Woman Explains How Millennials Are Systematically Infantilized By Previous Generations And It’s Spot On

According to the Pew Research Center, today roughly 24% of young adults could be deemed financially independent by 22 years old, compared to 32% in 1980. It was also found that almost half (45%) the adults between the ages of 18 to 29 receive financial help from their parents. Pew Research Center further reports that young adults today are staying in school longer and marrying and establishing their own households later compared to the previous generations.
While it’s easy to jump to reductive claims and say that the current generation is lazy and entitled, the financial independence and other adulthood markers are not so easy to reach for today’s youth. The point was proven perfectly by a young woman on Twitter – Louisa shared her opinion on the so-called adulthood markers. According to her, the system is built to keep people just barely above water while at the same time bullying them for not conforming to the standards set by previous generations. Scroll down below to read Louisa’s tweets and don’t forget to tell us what you think in the comment section.
Twitter
Recently, one woman shared her opinion on the ‘infantilized generation’
Image credits: Can Pac Swire
Louisa argues that today’s young adults are infantilized against their own will and then mocked for not being able to meet the expectations of adulthood. She says that people in power price the youth out of the aforementioned adulthood markers (a house, wedding, nuclear family) and makes them unreachable. Quickly enough, Louisa received praise for her on-point thread, but not everyone was agreeing with her. “Being financially independent is not hard. Pay off your debt. You can easily do this by living without using a credit card and living within your means. Then once your debt is paid off, build wealth. Budgeting will save your life,” one person wrote. Another man argued that the secret is, “kids as soon as you have room in your heart,” and then, “the money works itself out.”
Soon enough, Louisa’s thread on Twitter went viral
Image credits: LouisatheLast
Image credits: LouisatheLast
Image credits: LouisatheLast
Image credits: LouisatheLast
Image credits: LouisatheLast
People chimed in by offering a further extension of Louisa’s list
Image credits: AnonAnemone
Image credits: RealRyanWhorton
Image credits: MadvilNE
Image credits: BigGayYeen
People were particularly annoyed by the forced monetization of one’s hobbies and argued that “any hobbies or sources of enjoyment (i.e playing an instrument, drawing, photography, etc.) [are] only valuable if they are used as a source of income.”
“Don’t forget that the money spent on a said hobby, no matter how small, is a sign of our immaturity and the reason we can’t afford the things they had,” someone added.
People found Louisa’s thread relatable and some even responded with memes
Image credits: MarcCapeMay
Image credits: theladydharma
Image credits: MoriMole
