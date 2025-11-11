Josh Peck: Bio And Career Highlights

by

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Josh Peck

November 10, 1986

New York City, New York, US

38 Years Old

Scorpio

Who Is Josh Peck?

Joshua Michael Peck is an American actor, comedian, and YouTuber known for his grounded comedic performances. He often transforms relatable experiences into engaging content for his audience.

He first captivated audiences as Josh Nichols on the hit Nickelodeon sitcom Drake & Josh, a role that brought him widespread recognition and made him a familiar face to millions. The series earned significant popularity among young viewers.

Early Life and Education

Growing up in New York City, Josh Peck was raised by his mother, Barbara Peck, and his maternal grandmother. He never knew his biological father and embraced his Jewish faith.

He attended The Professional Performing Arts School, where his early interest in comedy blossomed; he began performing stand-up at eight years old, inspired by watching old sitcoms due to childhood asthma.

Notable Relationships

Josh Peck married his longtime girlfriend, Paige O’Brien, in June 2017, solidifying a partnership that has since expanded their family. Their wedding was a private affair.

Peck and O’Brien share three children: sons Max Milo Peck, born in December 2018; Shai Miller Peck, welcomed in October 2022; and Meyer Lane Peck, who arrived in July 2025.

Career Highlights

Josh Peck gained significant recognition for his role as Josh Nichols on the popular Nickelodeon series Drake & Josh, which aired from 2004 to 2007, solidifying his status as a teen icon. He also lent his voice to the beloved Ice Age franchise as Eddie.

Beyond his comedic roots, Peck has expanded his career with a successful YouTube channel and a podcast, “Curious with Josh Peck,” where he interviews fellow celebrities. He also garnered critical attention for his role in the 2023 Christopher Nolan film Oppenheimer.

Signature Quote

“To me, there’s nothing greater than making people laugh.”

