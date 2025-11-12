Chester Bennington’s Widow Posts Video Of Him 36 Hours Before His Death – “This Is What Depression Looked Like To Us”

Almost 2 months after the tragic loss of Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington, the world is still reeling. Bennington’s widow, Talinda Bentley, took to Twitter on September 16th to share a private family video, and she wants it to send an important message to everyone watching.
“My next tweet is the most personal tweet I have ever done. I’m showing this so that you know that depression doesn’t have a face or a mood,” Bentley wrote before posting the 40-second clip, which shows Bennington laughing and smiling while tasting jelly beans with his children. “This is what depression looked like to us just 36 hrs b4 his death. He loved us SO much & we loved him,” she further shared, referring to the musician’s death by suicide on the morning of July 20th.
The sombre video proves, indeed, that depression and other mental health struggles are often near impossible to identify through a person’s behaviour, and that great pain often hides behind the most seemingly happy exteriors.
If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK(8255) or visit their website.
Talinda Bentley, widow of Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington, just paid the most touching tribute to her late husband on Twitter
It was a crucial message in light of his tragic passing due to suicide on July 20th
In addition to the touching video, she also shared a family vacation photo to prove the same point
An outpouring of love, grief, and support from fans followed immediately
If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK(8255) or visit their website.
Follow Us