20 Snow Sculptures On Tree Trunks Made By A Russian Chemist Who Just Wanted To Decorate Her Neighborhood

Snow is one of the most beginner-friendly mediums for sculptures. After the first snowfall, the material is widely available, and it’s very easy to shape it to one’s needs. If you’ve never tried making a snow sculpture, try it, it’s fun and easy!
Winter and Russia go hand in hand like salt and pepper. Therefore, it comes as no surprise that a random chemist decided to decorate her neighborhood park with brilliant snow sculptures. Everything seems straightforward, right? Well, it is, or, more accurately, it should be, but turns out someone was so envious of Tatyana Yaroslavovna’s work that they claimed it as their own, and the media jumped on the pretender, ignoring the original author of the work. But thankfully, the vigilant neighbors saw this injustice and decided to bring it to the public. The snowstorm of public outcry has settled for now, and only the beautiful sculptures remain. So enjoy them before the article melts away under the highlight of other awesome articles.
More info: Facebook
#1
Image source: Ирина Самойлова
#2
Image source: Ирина Самойлова
#3
Image source: Ирина Самойлова
#4
Image source: Ирина Самойлова
#5
Image source: Ирина Самойлова
#6
Image source: Ирина Самойлова
#7
Image source: Ирина Самойлова
#8
Image source: Ирина Самойлова
#9
Image source: Ирина Самойлова
#10
Image source: Ирина Самойлова
#11
Image source: Ирина Самойлова
#12
Image source: Ирина Самойлова
#13
Image source: Ирина Самойлова
#14
Image source: Ирина Самойлова
#15
Image source: Ирина Самойлова
#16
Image source: Ирина Самойлова
#17
Image source: Ирина Самойлова
#18
Image source: Ирина Самойлова
#19
Image source: Ирина Самойлова
#20
Image source: Ирина Самойлова
Follow Us