Sabrina Carpenter Stuns Fans By Making Out With An Alien On Stage At 2024 MTV VMAs

Sabrina Carpenter’s performance at the MTV Video Music Awards was certainly out of this world, featuring a squad of astronaut dancers and a high-energy set of her hottest hits this season.
What no one saw coming was a blue alien dancing on stage and making out with her as part of the performance.
The chart-topping artist took to the stage at the UBS Arena on Wednesday, September 11, and snagged her first-ever VMA for Song of the Year for her hit song Espresso.
Sabrina Carpenter stole the show at the MTV VMAs with a stellar set, featuring astronaut dancers and a surprise blue alien
Image credits: VMAs / Instagram
Image credits: MTV / YouTube
“Well, hi,” she said, holding her Moon Person in hand. “I’ve literally never won one of these. This is really special.”
The 25-year-old singer expressed her gratitude to her fans and mentioned her family and furry friends in her acceptance speech.
“The first people I want to thank are the fans… I just want to say you guys are the reason that I get to do what I love, but also the reason that we get to have so much fun and share music with each other,” she told the audience.
The 25-year-old songstress won her first-ever VMA for Song of the Year for her hit single Espresso
“I just feel so grateful to have the best, truly the best fans of the world. I know that sounds cheesy, but I love you, so thank you,” she went on to say. “Thank you to my managers. Thank you to my family, my cats and dogs that are at home.”
Before she won her very first VMA, the singer performed her catchy pop hits on stage alongside a force of astronauts and a blue alien.
The singer received an outpour of love from fans for her dazzling performance.
In her acceptance speech, Sabrina mentioned her family and cats and dogs, and she called her fans “the best” in the world
Image credits: VMAs / Instagram
Image credits: MTV / YouTube
“She was out of this world,” one said, while another agreed, “Giving us a performance sooo ICONIC that it’s out of this world.”
“Give her all the awards right now!” said another.
One wrote, “sabrina carpenter is the definition of a POPSTAR.”
“BEST PERFORMANCE OF THE NIGHT,” declared one fan. “WHAT A POP STAR! LOVE HER”
Not only was this the first year Sabrina was nominated at the VMAs, but her name also featured as a nominee in seven different categories, including Artist of the Year, Best Pop, Song of the Summer, Best Director, Best Editing, and Best Art Direction.
She is currently gearing up for her Short n’ Sweet tour, which will kick off in Columbus, Ohio, on September 23 and eventually hit the UK.
