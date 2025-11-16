95 Photos Of Ginger Cats To Leave You Feline Good

Being a dog owner (who still loves cats) and writing about something you know little about is never easy. Especially when it’s an article not just about cats in general, but color-specific cats, specifically orange cats. However, in honor of Garfield, who made Mondays a national (though unofficial) most hated day of the week, and Morris the Cat, the first feline presidential candidate, it was only a matter of time until we dedicated a post to our favorite gingers (sorry, Ron) — orange tabby cats. Also, way too many BP staff have them, so we just had to!
People call these lovely gingers by many names — orange tabbies, red cats, tiger cats, marmalade cats, and, more commonly — tabby cats. And although not all tabby cats are orange, all orange cats are tabbies. Much like bourbon is always whiskey, but whiskey is not always bourbon (couldn’t stop myself from referring to this precious piece of wisdom). As you may (or may not) know, “tabby” refers to a cat’s coat pattern, typically stripes, swirls, spots, or blotches of coloration in the fur coat. Whether a cat has a tabby pattern is determined by the “agouti” gene. However, we won’t delve further into genetics (trust me, it’s complicated). It’s enough to know that all ginger cats will have some form of tabby marking, hence the name.
However, enough with the blah-blah. We know what you are here for: seeing photos of cute orange kitties! Whether you’ve been considering getting an orange tabby cat yourself, recently rewatched The Garfield Show, or are simply a cat person who adores cats of all shapes and colors, the cat photos we’ve assembled below will aid in making your day more purrrfect. Also, don’t forget to upvote every orange tabby you find adorable! And beware, there will be a lot of clicking to do!
#1 Floyd Relaxing Poolside
Image source: ajfog
#2 Mom, Mom, Mom, Mom
Image source: Sad_Ad_9275
#3 This Is Marx, He Is Here To Seize The Means Of Production
Image source: Ninicoon
#4 Two Little Cats
Image source: Furkantumen0
#5 She’s Awkward
Image source: Sloberstinky
#6 My Fat, Formerly Homeless Ginger Cat, Mr Tickles
Image source: bovbov
#7 He Knows He’s Majestic
Image source: Sh0wer_Thot
#8 I Don’t Know If You Knew, But Books Make For The Best Naps. Especially If Someone Is Using It
Image source: JukeboxHero5
#9 They’re For Allergies But He Doesn’t Need To Know That
Image source: SueBeee
#10 Mimi And Mini-Mimi
Image source: Dangerous-Mimimon
#11 Just A Three Legged Beast With Her Baby
Image source: MealSpirited1186
#12 Here’s My 7lbs Buff Baby, Peaches. She Likes To Play Fetch, Cuddle, And Flex Her Death Blades
Image source: Mindlesslybound
#13 Edward, King Of Brain Cell
Image source: locustpeel
#14 I Can’t Have Coffee In Peace
Image source: Kamacalamari
#15 I Always Like It When He Makes His Front Legs Disappear
Image source: yeli415
#16 Miss Moira Rose, My Little Reader
Image source: prettywaff
#17 This Is My Very Bad Cat, Star, Who I Adore And Would Die For
Image source: eccentricbirdlady
#18 I’m Out Of Ideas
Image source: Gottabe
#19 I Have Their Undivided Attention When I Get The Treat Jar
Image source: tiddleberry95
#20 A True Gentleman
Image source: Suitable-Table-256
#21 Hello, I See You’re Working… Attention Now
Image source: DoIhabetoo
#22 Kissed Him Goodbye And Forgot I Was Wearing Lipstick. Looks Like Neither Of Us Have The Braincell
Image source: NecessaryFlamingo620
#23 The Beast Had A Feast Then Off For A Nap
Image source: MealSpirited1186
#24 I Got Up In The Middle Of The Night To Use The Bathroom. Watchdog Henry Was Not Pleased
Image source: Farrell13
#25 He Hasn’t Moved In Over 20 Mins
Image source: _AcerPalmatum_
#26 An Orange Feral Cat (Truly Feral, Not Just Stray) Has Chosen To Move Into My Garden
Image source: PurpleBrevity
#27 Rajah Is My Sweet Girl
Image source: rycosmo
#28 Bo, Helping Atticus Clean His Head
Image source: Constant_Astronaut41
#29 My Creamy Orange Boy Tuco Salameownka Feeling Frisky
Image source: KerlsMama
#30 Pure Ginger
Image source: Reaction_bucky
#31 Just Got His License
Image source: pham180
#32 I Got A Cat Pouch For My Orange Cat!
Image source: cwhiley
#33 The Sunset Over Seattle Last Night Was Extra Orange Due To Smoke From Recent Wildfires
Image source: giblidibli
#34 Little Teeth
Image source: Suitable-Table-256
#35 Huggable Michu
Image source: ypcc1969
#36 Ron Used The Brain Cell To Channel His Inner Medieval Cat
Image source: mistachen3000
#37 Had To Lay Down The Hugging Cat, He Gave Me This Look
Image source: Herteity
#38 Loki Is Mad That I Wont Let Him Eat Trash
Image source: Coffin_Nail
#39 He Always Sleeps With His Face Squished To The Wall
Image source: bigfatthighs
#40 Our Previously Floofy Cat Stopped By To Say Hello
Image source: Constant_Astronaut41
#41 Orange Cat
Image source: ronvandersteeg
#42 She Kicked The Dog Off Of The Bed So She Could Have It All To Her Self
Image source: ApexSypher
#43 Help Me Name Him!
Image source: babybunnygirlie
#44 Zero Is So Noble
Image source: grichardson526
#45 My Mum’s Big Boy Outside Enjoying The Sun
Image source: junoray196813
#46 Such A Good Helper, Thanks Roscoe
Image source: Gavacho123
#47 Joaquin Enjoying A Good Bask
Image source: azul_jewel
#48 Eddie Chillin On Our Bump-Out Seat
Image source: allpowerfulee
#49 When I See Arfur Hanging With The Gnomes, It Helps Me Chill
Image source: paedsa
#50 When The Orange And The Regular Tabby Become One
Image source: Goturnawrench
#51 My Chubby Orange Study Buddy
Image source: JukeboxHero5
#52 The Roar Of The Orange Cat (And The Calm)
Image source: Ch3w3lahGirl19
#53 Hazel In Fall
Image source: Tay1891
#54 My Friend
Image source: Shinnykitty03
#55 Welcomed Home Hank The Tank This Week
Image source: StarbuckIsland
#56 The Sweet Stray Girl I Took In Last Week, About To Be A Happy Indoor Cat
Image source: lorange_peel
#57 Here Is My Handsome BB Boy, Sunny
Image source: reddit.com
#58 My Orange Boy, Miso. He’s So Photogenic
Image source: dragonlavender
#59 My First Orange Cat! Rescued From An Abandoned House With Two Other Kittens. Her Eyes Are Even Orange
Image source: Kokostoybox
#60 Had A Mini Photo Shoot This Morning With My Sweet Charlie In Preparation For His Fourth Birthday Next Week
Image source: soot666sprite
#61 My Peaches And Cream Supervisor. He’s Making Sure The Moving Process Goes Smoothly
Image source: saki79ttv
#62 Marvin The Martian! Rescued From Kentucky Through One Tail At A Time
Image source: birdflowerswirl
#63 Ramen Likes To Judge
Image source: Queenserenity25
#64 A Long Boy And His Favorite Couch: A Series
Image source: SpecialHouppette
#65 Here’s A Pic Of My Boys
Image source: SpongebotSquarebolts
#66 Get That Out Of My Face Please, I’m Trying To Nap
Image source: Gavacho123
#67 Ron Is 2 Glorious Years Old Today And The World Must Know
Image source: PsySam89
#68 Shrimp Or Orange Cat?
Image source: audiostt
#69 Do Not Disturb
Image source: GhostsOfMyself
#70 The LOAF
Image source: rardia20
#71 Finally, Time To Sleep In
Image source: NotMkay
#72 Every Morning He Wakes Me Up By Stealing My Pillow
Image source: The_silver_sparrow
#73 My Two Orange Boys
Image source: jkrank23
#74 Pangpang Resembles A Moon Cake
Image source: jbmartin6
#75 My Baby Boy Queso
Image source: Suspicious_Morning76
#76 My Boy Has Taken Over The Blanket I’ve Been Crocheting… It’s His Now
Image source: 532am
#77 My Jim, Who I Love With My Whole Heart
Image source: DragonMeadows
#78 So GD Bright
Image source: zahria
#79 Reach Out And Touch Someone
Image source: pumpmar
#80 Baby Finn (Almost 3 But Always My Baby)
Image source: monkaibot
#81 Lazy Orange Sunday Afternoon
Image source: EJ25Junkie
#82 He Doesn’t Want To Accept That He’s Too Big For The Box
Image source: Thuctran1706
#83 Welcome Baby Kyo To The Family
Image source: oldboygramps
#84 Spots On Seamus
Image source: Beelzebozo26
#85 Sonny
Image source: odif8
#86 Little Bros
Image source: reggi_m69
#87 Zeus
Image source: 8Cowabungadude5
#88 Leo Had A Busy Night Playing With His Mousies
Image source: crissyjo618
#89 More Orange For Your Feed
Image source: spacecatlo
#90 Marigold Wants To Know Who You’re Rooting For In Football This Weekend
Image source: Glitzycoldbrew
#91 Sure Is Tiring Being An Orange Cat All Day
Image source: CatStrok3r
#92 This Is Cheddar
Image source: Vyvyansmum
#93 My Son
Image source: Grouchy-Pickle-350
#94 Bo Is Worn Out
Image source: Constant_Astronaut41
#95 He Is Doing His Night Watch
Image source: Ga_abbss20
