Maniac Driver Gives Shocking Response To Cops After Running Over Teen Who Rejected His Advances

A driver has been accused of plowing his car into a 16-year-old girl and taking her life after she rejected his advances.
Edwin Cruz-Gomez allegedly plowed his 2009 Chevy Suburban into Jhoanny Alvarez following an argument with the teenager, her boyfriend, her mother, and her stepfather on Saturday (September 14) outside a restaurant in Queens, New York.
Assistant District Attorney Abigail Neumiller said during the suspect’s criminal court arraignment that Alvarez was leaving the restaurant with her family when she was s*xually harassed by Cruz-Gomez.
The 38-year-old, who was with a group of men, allegedly told the teen, “I want to have s*x with you” and, “If I gave you money, will you have s*x with me?” Neumiller said.
The remarks led to a physical altercation between Cruz-Gomez and the victim’s stepfather.
After bystanders intervened to break up the fight, Cruz-Gomez “took it upon himself” to enter his car and run over the group at a “high rate of speed,” Neumiller told the courtroom.
The man is accused of having “intentionally maneuvered” his vehicle to enter a one-way street in the wrong direction, then driving up onto a sidewalk around a pole and hitting the family, fatally injuring the teenager.
Neumiller said that Alvarez “was hit so hard that she was impaled.”
Edwin Cruz-Gomez allegedly made lewd remarks toward the victim outside a restaurant in Queens
Cruz-Gomez allegedly proceeded in reverse until he struck an unoccupied van, abandoned his vehicle, and fled the scene.
When approached by police, the man claimed he had been assaulted.
He then led authorities to the crime scene, where he said he had been “beaten.”
“They beat me up over there. It happened over here. Listen, I am not going to jail. They beat me up outside this bar because I said something about a girl,” he allegedly said.
“I was talking to a guy about a girl. It happened over here. I was driving. I hit a pole. Her boyfriend beat me up. I was talking to a guy about meeting girls. I may have said the wrong thing. I was upset. She was saying, ‘No fighting.’
“I don’t know her. I got in my car. I followed them. I crashed my car into a pole. I was going 25 miles an hour. I don’t have a license. Did I k*ll her?’”
Cruz-Gomez told 16-year-old Jhoanny Alvarez that he wanted to sleep with her
Police said he was “extremely intoxicated” and had a blood alcohol level of 0.137 , which is nearly twice the legal limit, four hours after the incident.
Alvarez’s mother also sustained leg injuries as a result of the crash and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
Cruz-Gomez was charged with second-degree m*rder, three counts of attempted m*rder in the second degree, two counts of assault in the second degree, vehicular manslaughter in the second degree, and driving under the influence-related charges during the court hearing.
“The defendant pinned the teen against a pole with his vehicle and injured her mother and stepfather as he barreled his 3-ton vehicle into them,” stated Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz. “This defendant is now charged with m*rder and related crimes, and we will seek justice for Alvarez and her family.”
The man is accused of “intentionally maneuvering” his vehicle to hit the victim and her family at a “high rate of speed”
The latest incident marks Cruz-Gomez’s third legal issue this year. In January, he was charged with driving while intoxicated on the Southern State Parkway in Long Island, according to The Post. His license was later suspended.
In July, he was caught speeding and driving with a suspended license by Nassau County officers. He was subsequently granted a conditional license.
Cruz-Gomez was reportedly scheduled to appear in Nassau County District Court next month in connection with both cases.
Judge Lana Schlesinger ordered the 38-year-old to be held without bail and suspended his conditional license. His next court appearance is scheduled for September 19.
If convicted, he faces up to 25 years to life in prison.
