Hey Pandas, What’s The Weirdest Or Creepiest Dream You Had? (Closed)

We all have weird dreams sometimes.
#1
So, I had watched this creepy show with my family about Annabel, you know, the doll? And that night I had just a moderately scary dream that night. But the next day, I had been looking for my mother’s wedding dress, nothing weird right? But when I looked in her closet, I saw the Annabel doll sitting right on top of her dress! I ran downstairs screaming. But a couple hours later, I went into the spare room(my grandparents room) to get wrapping paper. But when I reached up to grab the paper, I felt cloth instead. The freaking Annabel doll was right there! I had the worst dream ever that night, about the Nazis and Annabel. Ugh. I still do NOT go into the spare room, EVER!
#2
I would classify this one as more unsettling than creepy. Somehow my hand got cut off, but I could still move it if I held it to my wrist. I decided to just let it heal on its own instead of going to the hospital. The pain of pouring peroxide on the wound was bad enough it woke me up. I still get phantom pains in my wrist when I think about it, 5 years later.
I had another recently that left me going, “that was weird, but I want to know more of the story.” I was an apprentice sorcerer who was inexplicably chosen to ferry a powerful item to a safe place. I just had enough time to pour some fruit in my travel pack and throw the rest of the fruit bowl at a monster before the safe house was overwhelmed. As soon as I got outside the neighbor kid came over and started bugging me, so recited the first 20 digits of Pi as an spell, which set his shirt on fire. Somehow this made him decide to join my quest instead of go away. He was leading me out of the neighborhood when another monster showed up behind us. I tried using a poetic incantation to freeze it, but I mispronounced something. I turned to run and my alarm went off.
#3
I had a dream I was Ariana Grande! I was on stage and everyone was chanting my name. But here’s the weird part-I was Ariana Grande, yet my actual name is Euna, but everyone in the crowd was chanting, “JENNIFER! JENNIFER!” Who the HECK is Jennifer? Of course, it made sense in the dream, so I continued singing on stage. When I was done I freaking sprouted wings and flew into the air. It was so weird. What does that dream even MEAN?
#4
I was really really young when I had this reoccurring dream. It always started with my dad and I standing in the road in front of our house looking down the street, we see a train the size of a doorway pull out of a garage and it’s heading towards us, on the train are these little goblins with really sharp teeth some are on the train some are walking around it, I remember they were really slow, when they got to us my dad said we had to pull out all the teeth to kill them. I was sweating when I woke up. I think this was around the time I lost my first tooth.
#5
I was in my early 20’s and living in my first apartment all by myself when I started to have a reoccurring nightmare. The nightmare started with me waking to the sound of someone trying to break into my apartment. The nightmare progressed to where the person broke in and was now outside my bedroom door. What made the nightmare even scarier was I somehow knew I was dreaming and try as I might, I couldn’t wake myself up. Then when I actually did wake up, I wasn’t sure if I was still dreaming.
#6
Basically, it was a dream where a doll, came alive and started to try and kill us. Then after like 5 seconds, it turned into a Scooby Doo episode that I watched that night.
#7
Mine wasn’t just creepy, but just a weird experience I guess you could say? It was a brief dream, but I remember it well. The dream took place in an old house, let alone an old room of some kind. It was empty, but old, worn, dusty, and falling apart. Also, the entire scene was grey. On the left were tall and thin open windows with frail and thin-looking white curtains. In the dream, a bunch of ghosts came through the windows, and they were shrieking whilst flying around like hell. But here’s the weird part: The shrieks in my dream were so loud that they were actually hurting my ears. As in I literally felt horrible pain hitting my eardrums, which woke me up. That kind of dream experience happened to me twice, but I can’t remember the second time it happened. Either way, it’s something I can’t really explain – how and even why I felt actual pain when it was all a dream.
#8
It was awhile ago, but I still remember it.
I was in my house, but it was..off, yknow?
So I was in my room, playing on my sister’s switch, when I was supposed to be sleeping. I heard loud creaking on the stairs right when the console died. I shoved it under a blanket and hid under my covers.
The next morning (in the dream) I awoke to a creepy scarecrow and child with human skin. I took them into a huge cellar and gave them to the “skinman.”
He took the skins and placed them in a wooden chest for further forensic research.
So day after day in this dream I found multiple creepy plushes with human skin.
One day, the skinman found results. He told me it was all set up by my foster mother(I don’t actually have one).
Later that “night” I was walking through my hallway, and I saw my alleged foster mother.
A women in white with long, gnarled black hair was standing in a dark, empty room. She saw me. Her eyes glew and her face scrunched into a bloodcurdling scream of pure fury , her hair turning white as she screamed. Then suddenly she was chasing me. I ran to my sister’s room, yelling for her to save me. Then the dream ended abruptly.
#9
It was my birthday and I was so excited. but I fell down the stairs. and then the day repeated itself. like groundhog day, but every day was the same. I was suggested to stay in my sister’s room, but I said it was MY birthday. so I went down the stairs and fell on my face AGAIN!
#10
So I had a dream where I was watching the news. Some weird looking sphere backpack had been getting super popular until police discovered that once you buy the backpack, the people who made it activated a tracking device to track you down and murder you. 3 kids and 1 teen have been killed already. The next day, my mom gets me the backpack and falls asleep on the couch. I opened the package and the backpack was there. Suddenly, when I look out my backroom window, where I opened the package with the backpack in it, 3 grown ups with creepy kids masks are looking at me through the cracks of the blinds. They smash my window open and try shooting poison darts at me. I somehow dodge all of them and run out my door. Me and my mom were the only ones in the house, so I try to wake her up and get her to drive the car to the police. I hear one of the people giggle, and I see one of them across the hallway. I bolted out the door, trying to carry my mom, and put her in the backseat of our car ( shes still asleep and I have the keys ) I start the car and start driving! And then a pickup truck rams into me and my dream ends. Scared the heck out of me.
#11
for some darn weird reason, all my dreams and nightmares, have a connection so my nightmares are all connected and it means all my nightmares combined are the creepiest but i don’t have nightmares that often anymore
#12
Okay, so it was like, Groundhog day? But weird. The movie, not the day.
So a girl had a dog, at my middle school. We weren’t friends, but we’d seen each other in passing, so we weren’t complete strangers. It was a small black dog, fluffy, you know the type. And we were in the cafeteria, during the afterschool program, and she was holding it, and then she dropped it. It ran away, and I went to go get it for her. I jumped into the air, and flapped my arms, and flew after the dog, about 14 or so feet up. I remember trying several different ways to flap, to try to go faster, and to see if I could stop flapping without falling. (Spoiler Alert: I couldn’t) Anyway, I’m chasing after the little dog, and I fail. I think it died? I don’t remember, I just remember I didn’t get the dog. Then I’m back where I started, and the dog is in the girl’s arms again. She drops it, and then I just know that I have to run. I can not let that dog touch me, or the world will end. So I run, and take off. I fail. The dog gets me. It happens over, and over again. I don’t remember how the dog got me, just that when it started over the final time before I woke up, I felt that I’d failed over, and over, and over. So I’m in the cafeteria again, and I run from the dog. It chases me, and I lose it. But if I don’t know where the dog is, it can sneak up on me, so I need to find it. (Dream logic, everybody) I fly up towards a castle looking thing. Like a castle spire, connected to a wall segment, and that’s it. I land, and the dog is there. I close the yellow steel gate on its face, and jump off, knowing that the dog will be following me again, soon. There is a big white van, and I jump into it, because cars are a lot faster than flying. (Dream-me doesn’t care that she, A: doesn’t know how to drive, or B: needs to be in the driver’s seat, rather than the back seat to drive). The dog is under the center console. It reaches out, and boops me with its paw. I wake up.
#13
Ok somehow I still remember this and I haven’t got it out of my mind, so what happened was that I was crying about a man saying my mother’s chicken nuggets were terrible or bad or something along those lines.
