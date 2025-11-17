Travis Kelce – The King Of Unproblematic Old Tweets, Here Are 24 Of The Ones Taylor Swift Fans Found

Celebrities having their old tweets or posts resurfacing is usually the quickest way for them to get affected by cancel culture. And usually, it’s due to the problematic stuff they said. It could range from voicing an unpopular opinion to plain racism, sexism, or anything similar.
So, when Taylor Swift fans heard that someone had dug up some old tweets of the singer’s new boyfriend, well, there were some worries. But soon, fans were calmed down as they saw that there was nothing to worry about. In fact, Travis’ tweets turned out to be whimsical trains of thought.
More info: X
Image credits: taylorswift
#1
Image source: tkelce
#2
Image source: tkelce
#3
Image source: tkelce
#4
Image source: tkelce
#5
Image source: tkelce
#6
Image source: tkelce
#7
Image source: tkelce
#8
Image source: tkelce
#9
Image source: tkelce
#10
Image source: tkelce
#11
Image source: tkelce
#12
Image source: tkelce
#13
Image source: tkelce
#14
Image source: tkelce
#15
Image source: tkelce
#16
Image source: tkelce
#17
Image source: tkelce
#18
Image source: tkelce
#19
Image source: tkelce
#20
Image source: tkelce
#21
Image source: tkelce
#22
Image source: tkelce
#23
Image source: tkelce
#24
Image source: tkelce
Follow Us