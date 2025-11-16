30 Breaking Points That Made People Quit Their Jobs, As Shared In This Viral Thread

Most people don’t enjoy being called quitters. When you’re taught not to take things for granted, pushing forward and keeping at it seems like the right thing to do. But sometimes, your job and working conditions become so toxic that you often catch yourself daydreaming of dramatically walking away.
When el1te1nferno asked fellow Redditors to share the moment that made them quit their jobs, hundreds of people started telling infuriating stories. Whether it was employers who took the last straw or customers that nearly drove them mad, people revealed what pushed them over the line.
Was getting screamed at in a meeting by some marketing jerk that was literally demanding my technical group perform magic on a completely unrealistic time schedule with almost no resources. Literally screaming at me in front of about 8 of my peers, calling me incompetent, “just do your job”….all of that. I stood up, said I refuse to be talked to like that, and left the meeting. Normally if you just get up and leave these types of meetings, you’re fired. Boss scheduled a meeting with me later in the afternoon after hearing about it. Figured I’d be walked out…..was told they fired the marketing guy.
That was my “eff it, I quit” moment. But the company kept me on and fired the other guy. Pretty happy, it’s been a solid place to work ever since.
it was my wedding… that I had already paid $7,000 out of pocket, my parents paid $11,000, and wife’s parents paid $23,000. The day I got hired, I told them I had it coming in 5 months and needed the day off, preferably a whole week after too. Came two weeks before and they said “oops, our bad. However, we can’t do anything about it now. You can get married or you can keep your job.”
I’m still happily married.
My mom’s: I was studying overseas and my parents booked a trip to come out at the end of the school term, bringing along my 2 siblings – 1 who lived away from home, the other about to start college. It was a month long trip, with lots of pre-paid flights, trains, hotels plus it would likely be the last big trip we all took together. Obviously, both my parents requested and secured approved PTO months in advance. It was the month of June – typical summer vacation.
A couple days before the trip was to happen, my mom’s boss hands her an assignment. Mom hands it back, saying she can’t take it on as she has a month long vacation about to start. (My folks don’t believe in hyperbole, but trip of a lifetime would be a fair description). Boss says, oh yea, sorry, you can’t take vacation anymore. Mom says if you cancel my PTO, I quit. Boss, blank stare.
Mom handed in her notice and left. We had an amazing trip. She got a new job on return.
My first job (at a pizza delivery place), I was almost 18 and I overheard my manager (in his 40s!) and a few delivery drivers talking about throwing me a birthday party and spiking my drinks so they could “do things” to me. They had no idea I was around the corner listening. Maybe they were joking, maybe they weren’t, I didn’t care I quit right then and there.
I worked at a pizza parlor for about a year in high school. My boss was a constant source of stress for me as he was controlling, rude, and just downright degrading. One time, when I went slightly off script on a phone order, he mocked me while I continued to handle the call. The straw that broke the camels back happened on a busy Friday night. Someone came in and placed an order. I got their name and told them it would be about twenty minutes. During this time, the same customer left the store to wait in the car. Twenty minutes later, they sent someone else in to pick it up. Problem was, this person didn’t know the order, and claimed that it was under their name. When i struggled to identify their order, my boss grabbed one of the giant wooden pizza spatulas, swung it full force, and shattered it over one of the ovens. After about five minutes of attempting to serve the customers in the store, I walked into his office and told him I was out. I walked to a nearby Wendy’s in the snow and waited for my dad to pick me up. I’ll never forget how freeing that feeling was
I worked at a well-known pizzeria in my city for awhile when I was younger. Definitely put up with a fair amount of s**t for the year and a half I worked there. Terrible managers, lazy co-workers for pretty much minimum wage.
Well, a couple months before I was planning on leaving to go to school in a different city, they were having an issue with hiring and firing new people because they kept hiring anyone with a pulse regardless of how many brain cells were between their ears.
Back in January, I had requested the time for spring break off, as I was planning a surf trip out to California. Had the time approved in writing and that was that. Fast forward to March, they hired and fired three people in the same week, so it became apparent staffing was an issue.
The schedule came out for the week I had requested off and was surprised to see myself on the schedule almost every day that week. I approached the store manager with the schedule and my written approval of time off request and was like “What the f**k, dude?” He then proceeded to tear up my request in front of me, and said “we don’t have enough people right now, so you’re gonna have to make some sacrifices. You’re just going to have to deal with it” .
That week was about three weeks out, so I made a snap decision then and there and replied, “No, you’re gonna have to make the sacrifice, I’m giving you my two weeks. I’ve had this trip planned for months and you can’t even ask if it’s okay to cancel my trip.”
The last two weeks go the smoothest I’ve ever worked there, that manager trying everything to get me to stay and I keep saying no while he decides to retaliate in small, irritating ways. I’d had enough and decided I’m not going in on my last day to close the shop, I’m starting my spring break a day early.
About 10 minutes into the start of my shift, I get a call from said manager asking where I was. So I tell him, “oh I’m on I-10 heading west right now” “Well, when are you going to get here?” “Dude, if you haven’t gotten it yet, I’m not coming in.” He starts going off about how he’s going to have to close and work extra since he opened the store that morning, etc. I said to him, “Sounds like you’re gonna have to make some sacrifices and just deal with it. Remember that? I’ll be in when I get back to pick up my last check in two weeks.” and hung up. Definitely the most satisfying way I’ve ever quit.
After taking a few days off work while my father was having a brain tumor removed (and still checking emails and attending conference calls from the hospital) my boss gave me a new project. On a Thursday afternoon, she gave me a Monday morning deadline for a project that would take 6-8 days to complete. I worked 16 hours a day to get it done. When we met on Monday she asked how my weekend was: “I worked all weekend.” Then she asked if i got to visit my dad in the hospital “No, I didn’t get a chance because i worked all weekend.”
A couple of weeks later she pulled me into a meeting and said: “I feel like you were resentful because you had to work and I feel like I was really good when your dad was sick, maybe you’re just tired. are you tired?”
she’d also make comments when i would leave the office on time – not early, on time. “it’s great that you just get up and go when your day is over like i have to go because i have a daughter, but you don’t have any kids and you just leave at the end of the day”
um yeah, I don’t live here. I don’t go home and sit in a dark room counting the hours until I get to come back here. I’m also not curing cancer, nothing we do here matters to anyone outside of here. I give you 100% when I’m here, but when my day is done, it’s f**king done. i no longer work there
I’m a nurse, and I was working in a nursing home 2 years ago. I need a liver transplant from medication used to help treat my arthritis. I was still healthy-ish, and able to work at the time.
One of the downsides to my liver decompensating is the inability to control my blood sugar, which would drop down into the 50’s. Low blood sugar can be dangerous, makes it very difficult to focus, and makes it seem like you’re drunk and high at the same time, (at least for me). During one shift, my sugar dropped twice. The first time, I ate some protein and took a break to get it back up before I started passing meds/narcotics.
The second time, it was in the low 50’s. I asked for someone to come take over for me, so my husband could pick me up and take me to the hospital. After an hour, they came and told me that there was nobody available, and then I would have to stay to the end of my shift. Despite the fact that there were four RNs sitting on their asses is in their office.
I called my husband, crying because I felt so bad and so frustrated. He freaked out, and drove to my work while on the phone with the state board of nursing and the county health department. He came in, packed my things, helped me walk to to supervisors office, and went ballistic. I have never seen my husband angry. We’ve never fought, so seeing this was kind of scary for me.
After lots of swearing, while still on the phone with the county health department so they could hear the exact conversation, he told them I quit, and we left.
First job, working at a little BBQ place with a drive thru. My day off. Manager calls me at 8:30am (30 mins before we open) saying she doesn’t feel good and needs me to open. I rush in and end up working all day. 5pm rolls around, manager comes in with the owner of the business, who she’s dating. They were at the fair all day and completely forgot they lied to me about her being sick. I bite my tongue and ask if I can go home, they say no and keep me until close (9pm). At 9pm I took my shirt off, handed them my keys, and said “today was my last day” as I walked out the door shirtless.
Best part, when I got home my dad was pissed that I quit my job. I told him what they did and said I wasn’t making enough money. He looked at my pay stubs and saw they hadn’t been paying me over time the entire time I worked there! He made me go back in and demand my overtime pay. When I came in with the pay stubs the manager started crying and gave me cash out of the register to cover my overtime and then some. They called me the next day making sure I wasn’t going to report them to the BBB. I didn’t, but my dad did.
I was working as an ice cream vendor at an amusement park. It was the kind of ice cream that comes in tiny little flash frozen pellets.
So I was selling my tiny overpriced cups of frozen ice cream balls, and has a line of a half dozen people, when a manager came over and said he saw someone walk by with a cup that hadn’t been leveled off.
I acknowledge his comment and then continue preparing the ice cream cup for the next customer. After filling the cup I use the scoop to scrape across the top of the cup and level off the excess pellets because God forbid people almost get their money’s worth. The manager said I didn’t level it off well enough and snatched it from my hand, dumped it back into the bin and made me do it again while standing over me. The customer and I were both now silent and uncomfortable.
So I filled the cup and leveled it off again the same way because that’s the only way to do it. This time he apparently approved and said “that’s how you should have been doing it the whole time. It isn’t hard!”
Then he stormed away.
Well, the previous day I had worked my entire shift without a break because the manager forgot to send relief to cover my stall while I took lunch, so I was already annoyed at the company. But being yelled at and belittled in front of customers was over the line in my book.
So I hand the customer back his money and then similarly handed out free ice cream to the other people in line. Then I simply left. I didn’t lock the ice cream freezer or empty/power down the register, I didn’t let anyone know I was leaving, I didn’t stop to turn in my nametag or polo shirt, I just f**king left.
And I’ve never regretted that for a second.
My fathers story: he was a 22 year old millwright and he had been working for the company for 4 years. He asked for a raise because one was given to a coworker who had the same job.
He was told that his coworker has kids and a family to provide for and that’s why he was given a raise, and since my dad had no children at that time he didn’t need one.
My dad applied for a job that paid almost twice as much with great benefits, he gave in his notice and the manager said “will you stay if we give you the raise you wanted”… he declined and worked for the second company for 35 years and retired last December
I worked at a casino doing security. I had just gotten out of the military where I had previously been qualified in a bunch of things that revolves around security and response to active shooters etc.
One night during a busy evening, the panic/hold up alarm went off, and the station that sounded could not be reached. It was treated as a legitimate situation. I cleared out my section of the casino, and moved to clear or other sections/help old people get away.
After that I started clearing staff out as well ((it seemed to take the security staff, including the director, a ridiculous amount of time to investigate and or clear the situation)). It turned out to be nothing. Someone bumped a panic button and went on break or something.
I was pulled into the office where I was berated by the security staff supervisors for clearing out the building and sending everyone outside. When asked why I did it, I said current FBI guidelines are Run, Hide, Fight. So the first priority is removing everyone from the area that’s under threat. The second would be hiding said people, but I was able to remove them so I didn’t have to. My director told me that was incorrect, I was responsible for everyone leaving, and was going to be reprimanded. Told I had no experience with said situations and should be sent to training again. I asked her to clarify the FBI guidelines, which she couldn’t do. When challenged, and asked if I ever had active shooter training, I stood up, said I’ve been trained in responding TO the active shooter as an armed law enforcement officer, and that her lack of understanding of simple guidelines was terrifying to me. I told her I quit. I won’t be giving my two weeks notice, this is the last time I’ll be in this building.
She laughed and said well then we won’t be able to recommend you as a reference. To which I laughed and said, “ I won’t be telling anyone i ever worked here. It won’t help my chances.”
I spent one summer working at a large chain grocery store in the Midwest, stocking groceries 3rd shift. One night I left my price gun sitting at one end of the aisle on a cart for about 15 seconds while I walked something to the other end of the aisle. Came back and the price gun was gone. The store was empty except for employees, as it was about 1 or 2 am. Came in the next morning and one of the d**khead managers hands me MY price gun, pretending like it’s a replacement, and tells me its 70-some bucks for the replacement that I gotta cough up. At the time, making minimum wage, that was almost a week’s pay. I’m normally a level-headed guy but I made it maybe another few days before I told them to f**k right off. They asked if I put in two weeks notice with one of the managers and I just said nope and walked out. Still get pissed off thinking about it haha.
I used to work at a bowling alley in the cafe kitchen when i was like 19. One particular night, i was the only one in the kitchen during a slammed rush. I get everything out (somehow) in a timely manner, clean the kitchen, then go it for a smoke. The GM walks out a minute later and proceeds to ream me, telling me im a lazy no good piece of s**t, etc. Etc.
I finish my smoke, go back in, pull off my uniform shirt and name tag, set it on the cafe counter and walk out the front door without a word.
F**k you, Paul.
pizza hut – it was ok at first until they hired a newly minted 23 year old MBA manager who acted like a guard at a prison camp.
messed with the breaks, water, scheduling and had general contempt for us.
There was a huge local event going on and I was scheduled to work and someone had called out and the line was out the door. I show up and he starts going off on me about the other staff and tells me “You’re luck you showed up on time else I would have fired you on the spot.”
I was like “ok”.. and stared at him..
“you can’t take any breaks today because we’re so busy and you’ll have to work a double…”
I was like “ok”.. and stared at him..
smiled..
walked out.
I worked for a relatively large transportation company. Was setting myself up to get a promotion. All 3 supervisors and the assistant manager (they all worked with me every day) recommended me for it. I technically had the 3rd lowest seniority at our facility, but i talked to all the guys ahead of me, and they all made it clear that they didn’t want the position, and encouraged me to take it. One day in a meeting, our manager complained about nobody stepping up to fill the position. I raised my hand and said that I would do it. “Oh really. So you think you’re ready for it?” Keep in mind I’d studied my a** off for months in preparation for this. “Well, everyone is telling me I am, so yes.” He proceeded to spend the next 20 minutes grilling me, trying to find things I didn’t know/would trip up on. I missed only 2 or 3 of the things he asked. When he was done, he says “Your mouth says things that your brain doesn’t understand. Keep your mouth shut from now on.” Everyone I worked with told me that his questions were BS, and even the supervisors didn’t know them all. 2 days later, I get a call from an old friend who ended up being a manager for another company, offering me the promotion PLUS extra money. Needless to say, I took it in a heartbeat. When I told my manager, he said “First you whine about us not promoting you, now you leave?” “That’s exactly WHY I left.” Everyone else was amazing and supportive. Miss them… Not my boss
My manager accused me of stealing money from the store… during the month I wasn’t in the store because my father had just passed away. This is after scheduling me for 65 hours (yeah, 25 hours of overtime in one week) the week dad passed away.
I quit via text.
Was ringing up a customer and he had a pack of light bulbs on the bottom tray of his cart. I didn’t notice and assume the customer forgot they were there, either way he wasn’t charged for the bulbs. My boss at the time lit into me like I’d just bankrupted the company, and just as I’d reached my point of beyond pissed he suggested that the customer and I knew each other and I deliberately didn’t charge him helping him steal them (f**king light bulbs!) and even went as far as to say I was probably meeting him after my shift to ‘split the take’! (again, f**king LIGHT BULBS!) That was pretty much it and we had a fairly decent word of curse exchange then I was out. As I walked out the door one of my life’s greatest moments unfolded, the customer was on his way back into the store to correct the mistake and pay for the MOTHER F**KING LIGHT BULBS!!!!! Never the less I saluted my boss with the ol’ middle finger and we never spoke again.
Got a summer job while I was in high school at a place that made fibreglass tanks. I was told I’d be doing groundskeeping and yard work. Figured I’d scored an easy gig of bombing around on a ride-on mower and whatnot.
NOPE.
The first day I show up, in a t shirt and jeans, I was told the yard equipment ‘wasn’t ‘ready’. So they had me cut raw fibreglass for 8 hours with an exacto-knife and no ppe. Being a dumb s**t kid I didn’t immediately quit and did this for three more days. At least after the first day I’d brought my own gloves and long sleeve shirt.
However on said fated day three was when they were doing tank coatings. So about ten feet away from me are two dudes in full PPE. We’re talking coveralls, rubber gloves, glasses, face shields, and respirators. Ten feet away from me. In a poorly ventilated room. Spraying the exterior of a tank with presumably fibreglass coating.
I only made it a few hours before having to go to the bathroom to puke. Was told to quit being a p**sy and go back out on the floor so I fortunately had a moment of not being a stupid kid and said I quit and walked home. Both parents were mad when I told them I’d quit.
Joke’s on them though because a few years later that company took two dudes’ lifes. A guy asphyxiated while working inside one of the tanks and the person that tried to rescue him also ended up passing away. Whole place got shut down permanently.
Asked for a small raise after one year, $1/hr and was making $20. I was underpaid and we all knew it, they offered me 50 cents. I showed them I was saving them 70-100k/year, they wouldn’t budge. I gave my notice right there.
Got my last check – no yearly bonus. I was owed $1000. They told me they didn’t have to pay me since I quit. I said that’s cool, I’ll call OSHA later today and cited 5 big violations they hadn’t addressed. Suddenly I got my bonus.
I was a truck driver working a regional route that required me working nights. So basically I would drive all through the night, deliver a load, sleep through the day, and take a load back to my original place the next night.
The thing is, sleeping during the day at a warehouse where yard dogs (the guys that move trailers around the lot of the warehouse with little tractor deals) were constantly moving s**t around, knocking into my truck, and often times literally waking me up to move my truck.
I was barely getting any sleep and the only time I had to ever get a good nights rest was during the weekend.
So driving to my first delivery, I told my manager I’m taking an extra day off because I’m exhausted and I have to get a few days of sleep. I was literally getting maybe 3-4 hours of solid sleep a day and energy drinks were worthless at this point. They gave me the go ahead, I dropped my delivery, slept as best as I could at the warehouse and picked up the load to take back with a message from my managers telling me to have a good weekend and rest up.
When I was about an hour and half away from my destination, after driving all night for about 8 hours reaching pure exhaustion, I get a message saying “nevermind, We need you to work this weekend”
Mind you, I know this stuff happens and you sometimes have to pick up the slack of other employees at times. Things happen, I get it and 99% of the time I’m all for helping out other employees and my managers if they need it.
But this was about the third time this happened. I haven’t had a good nights sleep in 3 weeks at this point and I kept trying to call my managers or anyone who would answer me, but it was the weekend and no one would respond to their messages or phone calls. I was literally being ignored and I just snapped.
Luckily, the demand for truckers is massive. I mean I get texts non stop asking if I’m in the market because a company needs drivers. I haven’t even been in the industry for two years currently and my phone still gets blown up with calls and texts asking if I want to drive again.
So literally all I did was call one of the numbers that would contact me constantly and immediately was hired after 5 minutes of talking on the phone. Sent in a message saying I quit and good luck.
Funny enough THEN they started responding to my messages and tried calling me.
I know it was probably a d**k move to f**k them over and I normally would never do that, but I just broke and could not take it anymore.
I worked for a group home. We had a difficult group of residents, but the company things so much worse.
Every resident was 14-22 years old. They had moderate mental development delays (65-75 IQ range), they all had a psychiatric disorder (from severe ADHD to schizophrenia), and they had also all been convicted of a violent sexual crime.
I worked 3rd shift. My normal hours were 10:30pm to 9am. Four days a week.
About six months into working there, they did a massive layoff.
They went down to bare minimum staff to student ratio each shift, with nobody extra to call in if needed. That meant if someone called out, a person on the previous shift was forced.
It got to the point, where I was being forced 3 out of 4 shifts per week. And not just a few hours. I was working 10:30 pm to around 4:30 pm the next day, and still having to come in for my following shift. I had an hour commute each way.
So I’d get home at 5:30 pm from a 16 hour shift, and have to leave the house again four hours later.
Managed that for about a month. Then one morning I was told last minute I was being forced. Told them I was f**king done and walked out.
That month took a huge toll on my mental health. Swear it took me like a year to recover.
Worked for a boss who micromanaged everything and was just an a** about everything in general. I came into work at 6:56 AM and clock in time was 7:00. Instead of clocking in then going to the bathroom I went to the bathroom first instead of using company time. I clocked in at 7:01 AM and he went off on me for being one minute late. He saw me sit my stuff down and go to the restroom so he knows I wasn’t truly late. This wasn’t the first time he yelled about something so small, but that day was the last. I didn’t say “F**k this, I quit!” I said “F**k you, I quit!”. I reported him to Human Resources two days later for the ridiculous behavior. Come to find out this was not the first time he had been reported for a toxic work environmental. My friend in that department told me he was fired that next week. Happy ending to my “F**k this, I quit!” story
All throughout the interview process and onboarding I was told “We will work around your school schedule, you won’t have to work at any time you have class.”
Day 1 of the training “You’re required to be here monday-friday, 8-6 for the first 6 months. If you miss a day or are more than 30 minutes late you will be fired.”
I didn’t return for the second day.
A little Greek Restaurant I worked at early in high school.
Got hired, and spent the first two days cleaning everything the owner and son were to lazy to clean. Years worth of old grease in the deep fryer’s interior, mold in the fridges, stains in the bathrooms etc. Just f**king gross.
Ask about payday on the end of the second day and it went something like this:
“So, how does payday work here? Is it weekly, bi-weekly, what?”
“you are on training, if we like the job you do we will hire you with pay”.
Confused, I ask “so you’re saying that you’re not going to pay me for cleaning years worth of mold, grease, and bathroom stains?”
“No, you will be paid for work once your training is done”
“Oh! Ok. F**k this, I quit”
My first job was working at an Amazon distribution warehouse. Granted I had no idea what I was getting myself into, but I figured “Hey I need the money for bills.”
Starting off there was “interesting” to say the least. Hundreds of isles on two sides of the warehouse with a single conveyor belt separating them all. All of us workers huddling up into groups for stretches every time a shift started. The buzzwords all along the cafeteria made it feel like I was in a cult. Our demographic make up was a mix of young and elderly men and women from all walks of life.
As time went on I was overworked and I quickly realized the managers didn’t give much care towards us. They only loved the new expansions to the building with more racks and conveyor belts. They tried little things like rewards and catering from Chipotle and Boston Market but the workers who’ve been there since the building opened noted various complaints about working conditions (working in 90+ degree temperatures with no ceiling fans, spillages, overflowing isles, shifting 50+ pound boxes, scanners not working, etc.)
My final straw was when I was assigned to shift 24,000+ packages on the new split conveyor belts with a woman who was pregnant during Prime Week. The belts overflowed that night. I realized if this was the type of thing I was going to do then I didn’t want it anymore. By that point I lost more than 20 pounds. I weighed 175 when I started and when I quit I was 151 lbs.
I quit after 5 months with no regrets.
I was fractured my orbital socket in an industrial accident. Another employee lost focus at the wrong time was supposed to wait for a hand signal and didn’t. We had been working over 90 days straight of 13-14 hour shifts and living in c**ppy motel a 45 min drive from out worksite. We were supposed to be on a rotation were we didn’t work more than 3 weeks at a time. It was a close call and could have been alot worse. I’m glad I “saw it coming” and had time to at least try and get out of the way.
I got sent away after a night in the ER while the rest of that crew continued to work. After spending 2 or 3 days at home the boss called to say that he “needed me in Alaska” in 2 days and that my flight was already booked. Told him I quit right on the spot.
When I spoke to HR about a harrassment issue and she straight up told me, it wasnt possible that he was harassing me bc 3 other people had come to her to say how awesome he is.
I literally said “f**k this, I quit.”
After 5 months of harrassment and no change or repercussions.
First job at mcdonalds. 3 different managers all telling me to do different things, and getting mad when I listen to the others. I overheard the worst manager say to the people at the register (and many customers behind the counter) that “Someone need to teach Alice how to do her job.”
I didn’t even say anything. Just walked out.
I was a few hours from a 2 week vacation for my wedding and honeymoon when I got written up. Manager pulls me into his office and says he’s got a wedding present for me and proceeds to go over the write up and has me sign the paper saying I was “coached”. The rest of my shift was horrible, I cried most of it. Got back from the time off and cleaned my desk out discreetly, sent an email to the program director saying I quit and just walked out. F**k that place.
