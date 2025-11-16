AI Re-Imagines 8 Legend Of Zelda Characters In Real Life

by

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is already being hailed as the best Nintendo Switch game ever. The sequel to the popular Breath of the Wild game has been highly anticipated by long-time and brand new fans around the world since its announcement at E3 2019.

To celebrate this momentous release, UK tech retailer, Currys have harnessed the power of AI to re-imagine the much loved (and hated) characters of the franchise in real life, with some stunning, and disturbing, results. 

More info: currys.co.uk

#1 Princess Zelda

#2 Link, Champion And Knight Of Hyrule

#3 Beedle

#4 Lady Riju

#5 Prince Sidon

#6 A Bokoblin

#7 Chuchu

#8 Ganondorf

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
