People Can’t Decide If They Support Mom Who Unalived Research Monkey Who Invaded Her Backyard

A monkey on the loose met his end at the hands of a Mississippi mother concerned about her children’s safety.
The Rhesus monkey had escaped from a truck that overturned on a highway last week.
After fatally shooting at the primate, Jessica Bond Ferguson said she merely did what any parent would do to protect their children.
It was Jessica’s 16-year-old son who alerted her about the rogue monkey lurking in the yard of their Heidelberg, Mississippi, home on Sunday, November 2.
The mother jumped out of bed, then grabbed an armed weapon and her cellphone before marching outside to find the creature.
Jessica knew that there were monkeys on the loose after a truck transporting 21 Rhesus monkeys flipped over on Interstate 59 north of Heidelberg on October 28.
Of the 21 monkeys that survived the crash, 13 of them were transported to the intended destination.
However, after it was erroneously claimed that the primates were infected with COVID, herpes, and hepatitis C, authorities shot down five of the monkeys while hunting for them.
Three other monkeys remained on the loose until one of them wandered into Jessica’s yard.
She stepped out of her house on Sunday to find the monkey 60 feet (18 meters) away from her home, where her five children, between the ages of 4 to 16, were living with her.
The professional chef said she pulled the trigger on the monkey more than once for the sake of her kids.
“I did what any other mother would do to protect her children,” she told AP News. “I shot at it and it just stood there, and I shot again, and he backed up and that’s when he fell.”
Jessica said she had called the police right before going out to the yard and was told to watch the primate. But she said she shot the animal because she was worried it would get away and harm other children.
“If it attacked somebody’s kid, and I could have stopped it, that would be a lot on me,” she told the outlet. “It’s kind of scary and dangerous that they are running around, and people have kids playing in their yards.”
The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office said the monkey was later handled by the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks.
The monkeys were being housed at the Tulane University National Biomedical Research Center in New Orleans, Louisiana, which routinely provides primates to scientific research organizations.
However, the university said it did not own the monkeys that were being transported to another location last week when the truck overturned.
The university later confirmed that it was not responsible for the monkeys’ transportation.
They also confirmed that the monkeys were not carriers of any infectious disease, contrary to what was initially reported.
The “primates in question were not carrying any diseases and had received recent checkups confirming that they were pathogen-free,” the university said in a statement.
It was erroneously believed that the monkeys had diseases after two occupants inside the overturned truck contacted their supervisor, who claimed they needed to be handled with protective gear because they were infected with COVID, herpes, and hepatitis C.
Jasper County Sheriff Randy Johnson told TMZ that the five located monkeys were “destroyed” because the supervisor also claimed the monkeys were “aggravated” and “aggressive” toward people.
Rhesus monkeys are primates known for their ability to adapt to different environments. Because of their close evolutionary relationship to humans, they are often researched to understand diseases and develop medications or vaccinations.
Netizens were left divided over the incident, with some taking the mother’s side and saying, “Now that’s motherly love.”
“What else was she supposed to do?!?!” another asked.
“Monkeys can rip your face off, she’s a hero,” one said.
On the other hand, one wrote, “Poor thing, was probably so scared and was seeking out humans because that’s what it was raised by.”
“It was in her backyard, her kids obviously werent. All she had to do was make sure her doors and windows are closed and stay inside,” said another. “It wouldn’t have tried to break into her house to get to her children ffs.”
“So you’re 16-year-old son tells you there’s a monkey outside, and instead of calling and reporting the missing monkey you decide to shoot the animal who was far away from you and not bothering anyone,” one said. “Alrighty then.”
