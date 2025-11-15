Woman Points Out Hilariously Bad ‘Fashion’ That Is Being Marketed To Plus-Sized Women By Fashion Nova (19 Pics)

by

Recently, TikToker That Other Hannah stumbled across a clothing line she thought was so ridiculous, she just had to roast it. So, the woman released a series of entertaining videos where she criticized the outfits.

“You know all those videos where we’ve been calling out [companies] for their absolutely ugly, out-of-touch collections for plus-size people?” That Other Hannah asked her followers. “Well, now it’s time to add another brand to the list that needs to be brought to justice.”

And that brand is Fashion Nova.

More info: TikTok

Woman Points Out Hilariously Bad &#8216;Fashion&#8217; That Is Being Marketed To Plus-Sized Women By Fashion Nova (19 Pics)
Woman Points Out Hilariously Bad &#8216;Fashion&#8217; That Is Being Marketed To Plus-Sized Women By Fashion Nova (19 Pics)

The fun little series has about a million views on TikTok

#1 These Pants Are A Crime Against Humanity And You Cannot Convince Me Otherwise. Ugh

Woman Points Out Hilariously Bad &#8216;Fashion&#8217; That Is Being Marketed To Plus-Sized Women By Fashion Nova (19 Pics)

Image source: that_other_hannah_

#2 If You’re A New Mother Bringing Your Baby To The Club, This Could Be A Great Option For You

Woman Points Out Hilariously Bad &#8216;Fashion&#8217; That Is Being Marketed To Plus-Sized Women By Fashion Nova (19 Pics)

Image source: that_other_hannah_

#3 For When You Wanna Look Like You Trekked Through Knee-High Crap To Get To Brunch

Woman Points Out Hilariously Bad &#8216;Fashion&#8217; That Is Being Marketed To Plus-Sized Women By Fashion Nova (19 Pics)

Image source: that_other_hannah_

#4 If You’d Like To Pay 35 Dollars For A Pair Of Shorts That Look Like They’ve Been Through A Wood Chipper, Fashion Nova Has You Covered… But Also Not Really

Woman Points Out Hilariously Bad &#8216;Fashion&#8217; That Is Being Marketed To Plus-Sized Women By Fashion Nova (19 Pics)

Image source: that_other_hannah_

#5 I Know This Is Supposed To Say Queen, But You Cannot Tell Me It Doesn’t Look Like It Says Queez

Woman Points Out Hilariously Bad &#8216;Fashion&#8217; That Is Being Marketed To Plus-Sized Women By Fashion Nova (19 Pics)

Image source: that_other_hannah_

#6 The Crossover That Nobody Asked For Between A Potato Sack And A Fishing Net. Also, Legitimately How Are You Supposed To Wear This Without It Slipping And Exposing Everything?

Woman Points Out Hilariously Bad &#8216;Fashion&#8217; That Is Being Marketed To Plus-Sized Women By Fashion Nova (19 Pics)

Image source: that_other_hannah_

#7 This Credit Card Jumpsuit Is What I Would Wear If My Sugar Daddy Was Late On My Allowance And I Wanted To Like, Lowkey Drop Some Hints

Woman Points Out Hilariously Bad &#8216;Fashion&#8217; That Is Being Marketed To Plus-Sized Women By Fashion Nova (19 Pics)

Image source: that_other_hannah_

#8 If You’ve Ever Wanted To Wear A Mesh Bodysuit Covered In License Plates That Are Upside Down… I Have Great News For You

Woman Points Out Hilariously Bad &#8216;Fashion&#8217; That Is Being Marketed To Plus-Sized Women By Fashion Nova (19 Pics)

Image source: that_other_hannah_

#9 If You Can’t Even Make The Model Look Good In It, There’s No Hope For Me

Woman Points Out Hilariously Bad &#8216;Fashion&#8217; That Is Being Marketed To Plus-Sized Women By Fashion Nova (19 Pics)

Image source: that_other_hannah_

#10 As A Plus-Size Person And A Jewish Person, I Feel Like I Can Confidently Say “Let My People Go

Woman Points Out Hilariously Bad &#8216;Fashion&#8217; That Is Being Marketed To Plus-Sized Women By Fashion Nova (19 Pics)

Image source: that_other_hannah_

#11 So This One Is For The Plus And The Normal Sizes, But I Could Only Find The Straight-Size Model, But… This Looks Like A Bed Skirt To Me

Woman Points Out Hilariously Bad &#8216;Fashion&#8217; That Is Being Marketed To Plus-Sized Women By Fashion Nova (19 Pics)

Image source: that_other_hannah_

#12 Can We Just Take A Moment To Acknowledge How Completely Over It This Model Is?

Woman Points Out Hilariously Bad &#8216;Fashion&#8217; That Is Being Marketed To Plus-Sized Women By Fashion Nova (19 Pics)

Image source: that_other_hannah_

#13 What In The People Of Walmart Is This ?

Woman Points Out Hilariously Bad &#8216;Fashion&#8217; That Is Being Marketed To Plus-Sized Women By Fashion Nova (19 Pics)

Image source: that_other_hannah_

#14 I Actually Think That This Outfit Could Have Been Something, But This Font Is Worse Than Comic Sans

Woman Points Out Hilariously Bad &#8216;Fashion&#8217; That Is Being Marketed To Plus-Sized Women By Fashion Nova (19 Pics)

Image source: that_other_hannah_

#15 Hennything Is Possible

Woman Points Out Hilariously Bad &#8216;Fashion&#8217; That Is Being Marketed To Plus-Sized Women By Fashion Nova (19 Pics)

Image source: that_other_hannah_

#16 If This Were Advertised As Loungewear, It Would Be One Thing, But My Girl Has A Matching Purse And Some High Heels? Like, Where Are You Going Wearing This, Baby?

Woman Points Out Hilariously Bad &#8216;Fashion&#8217; That Is Being Marketed To Plus-Sized Women By Fashion Nova (19 Pics)

Image source: that_other_hannah_

#17 Ah, The Classic Household Saying… “Good Girl With A Hood Playlist”

Woman Points Out Hilariously Bad &#8216;Fashion&#8217; That Is Being Marketed To Plus-Sized Women By Fashion Nova (19 Pics)

Image source: that_other_hannah_

#18 For Those Days When You’re Feeling Nostalgic About When Your Mom Used To Pick Your Clothes Out For You In 4th Grade

Woman Points Out Hilariously Bad &#8216;Fashion&#8217; That Is Being Marketed To Plus-Sized Women By Fashion Nova (19 Pics)

Image source: that_other_hannah_

#19 If Bleach-Dyed T-Shirts With Cringey Sayings On Them Are What’s In Fashion, Then Fashion Is More Dead Than Prince Philip

Woman Points Out Hilariously Bad &#8216;Fashion&#8217; That Is Being Marketed To Plus-Sized Women By Fashion Nova (19 Pics)

Image source: that_other_hannah_

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
‘”Game Of Thrones” Fans Are Going To Extreme Lengths For Spoilers
3 min read
Jan, 18, 2018
These Are The Photographs That Won The Independent Photographer’s “Visual Storytelling” Contest (10 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Hey Pandas, What’s Your Most Prized Possession That’s Not A Living Thing? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
10 Couples From The 90 Day Fiance Franchise Who Became Parents
3 min read
Sep, 30, 2021
Mommy Creates Incredible Photography With Her Baby As Her Muse
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Spotify Reveals Its Users’ Most Embarrassing Listening Habits On Giant Billboards
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.