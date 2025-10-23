Artist Uses Cardboard And Texture To Capture The Fragility Of Architecture (20 Pics)

Seth Clark is an American artist known for his surreal depictions of architecture that blur the line between structure and imagination. Working primarily with collage, cardboard, and mixed media, he creates intricate pieces that portray buildings in states of decay, motion, or transformation.

His work explores themes of impermanence, memory, and resilience, using fragmented materials to reflect the fragile beauty of time and change. Through layered textures and striking compositions, Clark transforms ordinary houses into living symbols of human experience — shifting, imperfect, and deeply alive.

More info: Instagram | sethsclark.com

#1

#2

#3

#4

#5

#6

#7

#8

#9

#10

#11

#12

#13

#14

#15

#16

#17

#18

#19

#20

