Hey Pandas, What Do You Think About Inflation? (Closed)

i think it’s great!! nothing like having less money and not being able to afford necessities. seriously? what answers are you expecting. a better question would be… give me your worst case of inflation woes.
Pure, unadulterated s**t. Going to grocery store and spending $100 on less than 10 items that are necessary, having to spend the same amount on gas, and the whole time my paycheck has not gone up. So yeah, pure s**t!
I’m disabled and think it’s awful. My Social Security check each month couldn’t even pay the rent on a one bedroom apartment where I live. Not to mention groceries, gas, utilities.
My 3 year old and I had to move in with my parents. I know everybody is struggling but I have no clue how disabled people are expected to survive.
Sucks
It’s a DISGUSTING art “genre” (heavy air quotes)
Oh you mean as in MONEY. That’s also terrible.
They’re both terrible.
What’s disgusting about it is it’s mostly just about greed. You will never convince me that these landlords who are doubling peoples rent is anything but.
It’s wonderful. I love having to rethink what grocery items to buy and cut back on a lot of things.
