Hey Pandas, Have You Ever Failed On Stage? (Closed)

Has there ever been a time when you had to perform? Some people have natural talent while others… are just born comedians. Tell us about a time when you hysterically or terrifyingly messed up on stage.
#1
I was in dance for years. When I was maybe seven, I was doing a recital.
Now, I was pretty good at dance. Most of the people in the class were older than me— I very well could’ve been the youngest— and we were doing a fast-paced dance to the song Good Morning Baltimore from Hairspray.
At the beginning of the dance, there was a pirouette. I could easily do those. I had practiced this dance every single day for months— what could go wrong?
I went into the dance with confidence. I did my pirouette—
And I fell.
In the split second that I was on the ground, there was a sinking feeling of dread in my stomach. I had FALLEN. Right at the beginning of my Big Performance.
Most people at seven years old would’ve ran offstage crying, but I had too much spirit to do that, so I got back up quickly. I must’ve been embarrassed, somewhere deep inside me, but in the moment I was too focused on the dance to do anything about it.
I completed the dance with confidence, never breaking character. I don’t remember much else from that night, but I do know this: you’re going to fail sometimes. It’s just part of life. You’ll embarrass yourself in public, too. But you know what fail stands for? First Attempt In Learning. And that’s a part of life.
So go, make some mistakes. It’s how you grow as a person.
#2
I was once in a this cute little outdoor play when I was 9 or 10, my part in this play was narrator and puppeteer. During one of the last performances of the year I completely forgot one of my lines. My mind was blank. After a minute or two of awkward silence I eventually remembered my lines and the rest of the performance went on as planned.
#3
i was part of a snake and a monkey in a play, and didn’t have enough time to take my monkey tail off
#4
Well….I was dancing with some other people to “Somewhere Over The Rainbow”. and at the end of the dance, I SNEEZED. its not exactly afail, but yea.
#5
Had to play the harp in a school play
As soon as i was due to play I suddenly forgot how to play so had to try and make a song up
#6
At my kinder garden graduation
#7
no cuz i nevva been on da stage
Follow Us