun at his own lyrics.
“THE HUMOR OF ED SHEERAN I DIDN’T EXPECT,” one said, while another quipped, “why does Ed Sheeran have gen Z sense of humor? Iconic I have to say.”
“Aggressive ed Sheeran is something the world is not ready for,” read a third comment.
Another said, “WHY IS HE SO FUNNY IM CRYING.”
The hitmaker isn’t one to shy away from some self-mockery, and he called himself an “Egg Sheeran” for Easter this year
One wrote, “His replies yall WHY AM I JUST LEARNING THAT HE’S FUNNY.”
“Es Sheeran making fun of his own songs is the best thing ever HAHAHAHAHA,” said another.
The swoon-worthy ballad, released in 2014, rewarded Ed with his first two Grammys.
“I remember thinking I would never write a song as good as A Team, external,” he told BBC in 2017. “And then Thinking Out Loud came, and I was like, ‘Oh, OK, well maybe it’s not impossible.’”
The Grammy winner is currently in the middle of his Mathematics tour
The song was co-written by folk singer Amy Wadge.
“If I had another song as big as that, I wanted it to just say my name on the credits,” he said at the time.
He also spoke about how he realized that Thinking Out Loud would not be the “peak” of his career, and he called his other hit track, Perfect, a better song.
“So I did a lot of solo writing, and that was one of the things that came out of it,” he said about Perfect.
