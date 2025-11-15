Hey Pandas, If You Could Make A Movie Or TV Show Come To Life, What Would It Be? (Closed)

We all have our favorite childhood movies. But there was always that one movie we just wish was real.
#1
I think I will speak on behalf of many saying Harry Potter. Who wouldn’t want to go to Hogwarts?
#2
It’s a TV show but Community because the characters are really funny
#3
No Game No Life for sure.
#4
The Owl House, cause why not?
#5
HARRY POTTER AND MANDO
I NEED TO MARRY FRED AND SECRETLY BE IN LOVE W SIRIUS AND MANDO. :))
#6
Julie and The Phantoms
#7
THE PROMISED NEVERLAND
#8
Star Trek Voyager cause why not
