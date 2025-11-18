Scott Peterson’s Mistress Exposes Possible Motive For Taking Wife’s Life In New Netflix Show

Scott Peterson’s mistress, Amber Frey, made stunning allegations in a new Netflix three-part docuseries. Amber, who dated the murderer for a few months, recalled informing the police about their relationship while he was married to his victim. Her bombshell revelations shed light on Scott’s motives.
Hearing about Laci Peterson’s tale on the news, Amber called the police and informed them that she had been in a relationship with Scott for the past few months, The Daily Beast reported on Monday (August 12).
Moreover, in the upcoming docuseries, Amber recalled how the infamous man had told her first that he was single and then, on December 9, that he had been married but his spouse had died.
On December 9, 2002, Scott had told his neighbor that he wasn’t fishing but golfing on Christmas Eve day.
Laci’s mother, Sharon Rocha, and the rest of the family didn’t know anything about his boat, which he’d only purchased a couple of weeks earlier on December 9, as per The Daily Beast.
The criminal‘s excuse for not mentioning the boat to anyone—that he wanted to surprise his father-in-law, Ron—didn’t add up, nor did the fact that he drove 90 miles to the Berkeley Marina for its first test run.
In Netflix’s highly anticipated American Murder: Laci Peterson, Amber reportedly laid out the timeline of her affair with Scott, in the process elucidating that she was a victim of his deceptions, The Daily Beast reported.
Secretly recorded phone calls between Amber and the perpetrator reportedly suggested that he envisioned a future with her.
As a result, Amber’s claims seemingly highlighted Scott’s motives for wanting to escape his wife, who was pregnant with a child who, according to Sharon, Scott had originally not wanted.
To this day, Scott reportedly maintains his innocence regarding the murder of his wife Laci and their unborn child Conner.
In American Murder: Laci Peterson, which arrives on Thursday (August 14), various interviewees make their respective arguments about Scott’s guilt and highly debated innocence.
Laci Peterson went missing on December 24, 2002, from her home in Modesto, California, USA, while eight months pregnant.
Her disappearance was first reported by her husband Scott, according to The Daily Beast. At the time, Scott claimed that upon returning from a Christmas Eve day of fishing, he found no one at home.
The Mule Creek State Prison inmate also said at the time that he had only found their dog in their backyard, running around dragging its leash—a sign that the pooch had shown up alone after a supposed walk in the park with Laci, as per The Daily Beast.
Sharon, and her close friends Lori Heintz, Stacey Boyers, Rene Tomlinson, and Heather Adams, recalled in the new docuseries their panic upon hearing about Laci’s disappearance.
Scott’s sister Susan Caudillo and sister-in-law Janey Peterson also shared their experiences, The Daily Beast reported.
Throughout this early going, Scott reportedly remained calm, unemotional, and largely off-camera, shunning the press even as everyone else turned to reporters to get the word out.
More than once, the San Diego native’s behavior was described in the Netflix show as “odd.” That impression was amplified by his bizarre story about the days and nights in question, including the boat ordeal.
The questionable behaviors didn’t prove that Scott was responsible for his wife’s disappearance. However, people further questioned the moment Scott arrived home and washed his clothes, ate pizza, and showered after finding out that Laci was gone.
The prosecution reportedly decided it had enough evidence to move forward with a trial against Scott after Laci’s body was found in the water near Brooks Island, where Scott had told detective Al Brocchini he’d been fishing on December 24.
On November 12, 2004, Scott was ultimately convicted of two counts of murder: first-degree murder with special circumstances for killing Laci and second-degree murder for killing the fetus she carried.
He was later sentenced to death by lethal injection and ordered to pay $10,000 toward the cost of Laci’s funeral.
Nevertheless, in American Murder: Laci Peterson, Scott’s sister and sister-in-law reportedly maintained that he was wronged by the criminal justice system.
Netflix’s three-part docuseries will be released ahead of a Peacock documentary, which will feature a face-to-face interview with Scott.
This will mark the first time in more than 20 years that Scott will share on-air comments.
