What Happened To Amanda Bynes From The Amanda Show? The Truth Behind Her Disappearance

At the peak of her career, Amanda Bynes won multiple coveted awards, including six Kids’ Choice Awards for her roles in All That, The Amanda Show, Big Fat Liar, and What a Girl Wants. The American actress from Thousand Oaks, California, began her career with television commercials at age 7. She would later attend a comedy camp, where humorists like Richard Pryor and Arsenio Hall left a lasting impression on her. Bynes got her breakthrough at age 10 after a producer saw her performing at Los Angeles’ Laugh Factory and offered her a role on Nickelodeon’s All That.
Replacing Angelique Bates, Amanda Bynes gained mainstream recognition that inspired a spin-off built around her. The Amanda Show premiered in October 1999 and ran for three seasons, which consolidated Bynes’ rise to stardom. She went on to star in other popular productions, including What I Like About You, She’s the Man, and 2007’s Hairspray. Bynes started struggling with mental health challenges at the turn of the decade, and it unavoidably derailed her career. What has she been up to since she disappeared from the limelight?
Amanda Bynes Retired From Acting In 2010
The All That alum announced her retirement from acting in June 2010. In a series of posts on X, formerly known as Twitter, Amanda Bynes divulged that acting was no longer fun and that she was quitting her Hollywood career. “Being an actress isn’t as fun as it may seem,” she wrote. “If I don’t love something anymore, I stop doing it. I don’t love acting anymore, so I’ve stopped doing it,” added the actress. Another tweet about her resolve to quit acting read: “I know 24 is a young age to retire, but you heard it here first, I’ve #retired.”
A month later, Bynes walked back her decision, tweeting “I’ve unretired” while promoting Will Gluck’s 2010 romantic comedy Easy E, scheduled for release that September. She played Marianne in the movie alongside Emma Stone, Penn Badgley, and Dan Bryd. The actress is yet to feature in any project since then. She unsuccessfully tried to rejuvenate her Hollywood career in the late 2010s. Now, it seems she’s done with the industry. Amanda Bynes opted to pursue a career away from the limelight in 2023.
The Actress Was Under Conservatorship For Nine Years
@amanda.bynes1986
The early 2010s were challenging for The Amanda Show star, who had multiple run-ins with the law. She was arrested several times for crimes ranging from driving under the influence to reckless endangerment and drug-related charges. After a July 2013 fire incident that subjected the actress to a mental health evaluation, her parents were compelled to file for conservatorship. The actress had been arrested and detained for starting a fire in front of a Thousand Oaks home.
A temporary conservatorship was granted that August, with Amanda Bynes’ mother, Lynne Bynes, appointed as her conservator. However, the conservatorship lingered on for nine years as the actress struggled with substance abuse and her mental health. At some point, she announced that she had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder, just as she admitted to drug abuse. After years of sobriety, the conservatorship ended in March 2022. When she first got sober five years earlier, the actress told Hollyscoop’s Diana Madison that she missed acting and was ready to return to the profession. This hasn’t happened yet.
Amanda Bynes Is Training To Become A Professional Manicurist
@amanda.bynes1986
Per reports, Amanda Bynes is still struggling with her mental health. This has made it difficult for her to resume acting. She was scheduled to appear alongside her All That costars at ’90s Con in March 2023, but was unable to attend the event. Later that month, she was placed on a 72-hour psychiatric hold after suffering psychotic episodes. The actress also made headlines in June 2023. She reportedly called the police this time, seeking help to avoid self-harm. Amanda Bynes & Paul Sieminski: The Podcast debuted that December but packed up after the first episode.
In an Instagram story, she divulged that she has abandoned the podcast to focus on becoming a licensed manicurist. "The 1st episode of my podcast did really well. I was actually surprised, and of course, was going to keep going after friends encouraged me," she wrote. "[But] after thinking about it… I would rather get my manicurist license and have a consistent job. I'm going to follow that path instead," announced the former Nickelodeon star.
