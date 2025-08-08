Hey Pandas, What Is Extremely Unhygienic But Everyone Seems To Do It Anyway?

We all have habits we know aren’t exactly clean but some are downright shocking when you stop and think about them. So, what’s one of the most unhygienic things people keep doing anyway?
#1
Not washing hands after using the bathroom, particularly a public one.
#2
Dog “kisses”. Don’t let you dog lick your face ffs.
#3
Sneezing without covering. Sure, a sneeze can really sneak up on you, but you can almost always get the crook of your elbow up to your face in time. Ewww, you say, sneeze goo all over my sleeve or bare skin. Well, at least it’s NOT all over the air other people have to breathe. Your bare skin you can then wipe off and sanitize, and your sleeve you can wash later. But you are not privileged to just blow your sneezes any darn where you want.
#4
Almost everything you do. After you hear about how much bacteria and germs are on EVERYTHING you touch you you first go through the ultra-clean phase followed by the inevitable acceptance that everything you touch is filthy and it’s basically unavoidable. Maintain good hygiene standards, you’ll be fine.
But definitely going to have agree with the salad-tossing post. I know that bacteria is on everything, that’s not the problem here.
#5
Letting dogs on the bed without washing their paws after they walked through who knows what all day.
#6
Owning dogs! Sure, they’re cute and sweet, but they’re honestly disgusting when you think about it. They rub their a**l glands all over the floor, they drool bacteria everywhere, their oily fur sheds all over the place, their paws are never cleaned despite them walking in all kinds of mud and muck all day, they roll in and even eat poop and grime when they get the chance, yet people still let them get on the couch or bed.
#7
Physical intimacy.
#8
Touching their own phones without having it cleaned. I forget to, but your fingers have a lot of bacteria. Imagine what colonies are living on it now if you have not wiped it down.
#9
the “5 second rule” for food dropped on the ground
#10
Tossing Salad.
