58 Pokemon Tattoos For Fans Who Want To Catch Them All

by

The Pokemon franchise has been getting a lot of attention lately, mainly because of the release of Pokemon Go. Old fans were hit with nostalgia and new ones were drawn into the Pokemon character world by this innovative game.

It does not matter if you are an old Pokemon monster trainer or a fairly new one, you’ll definitely show the world you’re one of the best fans (like no one ever was) if you decide to get a tattoo design dedicated to this timeless franchise.

This list of Pokemon tattoos, compiled by Bored Panda, features the cutest tattoo ideas we could find. Which famous character tattoo would you get? If you have one already do not hesitate to add it to our tattoo gallery and remember, gotta ink them all!

#1

58 Pokemon Tattoos For Fans Who Want To Catch Them All

Image source: imgur

#2

58 Pokemon Tattoos For Fans Who Want To Catch Them All

Image source: nonoyeaigotit

#3

58 Pokemon Tattoos For Fans Who Want To Catch Them All

Image source: cinnamonjelly

#4

58 Pokemon Tattoos For Fans Who Want To Catch Them All

Image source: inkedkingdom

#5

58 Pokemon Tattoos For Fans Who Want To Catch Them All

#6

58 Pokemon Tattoos For Fans Who Want To Catch Them All

Image source: findyoursmile

#7

58 Pokemon Tattoos For Fans Who Want To Catch Them All

Image source: charlotteannharris

#8

58 Pokemon Tattoos For Fans Who Want To Catch Them All

#9

58 Pokemon Tattoos For Fans Who Want To Catch Them All

Image source: tattoospo

#10

58 Pokemon Tattoos For Fans Who Want To Catch Them All

Image source: keithison

#11

58 Pokemon Tattoos For Fans Who Want To Catch Them All

Image source: hollarie

#12

58 Pokemon Tattoos For Fans Who Want To Catch Them All

Image source: summahare.tumblr.com

#13

58 Pokemon Tattoos For Fans Who Want To Catch Them All

Image source: 1024tattoo

#14

58 Pokemon Tattoos For Fans Who Want To Catch Them All

Image source: cammiyutattoo

#15

58 Pokemon Tattoos For Fans Who Want To Catch Them All

Image source: mandaburr1

#16

58 Pokemon Tattoos For Fans Who Want To Catch Them All

#17

58 Pokemon Tattoos For Fans Who Want To Catch Them All

Image source: artforgeeks

#18

58 Pokemon Tattoos For Fans Who Want To Catch Them All

Image source: HolyFaqq

#19

58 Pokemon Tattoos For Fans Who Want To Catch Them All

Image source: charlotteannharris

#20

58 Pokemon Tattoos For Fans Who Want To Catch Them All

Image source: siidewaystattoos

#21

58 Pokemon Tattoos For Fans Who Want To Catch Them All

Image source: cammiyu

#22

58 Pokemon Tattoos For Fans Who Want To Catch Them All

Image source: madtatterdesigns

#23

58 Pokemon Tattoos For Fans Who Want To Catch Them All

Image source: 3vi3lee

#24

58 Pokemon Tattoos For Fans Who Want To Catch Them All

Image source: bexlowetattoos

#25

58 Pokemon Tattoos For Fans Who Want To Catch Them All

Image source: jawtattoos

#26

58 Pokemon Tattoos For Fans Who Want To Catch Them All

Image source: sagietattoo

#27

58 Pokemon Tattoos For Fans Who Want To Catch Them All

Image source: rickdod3

#28

58 Pokemon Tattoos For Fans Who Want To Catch Them All

#29

58 Pokemon Tattoos For Fans Who Want To Catch Them All

Image source: nicole_draeger

#30

58 Pokemon Tattoos For Fans Who Want To Catch Them All

Image source: holly astral

#31

58 Pokemon Tattoos For Fans Who Want To Catch Them All

Image source: fioski

#32

58 Pokemon Tattoos For Fans Who Want To Catch Them All

#33

58 Pokemon Tattoos For Fans Who Want To Catch Them All

Image source: hotpantsromance

#34

58 Pokemon Tattoos For Fans Who Want To Catch Them All

Image source: maddyhatter13

#35

58 Pokemon Tattoos For Fans Who Want To Catch Them All

Image source: artful lexi

#36

58 Pokemon Tattoos For Fans Who Want To Catch Them All

Image source: mattiasterzi

#37

58 Pokemon Tattoos For Fans Who Want To Catch Them All

Image source: Robert Witczuk

#38

58 Pokemon Tattoos For Fans Who Want To Catch Them All

Image source: findyoursmile

#39

58 Pokemon Tattoos For Fans Who Want To Catch Them All

Image source: puls ericsson

#40

58 Pokemon Tattoos For Fans Who Want To Catch Them All

Image source: mantra tattoo

#41

58 Pokemon Tattoos For Fans Who Want To Catch Them All

#42

58 Pokemon Tattoos For Fans Who Want To Catch Them All

Image source: melvin arizmendi

#43

58 Pokemon Tattoos For Fans Who Want To Catch Them All

Image source: teagan campbell

#44

58 Pokemon Tattoos For Fans Who Want To Catch Them All

#45

58 Pokemon Tattoos For Fans Who Want To Catch Them All

Image source: felipecarrillo

#46

58 Pokemon Tattoos For Fans Who Want To Catch Them All

Image source: lyaleister

#47

58 Pokemon Tattoos For Fans Who Want To Catch Them All

Image source: marcdurrant

#48

58 Pokemon Tattoos For Fans Who Want To Catch Them All

Image source: readytattooart

#49

58 Pokemon Tattoos For Fans Who Want To Catch Them All

Image source: cyncityink

#50

58 Pokemon Tattoos For Fans Who Want To Catch Them All

Image source: Smileymau5

#51

58 Pokemon Tattoos For Fans Who Want To Catch Them All

Image source: adrianoamaraltattoo

#52

58 Pokemon Tattoos For Fans Who Want To Catch Them All

Image source: alyxkopietattoos

#53

58 Pokemon Tattoos For Fans Who Want To Catch Them All

Image source: manchesterink

#54

58 Pokemon Tattoos For Fans Who Want To Catch Them All

Image source: laurenfoxtattoo

#55

58 Pokemon Tattoos For Fans Who Want To Catch Them All

Image source: Elize Nazelie

#56

58 Pokemon Tattoos For Fans Who Want To Catch Them All

Image source: frank tatts

#57

58 Pokemon Tattoos For Fans Who Want To Catch Them All

Image source: DominationTN

#58

58 Pokemon Tattoos For Fans Who Want To Catch Them All

Image source: jemola addley

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
The Top 20 Seinfeld Episodes of All-Time
3 min read
May, 18, 2018
Five Things You Didn’t Know About “Sell It Like Serhant”
3 min read
Apr, 12, 2018
Which Love Is Blind Couples Are Still Together? From Season 1 – 8
3 min read
Apr, 21, 2025
Pills Dissolving In Water Is Pure Art
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
10 Reasons We Don’t Want a Will and Grace Reboot
3 min read
Jan, 5, 2017
Ryan Routh Tries To Hurt Himself In Court After He’s Convicted Of Attempting To Assassinate President Trump
3 min read
Sep, 24, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.