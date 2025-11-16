95 Photos Of Ginger Cats To Leave You Feline Good

by

Being a dog owner (who still loves cats) and writing about something you know little about is never easy. Especially when it’s an article not just about cats in general, but color-specific cats, specifically orange cats. However, in honor of Garfield, who made Mondays a national (though unofficial) most hated day of the week, and Morris the Cat, the first feline presidential candidate, it was only a matter of time until we dedicated a post to our favorite gingers (sorry, Ron) — orange tabby cats. Also, way too many BP staff have them, so we just had to!

People call these lovely gingers by many names — orange tabbies, red cats, tiger cats, marmalade cats, and, more commonly — tabby cats. And although not all tabby cats are orange, all orange cats are tabbies. Much like bourbon is always whiskey, but whiskey is not always bourbon (couldn’t stop myself from referring to this precious piece of wisdom). As you may (or may not) know, “tabby” refers to a cat’s coat pattern, typically stripes, swirls, spots, or blotches of coloration in the fur coat. Whether a cat has a tabby pattern is determined by the “agouti” gene. However, we won’t delve further into genetics (trust me, it’s complicated). It’s enough to know that all ginger cats will have some form of tabby marking, hence the name.

However, enough with the blah-blah. We know what you are here for: seeing photos of cute orange kitties! Whether you’ve been considering getting an orange tabby cat yourself, recently rewatched The Garfield Show, or are simply a cat person who adores cats of all shapes and colors, the cat photos we’ve assembled below will aid in making your day more purrrfect. Also, don’t forget to upvote every orange tabby you find adorable! And beware, there will be a lot of clicking to do!

#1 Floyd Relaxing Poolside

95 Photos Of Ginger Cats To Leave You Feline Good

Image source: ajfog

#2 Mom, Mom, Mom, Mom

95 Photos Of Ginger Cats To Leave You Feline Good

Image source: Sad_Ad_9275

#3 This Is Marx, He Is Here To Seize The Means Of Production

95 Photos Of Ginger Cats To Leave You Feline Good

Image source: Ninicoon

#4 Two Little Cats

95 Photos Of Ginger Cats To Leave You Feline Good

Image source: Furkantumen0

#5 She’s Awkward

95 Photos Of Ginger Cats To Leave You Feline Good

Image source: Sloberstinky

#6 My Fat, Formerly Homeless Ginger Cat, Mr Tickles

95 Photos Of Ginger Cats To Leave You Feline Good

Image source: bovbov

#7 He Knows He’s Majestic

95 Photos Of Ginger Cats To Leave You Feline Good

Image source: Sh0wer_Thot

#8 I Don’t Know If You Knew, But Books Make For The Best Naps. Especially If Someone Is Using It

95 Photos Of Ginger Cats To Leave You Feline Good

Image source: JukeboxHero5

#9 They’re For Allergies But He Doesn’t Need To Know That

95 Photos Of Ginger Cats To Leave You Feline Good

Image source: SueBeee

#10 Mimi And Mini-Mimi

95 Photos Of Ginger Cats To Leave You Feline Good

Image source: Dangerous-Mimimon

#11 Just A Three Legged Beast With Her Baby

95 Photos Of Ginger Cats To Leave You Feline Good

Image source: MealSpirited1186

#12 Here’s My 7lbs Buff Baby, Peaches. She Likes To Play Fetch, Cuddle, And Flex Her Death Blades

95 Photos Of Ginger Cats To Leave You Feline Good

Image source: Mindlesslybound

#13 Edward, King Of Brain Cell

95 Photos Of Ginger Cats To Leave You Feline Good

Image source: locustpeel

#14 I Can’t Have Coffee In Peace

95 Photos Of Ginger Cats To Leave You Feline Good

Image source: Kamacalamari

#15 I Always Like It When He Makes His Front Legs Disappear

95 Photos Of Ginger Cats To Leave You Feline Good

Image source: yeli415

#16 Miss Moira Rose, My Little Reader

95 Photos Of Ginger Cats To Leave You Feline Good

Image source: prettywaff

#17 This Is My Very Bad Cat, Star, Who I Adore And Would Die For

95 Photos Of Ginger Cats To Leave You Feline Good

Image source: eccentricbirdlady

#18 I’m Out Of Ideas

95 Photos Of Ginger Cats To Leave You Feline Good

Image source: Gottabe

#19 I Have Their Undivided Attention When I Get The Treat Jar

95 Photos Of Ginger Cats To Leave You Feline Good

Image source: tiddleberry95

#20 A True Gentleman

95 Photos Of Ginger Cats To Leave You Feline Good

Image source: Suitable-Table-256

#21 Hello, I See You’re Working… Attention Now

95 Photos Of Ginger Cats To Leave You Feline Good

Image source: DoIhabetoo

#22 Kissed Him Goodbye And Forgot I Was Wearing Lipstick. Looks Like Neither Of Us Have The Braincell

95 Photos Of Ginger Cats To Leave You Feline Good

Image source: NecessaryFlamingo620

#23 The Beast Had A Feast Then Off For A Nap

95 Photos Of Ginger Cats To Leave You Feline Good

Image source: MealSpirited1186

#24 I Got Up In The Middle Of The Night To Use The Bathroom. Watchdog Henry Was Not Pleased

95 Photos Of Ginger Cats To Leave You Feline Good

Image source: Farrell13

#25 He Hasn’t Moved In Over 20 Mins

95 Photos Of Ginger Cats To Leave You Feline Good

Image source: _AcerPalmatum_

#26 An Orange Feral Cat (Truly Feral, Not Just Stray) Has Chosen To Move Into My Garden

95 Photos Of Ginger Cats To Leave You Feline Good

Image source: PurpleBrevity

#27 Rajah Is My Sweet Girl

95 Photos Of Ginger Cats To Leave You Feline Good

Image source: rycosmo

#28 Bo, Helping Atticus Clean His Head

95 Photos Of Ginger Cats To Leave You Feline Good

Image source: Constant_Astronaut41

#29 My Creamy Orange Boy Tuco Salameownka Feeling Frisky

95 Photos Of Ginger Cats To Leave You Feline Good

Image source: KerlsMama

#30 Pure Ginger

95 Photos Of Ginger Cats To Leave You Feline Good

Image source: Reaction_bucky

#31 Just Got His License

95 Photos Of Ginger Cats To Leave You Feline Good

Image source: pham180

#32 I Got A Cat Pouch For My Orange Cat!

95 Photos Of Ginger Cats To Leave You Feline Good

Image source: cwhiley

#33 The Sunset Over Seattle Last Night Was Extra Orange Due To Smoke From Recent Wildfires

95 Photos Of Ginger Cats To Leave You Feline Good

Image source: giblidibli

#34 Little Teeth

95 Photos Of Ginger Cats To Leave You Feline Good

Image source: Suitable-Table-256

#35 Huggable Michu

95 Photos Of Ginger Cats To Leave You Feline Good

Image source: ypcc1969

#36 Ron Used The Brain Cell To Channel His Inner Medieval Cat

95 Photos Of Ginger Cats To Leave You Feline Good

Image source: mistachen3000

#37 Had To Lay Down The Hugging Cat, He Gave Me This Look

95 Photos Of Ginger Cats To Leave You Feline Good

Image source: Herteity

#38 Loki Is Mad That I Wont Let Him Eat Trash

95 Photos Of Ginger Cats To Leave You Feline Good

Image source: Coffin_Nail

#39 He Always Sleeps With His Face Squished To The Wall

95 Photos Of Ginger Cats To Leave You Feline Good

Image source: bigfatthighs

#40 Our Previously Floofy Cat Stopped By To Say Hello

95 Photos Of Ginger Cats To Leave You Feline Good

Image source: Constant_Astronaut41

#41 Orange Cat

95 Photos Of Ginger Cats To Leave You Feline Good

Image source: ronvandersteeg

#42 She Kicked The Dog Off Of The Bed So She Could Have It All To Her Self

95 Photos Of Ginger Cats To Leave You Feline Good

Image source: ApexSypher

#43 Help Me Name Him!

95 Photos Of Ginger Cats To Leave You Feline Good

Image source: babybunnygirlie

#44 Zero Is So Noble

95 Photos Of Ginger Cats To Leave You Feline Good

Image source: grichardson526

#45 My Mum’s Big Boy Outside Enjoying The Sun

95 Photos Of Ginger Cats To Leave You Feline Good

Image source: junoray196813

#46 Such A Good Helper, Thanks Roscoe

95 Photos Of Ginger Cats To Leave You Feline Good

Image source: Gavacho123

#47 Joaquin Enjoying A Good Bask

95 Photos Of Ginger Cats To Leave You Feline Good

Image source: azul_jewel

#48 Eddie Chillin On Our Bump-Out Seat

95 Photos Of Ginger Cats To Leave You Feline Good

Image source: allpowerfulee

#49 When I See Arfur Hanging With The Gnomes, It Helps Me Chill

95 Photos Of Ginger Cats To Leave You Feline Good

Image source: paedsa

#50 When The Orange And The Regular Tabby Become One

95 Photos Of Ginger Cats To Leave You Feline Good

Image source: Goturnawrench

#51 My Chubby Orange Study Buddy

95 Photos Of Ginger Cats To Leave You Feline Good

Image source: JukeboxHero5

#52 The Roar Of The Orange Cat (And The Calm)

95 Photos Of Ginger Cats To Leave You Feline Good

Image source: Ch3w3lahGirl19

#53 Hazel In Fall

95 Photos Of Ginger Cats To Leave You Feline Good

Image source: Tay1891

#54 My Friend

95 Photos Of Ginger Cats To Leave You Feline Good

Image source: Shinnykitty03

#55 Welcomed Home Hank The Tank This Week

95 Photos Of Ginger Cats To Leave You Feline Good

Image source: StarbuckIsland

#56 The Sweet Stray Girl I Took In Last Week, About To Be A Happy Indoor Cat

95 Photos Of Ginger Cats To Leave You Feline Good

Image source: lorange_peel

#57 Here Is My Handsome BB Boy, Sunny

95 Photos Of Ginger Cats To Leave You Feline Good

Image source: reddit.com

#58 My Orange Boy, Miso. He’s So Photogenic

95 Photos Of Ginger Cats To Leave You Feline Good

Image source: dragonlavender

#59 My First Orange Cat! Rescued From An Abandoned House With Two Other Kittens. Her Eyes Are Even Orange

95 Photos Of Ginger Cats To Leave You Feline Good

Image source: Kokostoybox

#60 Had A Mini Photo Shoot This Morning With My Sweet Charlie In Preparation For His Fourth Birthday Next Week

95 Photos Of Ginger Cats To Leave You Feline Good

Image source: soot666sprite

#61 My Peaches And Cream Supervisor. He’s Making Sure The Moving Process Goes Smoothly

95 Photos Of Ginger Cats To Leave You Feline Good

Image source: saki79ttv

#62 Marvin The Martian! Rescued From Kentucky Through One Tail At A Time

95 Photos Of Ginger Cats To Leave You Feline Good

Image source: birdflowerswirl

#63 Ramen Likes To Judge

95 Photos Of Ginger Cats To Leave You Feline Good

Image source: Queenserenity25

#64 A Long Boy And His Favorite Couch: A Series

95 Photos Of Ginger Cats To Leave You Feline Good

Image source: SpecialHouppette

#65 Here’s A Pic Of My Boys

95 Photos Of Ginger Cats To Leave You Feline Good

Image source: SpongebotSquarebolts

#66 Get That Out Of My Face Please, I’m Trying To Nap

95 Photos Of Ginger Cats To Leave You Feline Good

Image source: Gavacho123

#67 Ron Is 2 Glorious Years Old Today And The World Must Know

95 Photos Of Ginger Cats To Leave You Feline Good

Image source: PsySam89

#68 Shrimp Or Orange Cat?

95 Photos Of Ginger Cats To Leave You Feline Good

Image source: audiostt

#69 Do Not Disturb

95 Photos Of Ginger Cats To Leave You Feline Good

Image source: GhostsOfMyself

#70 The LOAF

95 Photos Of Ginger Cats To Leave You Feline Good

Image source: rardia20

#71 Finally, Time To Sleep In

95 Photos Of Ginger Cats To Leave You Feline Good

Image source: NotMkay

#72 Every Morning He Wakes Me Up By Stealing My Pillow

95 Photos Of Ginger Cats To Leave You Feline Good

Image source: The_silver_sparrow

#73 My Two Orange Boys

95 Photos Of Ginger Cats To Leave You Feline Good

Image source: jkrank23

#74 Pangpang Resembles A Moon Cake

95 Photos Of Ginger Cats To Leave You Feline Good

Image source: jbmartin6

#75 My Baby Boy Queso

95 Photos Of Ginger Cats To Leave You Feline Good

Image source: Suspicious_Morning76

#76 My Boy Has Taken Over The Blanket I’ve Been Crocheting… It’s His Now

95 Photos Of Ginger Cats To Leave You Feline Good

Image source: 532am

#77 My Jim, Who I Love With My Whole Heart

95 Photos Of Ginger Cats To Leave You Feline Good

Image source: DragonMeadows

#78 So GD Bright

95 Photos Of Ginger Cats To Leave You Feline Good

Image source: zahria

#79 Reach Out And Touch Someone

95 Photos Of Ginger Cats To Leave You Feline Good

Image source: pumpmar

#80 Baby Finn (Almost 3 But Always My Baby)

95 Photos Of Ginger Cats To Leave You Feline Good

Image source: monkaibot

#81 Lazy Orange Sunday Afternoon

95 Photos Of Ginger Cats To Leave You Feline Good

Image source: EJ25Junkie

#82 He Doesn’t Want To Accept That He’s Too Big For The Box

95 Photos Of Ginger Cats To Leave You Feline Good

Image source: Thuctran1706

#83 Welcome Baby Kyo To The Family

95 Photos Of Ginger Cats To Leave You Feline Good

Image source: oldboygramps

#84 Spots On Seamus

95 Photos Of Ginger Cats To Leave You Feline Good

Image source: Beelzebozo26

#85 Sonny

95 Photos Of Ginger Cats To Leave You Feline Good

Image source: odif8

#86 Little Bros

95 Photos Of Ginger Cats To Leave You Feline Good

Image source: reggi_m69

#87 Zeus

95 Photos Of Ginger Cats To Leave You Feline Good

Image source: 8Cowabungadude5

#88 Leo Had A Busy Night Playing With His Mousies

95 Photos Of Ginger Cats To Leave You Feline Good

Image source: crissyjo618

#89 More Orange For Your Feed

95 Photos Of Ginger Cats To Leave You Feline Good

Image source: spacecatlo

#90 Marigold Wants To Know Who You’re Rooting For In Football This Weekend

95 Photos Of Ginger Cats To Leave You Feline Good

Image source: Glitzycoldbrew

#91 Sure Is Tiring Being An Orange Cat All Day

95 Photos Of Ginger Cats To Leave You Feline Good

Image source: CatStrok3r

#92 This Is Cheddar

95 Photos Of Ginger Cats To Leave You Feline Good

Image source: Vyvyansmum

#93 My Son

95 Photos Of Ginger Cats To Leave You Feline Good

Image source: Grouchy-Pickle-350

#94 Bo Is Worn Out

95 Photos Of Ginger Cats To Leave You Feline Good

Image source: Constant_Astronaut41

#95 He Is Doing His Night Watch

95 Photos Of Ginger Cats To Leave You Feline Good

Image source: Ga_abbss20

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Nonso Anozie: A Journey Through His Top Television Roles
3 min read
Mar, 3, 2025
50 Times Designers Went Above And Beyond To Create Something That Children Absolutely Loved
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
I Create Baroque And Gothic Wall Mounts Out Of Taxidermied Spiders
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Person Takes A Job Offer Just To Be Able To Not Show Up After Getting Disrespected During The Job Interview
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
I Illustrate The Issues I Run Into Because Of My Anxiety (55 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
People Are So Bored During Quarantine That They’re Building Cardboard Tanks For Their Cats (30 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.