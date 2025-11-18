30 Hilarious Bits Of Excel Humor For Those Who’ve Been Scarred By The Program (New Pics)

by

Before Google Workspace, Microsoft Excel was the king of spreadsheets. It was the go-to software for bookkeeping, data organization, and tracking company payroll, among other essential office tasks. 

Excel has also been the subject of memes and jokes from users. This is where online pages like the ExcelHumor Facebook page thrive, where people poke fun at its features and relate them to their daily lives. 

Here, all 313,000 members share wisecracks about their trust level in CTRL+V, their challenges with the drag-and-drop feature, and Excel’s relevance on a person’s résumé. 

If you’ve ever used Excel for any purpose, these images may bring a laugh or two. Enjoy scrolling through this list, which may remind you of an interesting time in the digital age.

#1

Image source: richard_normal

#2

Image source: ExcelHumor

#3

Image source: jxxf

#4

Image source: ExcelHumor

#5

Image source: ExcelHumor

#6

Image source: ExcelHumor

#7

Image source: ExcelHumor

#8

Image source: ExcelHumor

#9

Image source: ExcelHumor

#10

Image source: ExcelHumor

#11

Image source: ExcelHumor

#12

Image source: ExcelHumor

#13

Image source: TomboyTgirl

#14

Image source: netcapgirl

#15

Image source: ExcelHumor

#16

Image source: ExcelHumor

#17

Image source: ExcelHumor

#18

Image source: ExcelHumor

#19

Image source: Phylan

#20

Image source: ExcelHumor

#21

Image source: Mr_Considerate

#22

Image source: ExcelHumor

#23

Image source: ExcelHumor

#24

Image source: ExcelHumor

#25

Image source: ExcelHumor

#26

Image source: ExcelHumor

#27

Image source: ExcelHumor

#28

Image source: ExcelHumor

#29

Image source: ExcelHumor

#30

Image source: eerrriiicaa

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
