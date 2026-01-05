Woman Weirded Out As Coworker Insists On Calling Her His “Work Mom”

When you work a regular 9–5, you expect the usual office drama—small disagreements, awkward meetings, maybe the occasional passive-aggressive email. But sometimes, things cross a line in ways you never see coming.
That’s exactly what happened to one woman who shared her story online after a new coworker repeatedly started calling her “mom” at work. At first, it seemed harmless, even awkwardly humorous, but it quickly became uncomfortable. When she finally escalated the issue to HR, the situation took a serious turn, ending with the coworker being fired. Keep reading to find out how it all unfolded.
It’s quite common for coworkers to help new hires feel settled in and welcomed at a new workplace
But for one woman, things took an uncomfortable turn when her coworker repeatedly referred to her as “mom,” despite being asked to stop
Many people were taken aback by the coworker’s behavior and felt it crossed professional boundaries
Others chimed in by sharing similar workplace experiences they had gone through themselves
