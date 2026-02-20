49 Times Women Had The Most Savage Comebacks To Creepy And Horrific Men’s DMs (New Pics)

Social media has plenty of downsides. One of the biggest ones is getting unsolicited messages on social media. It’s disturbing when someone you barely know or a complete stranger tries to ‘flirt’ with you in the creepiest way possible.
That’s where the ‘Creepy PMs’ online community comes in. Its members call out and shame the toxic guys who send women incredibly creepy private messages. Scroll down to see some of the very worst offenders.
#1 He’s Just Shy
#2 Ladies, This Gem Is On The Market
#3 “Sorry About Your Sister…. Anyway, You Single?”
It’s creepy when someone you barely (or do not even) know tries to make advances on you because they imagine that you’d be ‘perfect’ together. If their messaging is frequent, you might have a stalker on your hands.
According to SETDAB, one of the signs of stalking behavior is bombarding a person with texts.
Stalking through text messaging can be “brutal, emotional, and scary for the victim.” Just because the violence isn’t physical doesn’t make it less serious.
#4 I Feel Uncomfortable
#5 Much Older Coworker (M36) Got My (F21) Phone Number
Context: this coworker (M36) used to work at my store, but got moved to a secondary location because he couldn’t stop getting in fights with his ex-girlfriend, who was his coworker and is 18 YEARS OLD. He’s a creep; whenever I go to the secondary store to shop, he always has to say hi and/or compliment me somehow.
I am bringing this to my store manager tomorrow cause I feel like I wanna vomit.
#6 Older Guy I Used To Work With Asked Me (A Teenager) Out
A man I used to work with who was in his forties asked me out earlier this year when I was a teenager. I’m an adult teenager, but I’ve been told all the time that I look 16, so it was super, super creepy for him to want to go out with me. And a few months later, I saw him in a grocery store when I was with my mother, he smiled at me and it scared the hell out of me, I thought I’d never see him again. His number has been blocked since January and the messages are from that time. I was also very dry with him over messages, but he didn’t get the hint.
Stalking through text messaging includes behaviors like obsessive, inappropriate, and intimidating texting, as well as sending inappropriate pictures, and trying to get information about your activities or whereabouts.
It’s also a major red flag when someone continues to text you after you’ve made it crystal clear that you don’t want them to contact you.
#7 Housemate After I Gave Him My Number. I’m An Adult Male. Felt Disgusted. He’s A Creepy Old Guy
#8 The Younger Generation Is Scaring Me
#9 Woke Up To This
Stalkers also tend to obsessively call their targets. To be clear, unwanted calls are a sign of stalking, not just clinginess or showing interest.
“Many stalkers have obsessive personality traits and fixate on their victim. They may not take no for an answer and they may even think their constant contact is a sign of love and commitment,” SETDAB says.
#10 Just Halloween Girly Things. 👻
#11 I Hate Dating As A Black Woman
#12 Girl I Went On Two Dates With
I told her a week ago I wasn’t interested.
Finally blocked her today.
Other stalker-like behaviors include sending the victims unwanted ‘romantic’ gifts to manipulate them, trying to ruin their reputation online, criminal damage to their property, and invading their privacy.
They might try to monitor your activity using advanced technology in order to track your every move. For example, they might turn up at locations that you frequent, use spyware on your computer, bug your home, track your movements with mobile devices and GPS, or fit your car with a tracking device.
#13 Why Is It So Hard For Men (Over 50) To Accept A No?!
#14 Respectfully… The Worst Opener I’ve Ever Seen
#15 I Think I Hit A Nerve
According to The Cyber Helpline, if you believe that you are being cyber-stalked, harassed, or bullied online, you should document every conversation. This way, you’ll have useful evidence to give to the police or social media platforms, even if the criminal deletes their posts or online profile.
If you feel immediately threatened, it’s vital that you contact the authorities. If you don’t feel immediate danger, you can (and should) still report the online harassment to the police.
#16 Slicey Dicey ✂️🍌
#17 I Just Got Sent This Gem From A 52 Year Colleague In My Team Who Has Two Teen Kids 🤦♀️
#18 I’m Disgusted Wtf. I Got This In Response To A Comment I Said About Large Age Gaps
In the meantime, you should try to improve your online security. “As the perpetrator collects more and more information about you it is common that they may try and gain access to your accounts such as social media and email. Having strong passwords and turning on two-factor authentication is key,” The Cyber Helpline states.
“It is also worth reviewing what personal information exists about you online and trying to remove as much as possible. For example, Google yourself and see if you can find your address, phone number, or places where you regularly spend time.”
It’s important to remember that being the victim of online violence is not your fault.
#19 Girl Added Me And Made This Message When I Shot Her Down
#20 Being A Plus Sized Girl Online!!
Short but wth, this was his response after i asked how he got my snapchat. wtf!!
#21 I Got Another One 💀
The moderators of the ‘Creepy PMs’ online group explain that it is a place for everyone to share the “strange and disturbing” messages they get from all over the internet. This can range from the “mildly off-putting” and “slightly weird” to “downright scary.”
The subreddit itself has been around for nearly a decade and a half. It was created in mid-2012 and continues to be popular to this day. Currently, the sub gets around 122k visitors (aka “creep-shamers”) every week.
#22 First Time On The Apps And This Always Happens From The Most Wholesome Seeming Guys…
#23 I Wanna Hear You Say It
#24 Loser Deleted His Message LOL
The moderators running the online group point out that you should only post private messages and remove all identifying information, including everyone’s pictures and usernames.
However, on Wednesdays, you’re given more freedom: you can also post memes and messages from anonymous chat apps.
#25 My Very Own Reddit Stalker *-*
#26 Did He Think He Was Being Clever, Or That I Was Just *that* Stupid?
#27 On Eyesight
Meanwhile, all members of the ‘Creepy PMs’ community are reminded that they should not be unnecessarily rude to the people posting their conversation screenshots. What’s more, you shouldn’t go around criticizing the posters for the way that they handle their interactions with creepy individuals.
There should be no armchair psychology diagnoses, no victim blaming, and no defending creepy behavior.
And—this goes without saying—nobody should be creepy or flirty in the comments of the posts made on the subreddit.
#28 “Gooning A Lot”
Talking to someone and he brings this up casually in his introduction😭 lol
#29 Work To Panties In 0.2 Seconds
#30 Dude Who Dated My Deceased Best Friend Hit Me Up For The First Time In Years
He’s 27. He dated my best friend in high school and continued to be creepy towards her even up to her death in September 2024. I messaged him after she died to see if he had any of her drawings from school and left it at that. I’m 22 and pregnant with my second. He knows I’m engaged. I never told him about “tied tubes”. I never told him anything. No we aren’t friends on Facebook. I keep my page locked down due to people just being weird in general. I genuinely can’t wrap my brain around what I have just read.
What is the worst, creepiest, most disturbing private message that you’ve ever received on social media? How did you react to it?
How often do you receive unsolicited, flirtatious messages on the internet? Why do you think people behave this way, and what do you think it would take to get them to stop?
If you feel like sharing your experiences, you can do so in the comments at the bottom of this list.
#31 What The Hell
#32 “Why You Ignoring Me”
#33 One Of The Worst Things Someone Has Ever Asked Me
#34 I Left Him On Delivered For 3 Hours 😭
Made me laugh so I thought I’d share. Match with this guy on hinge literally yesterday. Immediately comes on wayyyy too strong and kept calling me pet names. I literally leave him on delivered for 3 hours while I do other stuff and this is his response. Bro we’ve not even been chatting 24 hours. 🚩🚩🚩
#35 “Are You Lactate?”
#36 Poor Fella
#37 Not So Creepy, Just Funny In The Wrong Way (Also He’s 40 And I’m 20)
#38 To Be Fair I Was In Fishnets
#39 This Broke Her Brain
#40 Received Today On My Main Account
#41 I Know This Is Grindr But Come On Man
#42 This Is A Creepy Way To Start A Conversation With A Girl, Right?
#43 My Dad Sent Me This Text Tonight ..(I’m 34yo) 😐
I try my best to avoid my dad and have only visited him with my husband and brother during holidays. He lives with his mom out in the middle of nowhere taking care of her. (But also cuz he doesn’t have a place to stay.)
Growing up he was never at home, he was a long-haul trucker so I was never close with him. Personally I see him more like that weird uncle you gotta see during the holidays but he is always trying to get me to visit him and if I don’t he tries to randomly bribe me saying something like, “oh I bought you this at a pawn shop come over and pick it up when you get a chance.”
This one’s the creepiest one I’ve gotten and the last time I saw him in person he pissed me off so much I was thinking of never visiting him again even if someone went with me. I don’t think I will ever go over there again.
#44 Well…bullet Dodged
#45 This Made Me Laugh
#46 I Am A Bit Disturbed By This
#47 Ex Is From High School Still Texts Me And Swears He’s “Not Creepy”
#48 Liked A Random Comment And Got This Charming Reply
#49 I’m Honestly Not Even Shocked That This Happened
