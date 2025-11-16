Hey Pandas, What Do You Think About Inflation? (Closed)

by

Share your thoughts.

#1

i think it’s great!! nothing like having less money and not being able to afford necessities. seriously? what answers are you expecting. a better question would be… give me your worst case of inflation woes.

#2

Pure, unadulterated s**t. Going to grocery store and spending $100 on less than 10 items that are necessary, having to spend the same amount on gas, and the whole time my paycheck has not gone up. So yeah, pure s**t!

#3

I’m disabled and think it’s awful. My Social Security check each month couldn’t even pay the rent on a one bedroom apartment where I live. Not to mention groceries, gas, utilities.

My 3 year old and I had to move in with my parents. I know everybody is struggling but I have no clue how disabled people are expected to survive.

#4

Sucks

#5

It’s a DISGUSTING art “genre” (heavy air quotes)

Oh you mean as in MONEY. That’s also terrible.

They’re both terrible.

#6

What’s disgusting about it is it’s mostly just about greed. You will never convince me that these landlords who are doubling peoples rent is anything but.

#7

It’s wonderful. I love having to rethink what grocery items to buy and cut back on a lot of things.

