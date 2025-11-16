Hey Pandas, What Is The Funniest Expression Or Saying That You’ve Ever Heard? (Closed)

by

Hey Pandas, What is the funniest expression or saying that you’ve ever heard?

#1

If that boy had an idea, it would die of loneliness.

#2

He’s so dumb, he could throw himself on the ground and miss.

#3

Better to keep your mouth shut and seem a fool than to open it and remove all doubt.

#4

The barn door’s open and the mule’s trying to run. (Your fly’s down.)

#5

You must be desperate for an answer if you look a page two of a google search.

#6

If you drop food on the floor outside. My family says “it’s ok a spotty dog will come along and think it’s, it’s birthday”

#7

To have a face like a smacked @rse.

#8

Well, bless your heart! Down here this can be hilarious, embarrassing, insulting, patronizing, truly meant. But it’s mostly funny!

#9

I love it when someone says bullocks in frustration.

#10

As useless as tits on a nun.

