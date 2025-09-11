James McAvoy “Sucker Punched” By Stranger In Bar While Celebrating Directorial Debut

James McAvoy, 46, was celebrating the release of his directorial debut at the Toronto Film Festival when a stranger “sucker punched” him from behind.
The incident occurred after his production, California Schemin’–about two natives from his homeland, Scotland, who seek fame in the U.S.–was shown for the first time.
According to a witness, the X-Men alum tried to defuse the situation and failed, resulting in a number of bystanders getting involved.
The incident involving James McAvoy took place at a bar around midnight
Image credits: The Hollywood Reporter
On September 8, around 11:55 p.m. local time, McAvoy was in attendance at the Toronto bar, Charlotte’s Room.
Elsewhere in the establishment, an inebriated male was being escorted from the venue.
As the individual was marched toward the door, he passed McAvoy, who was standing with his back toward him.
The individual allegedly took a swing and landed a punch.
A witness claims the X-Men alum was hanging out with other producers when he was attacked
Image credits: charlottes.room
“James was having a casual get-together with the producers of his movie,” an unnamed source told People on September 9.
“As he later learned when speaking with the staff there was a man who drank too much who was getting escorted out,” the leaker recounted.
“James’ back was to him and the man just punched him.”
According to Page Six, the actor (and, of late, director) tried to de-escalate the situation himself but failed, leading to the involvement of others present at the time.
Outlets have since confirmed that the actor and his assailant had not met before
Image credits: jamesmcavoyrealdeal
Entertainment Weekly confirmed that McAvoy “had not interacted with the man previously, nor did he provoke the attack.”
The witness went on to say that the actor appeared unperturbed by the incident, laughing it off with other patrons and staffers, and then continued his evening at a bar with his film producer friends.
Local outlets have since reported that no charges have been pressed against the accused.
Members of the public feel that the incident is overpublicized because of McAvoy’s fame
Image credits: californiascheminfilm
The incident has drawn a mixed reaction from the public. One netizen saw it as a common occurrence among average citizens and questioned the publicity surrounding it.
“But if ur (sic) throats slashed in Charlotte on a train not a peep on the news,” they wrote.
“Welcome to the world the rest of us have to live in,” echoed another.
Image credits: californiascheminfilm
One person suggested that the incident was a symptom of modern-day society:
“You take that chance when you enter an establishment with people who have been drinking. People act right these days.”
The Split actor is one of many A-listers to clash, or be harassed or violated by fans
McAvoy has just joined a long list of A-listers who have gotten into spats with their fans.
In 2024, Chicago PD actress Sophia Bush attended the Democratic National Convention and left feeling violated.
She later took to her Instagram and complained about being “groped and grabbed and hugged and shaken.”
“Please don’t shove your cameras in people’s faces and take pictures of them like they’re animals at a zoo. Please please please I beg of you, treat people like people. Even if you ‘know’ them from their jobs.”
And not every celeb is as forgiving
Image credits: jamesmcavoyrealdeal
Another notable personality to lash out at fans was Lili Reinhart.
Unlike McAvoy and Bush, nobody got physical with her; it was merely fans sneakily snapping away at her while she dined by herself.
“To the two girls who are repeatedly photographing me as I’m eating my lunch… I see you. You aren’t slick…. that’s f***ing rude. ?????” she lashed out in a now-deleted tweet, per Too Fab.
Image credits: Olivia Wong/Getty Images
Image credits: Michelle Quance/Variety/Getty Images
“No, no, no,” her rant continued later. “This is what’s wrong—: you think you’re entitled to take a photo of me while I’m alone and eating because I’m on a tv show. So I asked for it, right? Wrong. I am a human being. I am not Betty Cooper. You aren’t entitled to me. At all.”
McAvoy, Reinhart, and Bush have joined the likes of Doja Cat, Miranda Lambert, Cardi B, Rihanna, Rose McGowan, Justin Bieber, and many, many others.
Some fans are gutted that their favorite icon took a punch
