Millie Bobby Brown Breaks Silence On Rumors That David Harbour Bullied Her On ‘Stranger Things’ Set

Millie Bobby Brown has publicly pushed back on rumors that David Harbour bullied her during the making of Stranger Things, offering her first direct response since the claims began circulating earlier this year.
During a recent interview, the actress said she felt safe working alongside Harbour in the hit Netflix series. Her comments came as ongoing speculation and insider reports continued to surround the alleged harassment claims that surfaced ahead of Stranger Things Season 5’s production.
Brown said she always felt safe working with Harbour during the entire time they filmed Stranger Things
In an interview highlighted by Page Six, Millie Bobby Brown opened up about filming intense scenes with David Harbour in Stranger Things Season 5. She was clear in her response.
“Of course I felt safe, I mean, we’ve worked together for 10 years. I feel safe with everyone on that set,” she said.
She explained that the nature of her and Harbour’s characters, Hopper and Eleven, affected their dynamic over time.
“You naturally just… you know, you’ve been doing it for so long. We also play father and daughter so naturally, we have a closer bond than the rest because we have had some really intense scenes together, especially in Season 2,” she told Deadline.
Brown also spoke about the experience of returning to heavy emotional material with Harbour for the series’ final season, which premiered on Netflix Wednesday.
“David and I have a great relationship. We work really closely together in the scenes and preparing for the scenes and I really am excited to see, for everyone to see the labor of love and hard work we’ve put into the closure of our relationship and what that looks like,” she said.
Brown maintained that working with Harbour still motivates her to push herself further
She added that working with Harbour still pushes her creatively. “Especially the Hopper and Eleven fans. Those scenes that I feel, I think, are going to be quite impactful. I love it.
“It makes me want to bring my A game every single time I see that I’m on the call sheet working with him because I know he’s bringing it right back,” she said.
As Brown’s comments circulated, many viewers began revisiting earlier reports alleging that there was a rift between the two stars. Despite the sensational nature of the Daily Mail report’s allegations, not everyone believed that the initial reports were credible.
One person pointed toward outside motivations: “Didn’t his bitter ex-wife start all these rumors the media ran with to see what sticks?”
Another urged caution with unverified claims, writing, “Never believe anything on the media unless it comes from the person’s mouth.”
The allegations of Brown’s alleged bullying complaint against Harbour originated from a Daily Mail report that cited insider information
Brown’s remarks come shortly after renewed attention was drawn to her alleged bullying complaint.
The Enola Holmes star was rumored to have filed a “bullying and harassment” claim against Harbour before filming Stranger Things Season 5 in early 2024.
One alleged insider described “pages and pages of accusations” in comments published by the Daily Mail.
The source clarified that Brown’s alleged complaint did not include impropriety. However, an internal investigation reportedly lasted “for months.”
Additional reports suggested that Brown had been accompanied to the Netflix series’ set by a representative.
Amidst the controversy, Stranger Things executive producer Shawn Levy pushed back, telling The Hollywood Reporter that he had seen “wildly inaccurate” portrayals of the situation.
“You have to create a respectful workplace where everyone feels comfortable and safe,” Levy said. “So we did everything to build that environment, and we’re proud of the fact that we did so.”
Brown and Harbour later appeared together at the world premiere of the show’s final season on November 6. At the time, netizens breathed a sigh of relief as Brown and Harbour looked very much like they were getting along.
When asked about presenting a united front, Brown replied, “We’ve been doing that for the last 10 years. I mean, we have always been united in that. We love this show with everything, and we value our friendship more than anything.”
