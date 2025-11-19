If You Don’t Know What To Do With Your Life After Finishing ‘Onyx Storm’, Try These 20 Books

On January 21, 2025, Rebecca Yarros released her long awaited book Onyx Storm. This is the third installment of her Empyrean Series, and it’s already become a huge hit. Earning the title of fastest-selling adult novel in 20 years, according to The New York Times, Onyx Storm follows the story of Violet Sorrengail, a young dragon rider.
At the beginning of the novel, Violet is nearly a year and a half into her studies at Basgiath War College. But she soon realizes that she must leave her school behind and join the battle that’s waging on the outside. She embarks on a dangerous journey to find allies, uncover the truth and save everything (and everyone) that’s near and dear to her.
If you’re a fan of the “romantasy” genre or have already binge-read Onyx Storm, we’ve got a list full of juicy recommendations for you to sink your teeth into next down below!
Here are 20 books that you might want to dive into after finishing Rebecca Yarros’ Onyx Storm
#1 “Heartless Hunter” By Kristen Ciccarelli
How is it similar to Onyx Storm?
Heartless Hunter also features a strong female protagonist who isn’t afraid of fighting for what’s right, and it falls into the romantasy genre as well. Both novels take place in rich, developed fictional worlds that readers are able to immerse themselves in, and the protagonists embark on similar, dangerous journeys in each.
What is this book about?
Heartless Hunter is the first book in Kristen Ciccarelli’s series The Crimson Moth. It follows the story of Rune, who plays the part of a vapid young socialite by day. At night, however, she takes on the role of the Crimson Moth, a vigilante witch who rescues fellow witches from being purged. To keep up her facade, she decides to court hunter Gideon Sharpe. Meanwhile, both believe they’re tricking the other, and an epic enemies to lovers story ensues.
#2 “A Court Of Thorns And Roses” By Sarah J. Maas
How is it similar to Onyx Storm?
Both novels fall into the romantasy genre and feature a strong female protagonist. They both include a romance between the main character and a love interest who is simultaneously man and beast. And each takes place in a complex, fictional world that readers won’t have any problem immersing themselves in.
What is this book about?
A Court of Thorns and Roses is Sarah J. Maas’ first installment of her series by the same name. It’s centered around 19-year-old huntress Feyre, who finds herself in hot water after taking the life of a wolf in the woods. She is taken to a frightening, magical land and held captive by a dangerous fairy who ruled her world in the past. Over time, she realizes that many of the stories she was told about fairies were not true, and she decides to do everything in her power to save their world.
#3 “The Queen’s Rising” By Rebecca Ross
How is it similar to Onyx Storm?
Both books feature themes of power and politics. And the protagonist in each one is faced with difficult decisions about who to side with. Both Onyx Storm and The Queen’s Rising take place in rich, well-developed fantasy worlds and tell the story of a main character who struggles with the weight of her own destiny.
What is this book about?
This is the first book in Rebecca Ross’ The Queen’s Rising series. It centers around Brienne, a young scholar who cares about two things: to master the passion of knowledge and to be chosen by a patron. But things don’t go according to plan, and it takes months for Brienne to find a patron. Finally, she agrees to a disgraced lord who she’s initially skeptical of, and she learns about a plan to overthrow the king of the rival kingdom. Suddenly, Brienne finds herself faced with a difficult decision: side with her passion or her blood.
#4 “The Falconer” By Elizabeth May
How is it similar to Onyx Storm?
Just like Onyx Storm, The Falconer features a strong, skilled female protagonist who isn’t afraid of combat. There are also dark, magical elements included in each book. The main character is motivated by revenge and justice in each novel, and they both include romantic subplots that allow for the protagonist to showcase her emotional depth.
What is this book about?
The Falconer by Elizabeth May is the first part in the series by the same name. It tells the story of Lady Aileana Kameron, the daughter of a wealthy marquess living in Edinburgh in 1844. But Aileana has plenty of secrets: she’s living a double life as an aristocratic young lady by day and a fairy hunter by night. She longs to avenge her mother’s death, but she finds herself putting that on hold to save all of humanity first.
#5 “The Girl Of Fire And Thorns” By Rae Carson
How is it similar to Onyx Storm?
In Onyx Storm and The Girl of Fire and Thorns, the protagonist has a destiny that she feels she is required to fulfill. Each world also features magical abilities and elements that are central to the storyline. Themes of bravery and sacrifice are touched on in both books, and both protagonists are forced to confront moral and ethical dilemmas when making decisions.
What is this book about?
This is the first installment of Rae Carson’s The Girl of Fire and Thorns series. On her sixteenth birthday, Princess Elisa suddenly becomes the secret wife of a handsome king. But her husband’s country is in grave danger. Now, Elisa is expected to save her new kingdom from dark, magical enemies. To do that, she must first overcome her own insecurities and ensure that she doesn’t lose her life while trying to protect everyone else.
#6 “The Bone Season” By Samantha Shannon
How is it similar to Onyx Storm?
Both books take place in worlds with strict and controlling societies, and the protagonist in each one fights back to defend what she believes is right. There are dangerous elements in each novel, and there is a dark, gritty tone to both Onyx Storm and The Bone Season. Supernatural abilities also play a key role in these fantasy stories.
What is this book about?
This is the first book in Samantha Shannon’s The Bone Season series. Set in 2059, Europe is facing an oppressive campaign led by the Republic of Scion. Paige Mahoney, a dreamwalker based in London, is breaking the law by simply existing. When she is arrested for taking a life, she ends up face to face with the mysterious leaders of Scion. She must find a way to escape and survive, all while putting her trust in her sworn enemies.
#7 “The Serpent And The Wings Of Night” By Carissa Broadbent
How is it similar to Onyx Storm?
Both novels feature fantasy elements, such as dragons and vampires, and center around a protagonist who is trying to understand her place in the world. The Serpent and the Wings of Night includes an exciting romantic plot too, and both books touch on themes of power dynamics, as well as what exactly good and evil mean.
What is this book about?
The Serpent and the Wings of Night by Carissa Broadbent is the first installment of the Crowns of Nyaxia series. The story centers around Oraya, a human who was adopted by the Nightborn vampire king. To prove her worth in this world where she’s an outcast, she enters the Kejari, a tournament held by the goddess of death. To better her chances of survival, Oraya teams up with a ruthless vampire named Raihn. The pair have to delicately navigate a brutal competition while realizing that what they might want most is each other.
#8 “The Priory Of The Orange Tree” By Samantha Shannon
How is it similar to Onyx Storm?
The Priory of the Orange Tree also features strong female protagonists, and it’s another epic fantasy read. It takes place in a complex world with magic and dragons as well, and the story touches on themes of loyalty and betrayal. Both books include romantic plotlines and kingdoms at war.
What is this book about?
The Priory of the Orange Tree is the first book in Samantha Shannon’s series The Roots of Chaos. It follows several characters, including Ead Duryan, a lady-in-waiting who is secretly protecting her queen with magic and Tané, a dragon rider from across the sea. The novel tells the story of how the East and West must set aside their differences to defeat a common enemy, while including progressive, feminist themes and queer characters.
#9 “The Shadows Between Us” By Tricia Levenseller
How is it similar to Onyx Storm?
Both romantasy novels feature a brave protagonist who is not afraid of conflict, as well as a romantic plotline that captivates readers. Like Onyx Storm, it includes themes of good versus evil and features brutal combat scenes.
What is this book about?
The Shadows Between Us by Tricia Levenseller is the first book in the series by the same name. It tells the story of Alessandra, a woman who is tired of being underestimated. She devises a plan to woo the Shadow King, marry him and end his life to take his kingdom for herself. But it’s not easy to follow through with this when she begins developing feelings and constantly has to protect the Shadow King from others who would like to end his life first.
#10 “Serpent & Dove” By Shelby Mahurin
How is it similar to Onyx Storm?
Both romantasy novels feature a protagonist who is trying to understand her own identity. Serpent & Dove also involves a love story that includes keeping secrets, and both books introduce readers to complex magical worlds that they can sink their teeth into.
What is this book about?
Serpent & Dove is the first novel in Shelby Mahurin’s series by the same name. It centers around Louise le Blanc two years after she fled from her coven and began hiding in another city. During this time, she’s refrained from using any magic to avoid being hunted as a witch. Eventually, she finds herself married to Reid Diggory, a Chasseur who despises witches. Louise is then torn between being her true self, giving in to love or fighting for what she believes in.
#11 “The Bridge Kingdom” By Danielle L. Jensen
How is it similar to Onyx Storm?
Both Onyx Storm and The Bridge Kingdom feature strong female characters with plans to save their lands. Each book also includes a charming romantic interest and a magical fantasy storyline. Both are set in well developed worlds and raise questions about what exactly good and evil mean.
What is this book about?
This is the first installment of Danielle L. Jensen’s The Bridge Kingdom series. It focuses on Lara, a warrior princess who has been trained in isolation and plans to take down her sworn enemy, King Aren of the Bridge Kingdom. Lara goes undercover as a bride to infiltrate King Aren’s home, but after some time, she begins questioning her orders and finds herself torn deciding which kingdom to save.
#12 “The Cruel Prince” By Holly Black
How is it similar to Onyx Storm?
Both novels tell stories of the main character leaving behind a place where she’s safe to go and fight for what she believes is right. Each female lead also deals with struggles of feeling like she’s not enough or battling physical limitations. And both fantasy books include charming romantic interests that make readers swoon.
What is this book about?
The Cruel Prince by Holly Black is the first book in The Folk of the Air series. It tells the story of Jude, who was only seven years old when she lost her entire family to the High Court of Faerie. Now that she’s 17, she wants a spot in the court as well, even though she’s a mortal human. To earn her place and save her sisters, she risks her life, rebels against the ruthless Prince Cardan and realizes that she’s capable of much more than she previously thought.
#13 “From Blood And Ash” By Jennifer L. Armentrout
How is it similar to Onyx Storm?
Similarly to Onyx Storm, From Blood and Ash features a strong female protagonist who doesn’t want to simply sit tight and do what she’s told. It also includes magical elements (in this case, vampires) and an exciting romantic plotline that hooks readers. Both books touch on themes of identity and duty and are popular romantasy reads.
What is this book about?
From Blood and Ash by Jennifer L. Armentrout is the first book in the series by the same name. It tells the story of Poppy, a Maiden who was chosen from birth to live a solitary life. She has the entire kingdom’s fate resting on her shoulders, but she finds herself extremely conflicted when a loyal guard catches her eye.
#14 “Red Queen” By Victoria Aveyard
How is it similar to Onyx Storm?
Identity is an important theme in Red Queen as well, and the protagonist in both books finds herself keeping heavy secrets. They’re both captivating romantasy stories with magical elements, complex world building and two sides battling to protect their own people.
What is this book about?
Red Queen by Victoria Aveyard is the first book in the series by the same title. It follows Mare Barrow, a Red girl from a destitute neighborhood. Suddenly, she finds herself working in the luxurious Silver Palace, surrounded by people she despises. After her magical powers are discovered, Mare delicately tries to balance herself between two worlds, secretly helping the Red Guard take down the Silver regime.
#15 “An Ember In The Ashes” By Sabaa Tahir
How is it similar to Onyx Storm?
Both Onyx Storm and An Ember in the Ashes feature love stories including two characters who are not truly free and bound by secrets. Both novels also tell the stories of strong, female protagonists who have been disadvantaged by life but aren’t afraid to fight for what they believe in.
What is this book about?
As the first installment of Sabaa Tahir’s An Ember in the Ashes series, this book surrounds Laia, a slave, and Elias, a soldier. Both live in fear of challenging the Martial Empire, as they know that punishments are swift and brutal. But after Laia’s brother is arrested, she makes a deal with some rebels. Enter the Empire’s most prestigious military academy to spy for them, and they’ll rescue her brother. There, she meets Elias, and they realize just how much they have in common.
#16 “The Wrath & The Dawn” By Renée Ahdieh
How is it similar to Onyx Storm?
The Wrath and the Dawn also features a skilled and clever female protagonist who finds herself falling in love where she didn’t expect to. Both stories touch on themes of what exactly right and wrong mean, keeping secrets and fighting for what you believe in.
What is this book about?
The Wrath and the Dawn is the first book in Renée Ahdieh’s series by the same name. Each night, the evil 18-year-old king Khalid takes a new bride and ends her life by morning. After Shahrzad loses her best friend in this cruel way, she becomes determined to be Khalid’s next bride and take him out before he gets to her. Shockingly, Shahrzad realizes that the king is actually quite lovely, and she decides to find out what’s really going on in his palace.
#17 “Throne Of Glass” By Sarah J. Maas
How is it similar to Onyx Storm?
Throne of Glass also tells the story of a strong, brave female protagonist who’s not afraid of a fight. There’s plenty of action in each story, as well as fantasy elements. They both touch on themes of destiny and fate, and in both, the protagonist finds herself experiencing character growth and undergoing internal changes.
What is this book about?
This is the first installment of Sarah J. Maas’ Throne of Glass series. Assassin Celaena Sardothien approaches her king asking for freedom. But first, she must defeat 23 dangerous opponents, including thieves and warriors. The story follows her fight for survival and freedom as she’s constantly confronted with new obstacles.
#18 “Graceling” By Kristin Cashore
How is it similar to Onyx Storm?
Both stories feature strong, skilled female characters who embark on dangerous, exciting journeys. Magical elements are important in both novels, and both romantasy stories touch on themes of freedom and self-discovery. There are complicated relationships portrayed in each book, and while romance isn’t the main focus of either, it is still present in each.
What is this book about?
Graceling by Kristin Cashore is the first book in the Graceling Realm series. It tells the story of Katsa, a young woman with incredible strength. Because of her physical abilities, she’s always been forced to serve her uncle, King Randa, and carry out his dirty work. But after meeting Po, a prince from a neighboring kingdom, the two embark on a gripping journey to uncover secrets and find out what’s really going on in their world.
#19 “Shadow And Bone” By Leigh Bardugo
How is it similar to Onyx Storm?
Shadow and Bone and Onyx Storm both feature strong female protagonists living in dangerous worlds at war. Both books also include magical elements and romantic subplots. And the main character in each has to make difficult decisions while trying to balance what’s best for her personally and what’s best for her people.
What is this book about?
This is the first novel in Leigh Bardugo’s The Shadow and Bone Trilogy. Set in a war-torn world, this novel follows the story of Alina Starkov, a young, orphaned mapmaker. When Alina’s regiment is attacked by creatures from the Shadow Fold, she discovers that she has the rare and unique ability to summon light. She then works on harnessing her power and devises a plan to destroy the Shadow Fold, while learning more about her world and herself along the way.
#20 “The Kiss Of Deception” By Mary E. Pearson
How is it similar to Onyx Storm?
In both books, the protagonists find themselves in situations with extremely high stakes, and each chooses to abandon a safe situation to defend their freedom. Both Onyx Storm and The Kiss of Deception also take place in richly built worlds that readers can immerse themselves in. They each touch on themes of identity and self-discovery, and the main characters experience growth throughout their journeys.
What is this book about?
The Kiss of Deception by Mary E. Pearson is the first installment of The Remnant Chronicles series. It centers around Princess Lia, who was expected to have the gift of sight but doesn’t. Her parents arrange for her to be married to a prince from a neighboring kingdom whom she has never met, but on the wedding day, she runs away and ends up settling down in a village. Unbeknownst to her, Lia is later tracked down by the prince and an assassin, and they all try to navigate their desires through lies and deception.
