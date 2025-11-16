Hey Pandas, What Is The Funniest Expression Or Saying That You’ve Ever Heard? (Closed)

Hey Pandas, What is the funniest expression or saying that you’ve ever heard?
#1
If that boy had an idea, it would die of loneliness.
#2
He’s so dumb, he could throw himself on the ground and miss.
#3
Better to keep your mouth shut and seem a fool than to open it and remove all doubt.
#4
The barn door’s open and the mule’s trying to run. (Your fly’s down.)
#5
You must be desperate for an answer if you look a page two of a google search.
#6
If you drop food on the floor outside. My family says “it’s ok a spotty dog will come along and think it’s, it’s birthday”
#7
To have a face like a smacked @rse.
#8
Well, bless your heart! Down here this can be hilarious, embarrassing, insulting, patronizing, truly meant. But it’s mostly funny!
#9
I love it when someone says bullocks in frustration.
#10
As useless as tits on a nun.
