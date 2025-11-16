Hey Pandas, Share A Song That Makes You Feel Free And/Or Safe (Closed)

Share a song that makes you feel free and/or safe!
Fruit salad by the wiggles ;)
1) Day Dreaming -Jack and Jack
2) ILived- Onerepublic
3) Little Lion Man- Mumford & Sons
1). I Kissed A Girl- Katy Perry
2). Girls- girl in red
3). Sit Still Look Pretty- Daya
4). You Need To Calm Down-Taylor Swift
My S**t – A Boogie Wit da Hoodie
Moonwalking in Calabasas – DDG
The Box – Roddy Ricch
Honeymoon Avenue by Ariana Grande
It’s All Futile It’s All Pointless by Lovejoy
Runaway by Aurora
Coffee by beabadoobee
Journey To The Past from Anastasia
if you can’t tell, my music taste is pretty strange 😂
Enter Sandman by Metallica, Dawn from the 2005 Pride and Prejudice soundtrack, and Seventeen from Heathers (I know my music taste is weird) lol
i have to go with kryptonite by 3 doors down
Boys will be bugs by cavetown
Diamonds by Rihanna
Goodbye to a world by Porter Robinson
Churros in the rain by Ayelet Armon
And A Spotify play list called Calming music for anxiety / Stress / HSP (Instrumentals)💖
Lxuder -Scarlxrd
shake it up -TrippieRedd
take me to church -Hozier
Girl in the mirror by Bebe Rexha
Sarcasm by Get Scared! It’s so good! ^w^
Prism – Aiba Makoto
(It’s from a video game soundtrack, You can find it on YouTube (maybe)) ; I think it may have been copyrighted though. Atleast I saved the music file?
Mumford & Sons – Woman
awesome.
Well i have a lot but here are 3
1) Mama by My Chemical Romance
2) House of Memories by Panic! At the Disco
3) Class Fight by Melanie Martinez
:)
Justin Timberlake- Can’t Stop the Feeling
Rich Mullins-Awesome God
Pharrell- Happy
creature – half-alive
Egg and Soldiers – Cosmo Sheldrake
16 / 04 / 16 (Jack’s Song) – Cavetown
There’s a lot more, but those are some of the most recent ones :)
