Plastic Surgeon’s Blunt Response To Criticism On Before-And-After Reveal Goes Viral

A Los Angeles plastic surgeon is going viral after delivering a brutally dry response to a critic who dismissed a facelift result.
Dr. Ben Talei, a Beverly Hills-based facial plastic surgeon, shared before-and-after images of a facelift patient on X yesterday (January 5). The original procedure had been performed last year, but the comparison photos quickly drew attention once reposted this week.
Among the replies, one user cut straight to the point, writing, “Looks the same.”
Talei did not let the comment slide. His response was immediate and so deadpan it became a meme.
“That comeback was tighter than the facelift,” a reader wrote.
A plastic surgeon went viral after his deadpan response to a critic left the internet laughing
Image credits: drbentalei/Instagram
Dr. Talei wrote: “It’s a facelift, not witness protection.”
The comeback struck a nerve online. Screenshots of the exchange began circulating across platforms, with users praising the surgeon’s wit.
The exchange itself was not new. Talei had originally shared the same response on Instagram on September 6, where it had already gained traction.
“Only posting this because my colleagues asked me to,” he added. “I love her face so much.”
Image credits: drbentalei/Instagram
“You can tell it is the same person though much younger! Nice soft and subtle differences!” a viewer replied.
“It’s giving mother/daughter. So good!” another added. “She looks 5-7 years younger.”
Its resurfacing months later gave the quip a second viral life, this time reaching a broader audience through X and meme accounts.
“This is the best facelift I’ve ever seen! Why did they expect her to get a whole new face?” a user asked.
Viewers were divided. Some applauded the results, while others said they saw no difference at all
Image credits: drbentalei/Instagram
While many applauded the humor, the facelift results divided netizens.
Some echoed the original criticism, insisting they could see little to no difference between the before and after images.
“Looks like the same person on a good hair day,” a user wrote. “It really just looks like she’s trying to smile on the right,” another added.
Image credits: drbentalei/Instagram
Image credits: drbentalei/Instagram
Others argued that the subtlety was precisely the point, praising the natural appearance and lack of an overdone look.
“That’s how you know it’s good work,” a commenter argued. “Still her, just softer, brighter, more youthful, better. The way it should always be.”
In October 2025, the surgeon addressed the debate directly, revisiting the same patient’s outcome
Image credits: cmrallday
Image credits: suayrez
“What you see here isn’t just rejuvenation, it’s restoration of expression,” he said.
“My goal is never to change someone’s face, but to bring back the ease and warmth that time slowly takes away. The eyes, the jawline, the neck, the subtleties of movement – everything is designed to flow in harmony again.”
Image credits: drbentalei/Instagram
The procedure behind the transformation is known as a “Comprehensive AuraLyft,” Talei’s branded version of a deep plane facelift and neck lift.
According to the surgeon, the technique goes beyond traditional facelift methods. Rather than relying on surface-level tightening, the AuraLyft focuses on deep plane release to reposition underlying facial structures.
Image credits: drbentalei/Instagram
The main difference between a deep plane facelift and a traditional facelift lies in what is actually being lifted.
Conventional facelifts typically separate the skin from the deeper tissues, tightening and redraping it over the face, which places most of the tension on the skin itself.
Deep plane techniques, by contrast, work beneath the superficial muscular layer, lifting the muscles, connective tissue, and ligaments together as a single unit. This allows the skin to settle naturally, reducing the risk of an artificial appearance.
According to studies, satisfaction in plastic surgery is linked to expectations and ease of recovery
Image credits: ManlapigRoss
Image credits: AbigailJoyFloat
According to a comprehensive September 2025 report by Cape Cod Surgery analyzing large-scale patient surveys and peer-reviewed studies, overall satisfaction in plastic surgery remains high.
On average, about 76.8% to 87% of patients report being satisfied with their surgical outcomes, with quality-of-life scores closely tracking those satisfaction levels.
Regret, however, varies sharply depending on the type of procedure.
Image credits: drbentalei/Instagram
The report notes that some of the highest regret rates appear in body contouring surgeries, where dissatisfaction can range anywhere from 0% to as high as 47%.
These procedures tend to carry heightened emotional expectations and longer recoveries, factors that increase the risk of disappointment when outcomes do not align perfectly with patient hopes.
Image credits: drbentalei/Instagram
By contrast, facial procedures aimed at rejuvenation rather than transformation, such as facelifts, generally fall on the higher end of the satisfaction spectrum.
While exact regret figures for facelifts specifically are less frequently isolated in the data, facial aesthetic procedures overall are associated with strong improvements in confidence, especially when expectations are carefully managed.
“He didn’t lie”: Netizens debated the results on social media
Image credits: 4LF**k12
Image credits: suayrez
Image credits: Lianatyn
Image credits: doranmaul
Image credits: Boostmetax
Image credits: Zayn_Buzz
Image credits: ChaseLooks
Image credits: justtnancy_
Image credits: Blakkyl_
Image credits: FrizzybloomNFT
Image credits: PhillipsMa16262
Image credits: xrpant
Image credits: Daco1008
Image credits: GurmutP
Follow Us