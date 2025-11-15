Woman Points Out Hilariously Bad ‘Fashion’ That Is Being Marketed To Plus-Sized Women By Fashion Nova (19 Pics)

Recently, TikToker That Other Hannah stumbled across a clothing line she thought was so ridiculous, she just had to roast it. So, the woman released a series of entertaining videos where she criticized the outfits.
“You know all those videos where we’ve been calling out [companies] for their absolutely ugly, out-of-touch collections for plus-size people?” That Other Hannah asked her followers. “Well, now it’s time to add another brand to the list that needs to be brought to justice.”
And that brand is Fashion Nova.
#1 These Pants Are A Crime Against Humanity And You Cannot Convince Me Otherwise. Ugh
#2 If You’re A New Mother Bringing Your Baby To The Club, This Could Be A Great Option For You
#3 For When You Wanna Look Like You Trekked Through Knee-High Crap To Get To Brunch
#4 If You’d Like To Pay 35 Dollars For A Pair Of Shorts That Look Like They’ve Been Through A Wood Chipper, Fashion Nova Has You Covered… But Also Not Really
#5 I Know This Is Supposed To Say Queen, But You Cannot Tell Me It Doesn’t Look Like It Says Queez
#6 The Crossover That Nobody Asked For Between A Potato Sack And A Fishing Net. Also, Legitimately How Are You Supposed To Wear This Without It Slipping And Exposing Everything?
#7 This Credit Card Jumpsuit Is What I Would Wear If My Sugar Daddy Was Late On My Allowance And I Wanted To Like, Lowkey Drop Some Hints
#8 If You’ve Ever Wanted To Wear A Mesh Bodysuit Covered In License Plates That Are Upside Down… I Have Great News For You
#9 If You Can’t Even Make The Model Look Good In It, There’s No Hope For Me
#10 As A Plus-Size Person And A Jewish Person, I Feel Like I Can Confidently Say “Let My People Go
#11 So This One Is For The Plus And The Normal Sizes, But I Could Only Find The Straight-Size Model, But… This Looks Like A Bed Skirt To Me
#12 Can We Just Take A Moment To Acknowledge How Completely Over It This Model Is?
#13 What In The People Of Walmart Is This ?
#14 I Actually Think That This Outfit Could Have Been Something, But This Font Is Worse Than Comic Sans
#15 Hennything Is Possible
#16 If This Were Advertised As Loungewear, It Would Be One Thing, But My Girl Has A Matching Purse And Some High Heels? Like, Where Are You Going Wearing This, Baby?
#17 Ah, The Classic Household Saying… “Good Girl With A Hood Playlist”
#18 For Those Days When You’re Feeling Nostalgic About When Your Mom Used To Pick Your Clothes Out For You In 4th Grade
#19 If Bleach-Dyed T-Shirts With Cringey Sayings On Them Are What’s In Fashion, Then Fashion Is More Dead Than Prince Philip
