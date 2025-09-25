The Chosen Will Leave You With These 12 Bible Questions — We’ve Got The Answers

For five seasons and counting, The Chosen has charmed viewers with its historical drama about Jesus. The series was an instant hit among Christians when it debuted in December 2017. It has since gained mainstream acceptance, captivating audiences outside the faith. Season 5 concluded in June 2025 with a nail-biting scene that sparked anticipation for the next installment. The Chosen Season 6 is expected to arrive in late 2026 with a feature film finale.
The show’s creator, Dallas Jenkins, has described Season 6’s finale as “the most impactful thing” since the series premiered. While the upcoming installment will feature a depiction of Jesus’ crucifixion, the show is poised to continue after that, as Season 7 is scheduled to start with a film portraying Jesus’ resurrection. The Chosen seems to have so much more in store for fans. In the meantime, here are answers to some Bible questions the series raises.
1. Were John And Thomas Friends?
@thechosentv
Looks like John needs to take the plank out of his eye… #thechosen #season4 #filmtok #fyp
While The Chosen portrays John (George Xanthis) as the closest disciple to Thomas (Joey Vahedi), there is no biblical evidence to support this. In the series, John’s brother, James, was at some point jealous of his relationship with Thomas. This is also not from the Bible. The Chosen’s creative team likely drew inspiration for the narrative from the Gospel of John’s account of the apostle, which earned him the Doubting Thomas moniker. That seems like what a friend will do.
2. Did Jesus Meet Thomas At The Wedding Where He Turned Water Into Wine?
@thechosentv
whatever you say 😍
There is no record of how Jesus (Jonathan Roumie) met Thomas in the Bible. How the doubting disciple became his follower remains a mystery. But in The Chosen, Jesus met Thomas and Ramah at a wedding. He turned water into wine, rescuing them from an embarrassing situation. Thereafter, Thomas and Ramah abandoned their careers to follow him. This narrative wasn’t pulled from the Bible.
3. Was Ramah Thomas’ Fiancée In The Bible?
@thechosentv
Could it be? 😍
Nothing was said about Thomas having a romantic partner in the Bible. So, Ramah (Yasmine Al-Bustami) is a creation of The Chosen. Her story in the series mirrors the Christian faith teachings about trusting God, even when it’s difficult to do so.
4. Were Peter And Matthew Hostile To Each Other?
@thechosentv
who’s cutting onions?
In The Chosen, Peter (Shahar Isaac) disliked Matthew (Paras Patel) for being a tax collector who nearly ruined his life. They struggled to get along until Jesus asked Matthew to apologise and then compelled Peter to forgive him. Their reconciliation amounts to an emotionally charged moment in the series, but nothing in the Bible suggests Peter and Matthew were unfriendly towards each other.
5. Was Matthew On The Spectrum?
@thechosentv
you can watch the whole episode with us on Wednesday if ya want 🥺👉👈
The Chosen portrays Matthew as a brilliant tax collector who’s on the spectrum, hated for his job and association with the Romans. The Bible only says he’s a tax collector. Given that, and the belief he authored the Gospel of Matthew, it’s not hard to see how The Chosen’s creators arrived at the personality traits attributed to the disciple.
6. Was The Ethiopian Woman In The Bible?
@thechosentv
we’re not readyyyyy
The Chosen stars American actress Amber Shana Williams as Tamar, an Ethiopian woman who began following Jesus after witnessing his healing of a man with leprosy. The character is not based on a particular individual from the Bible. Tamar was possibly inspired by the story of several women who were followers of Jesus Christ.
7. Was Peter’s Wife Named Eden?
@thechosentv
All you knead is love.
The Bible mentions Peter’s wife and mother-in-law without divulging their names. So, Eden (Lara Silva) is another character based on the women who followed Jesus. Her story in the series reminds Christians that being a follower of Jesus doesn’t always mean a life free of challenges, loss, and heartache.
8. Did Jesus Really Say He’s The Law Of Moses?
@thechosentv
Replying to @Rafa One of the most intense moments from Season 3…and the entire series.
The Chosen Season 3 features an intense and quite controversial moment where Jesus declares that he’s the Law of Moses. Although the scene was pulled from the Gospel of Luke, the Bible has no record of Jesus describing himself as such. However, he did say he came to fulfil the law.
9. Was Small James A Limp?
@thechosentv
Were not ok. 😭
The Chosen portrays James (Jordan Walker Ross), the son of Alphaeus, as a limp. His story in the series inspires Christians to remain faithful to their kingdom assignments despite their afflictions and trust in God’s ultimate purpose. Be that as it may, the portrayal of Little James as a limp isn’t scriptural. The Bible has no record of any disabled disciple of Jesus.
10. Was Matthew Fond Of Mary Magdalene?
@thechosentv
When you give up everything to follow someone, what’s the next step? Matthew faces this in Episode One of Season 3. #thechosen #fyp #tvshow #season3
There’s no record of any interaction between Matthew and Mary Magdalene (Elizabeth Tabish) in the Bible. While The Chosen teases a romantic attraction between the two, especially for the tax collector, the narrative thread wasn’t drawn from the Christian holy book.
11. Was Conquering Rome Judas’ Priority?
@thechosentv
this season, Judas will close his biggest deal
Apart from his greed and his betrayal being part of God’s plan for salvation, the Bible doesn’t explicitly state why Judas (Luke Dimyan) betrayed Jesus. But a common interpretation among scholars posits that he wanted Jesus to liberate the Jews from the Roman Empire. This makes sense, but the Bible doesn’t say so expressly.
12. Did Nicodemus Have Mattias Stalk Jesus?
@the_.good_.news
Jesus speaks with Nicodemus, the Pharisee, about the truth of being born again and the kingdom of God. A conversation full of wisdom and grace that can be found in John 3:1-36 #biblestudy #spreadthegospel #christianity #faith #thechosen #foryoupage #fyp #wisdom #gospel #Godlovesyou
In the Bible’s Acts of the Apostles, Jesus’ disciples elected Mattias to replace Judas after he betrayed Jesus. While the Bible hints that he followed Jesus, how The Chosen portrays that wasn’t drawn from the holy book. Depicting Mattias as Nicodemus’ servant, commissioned to follow Jesus stealthily, was a creative way for the series to create a background story to Mattias’ emergence as Judas’ replacement. Check out the truth behind Amanda Bynes‘ disappearance.
Follow Us