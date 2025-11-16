Hey Pandas, What’s Something That Other People Like But You Hate? (Closed)

It can be a food, action, or thing that people do. Just keep it PG-13
#1
Avocados. Serious texture issue. Y’all enjoy my portion.
#2
Men
#3
Cilantro. Some people (myself included) physically lack the receptors to taste it correctly and that’s why it tastes legitimately like soap. Please STOP putting it in/on everything as garnish without at least asking, it literally ruins the meal of you don’t taste it correctly and leeches bitter soapy flavour into everything it touches/is in.
#4
Candy corn. I’m sorry, I don’t enjoy the taste of wax and honey, and I don’t want the taste in my mouth for the next hour. But hey, that’s just me.
#5
Rap music, salad, Fortnite and sports.
#6
Oreos and orange juice. I do not understand this. Oreos are meant for milk!!!
#7
American football….OMG please shoot me now. You can’t get away from it. And everyone takes it SOOOO seriously like they play for the team themselves. You aren’t even rooting for people. You are literally rooting for an outfit. Favorite player got traded to another team? Oh I don’t like him now. But the guy I hated last week plays for my team, so I love him. It’s ridiculous. Now don’t get me wrong, I enjoy a good sporting event every now and then but the whole football culture is just too much. And everywhere you go, there it is, right in your face. People talking about it, on TV, in the stores….even in the off season. No other sport is like that.
#8
Influencers and reality TV.
#9
gender reveals. Like we get it, your baby is a girl, you don’t need to create a pink nuclear bomb
#10
Mexican food. Maybe it’s just a me thing, but simply cannot have that much spice
#11
Drama
#12
Most modern celebrities. A lot of them have ZERO talent. (Doja Cat, Ariana Grande, Billie Ellish, the Kardashians/Jenners) they just suck.
Politics too. Who cares?
#13
Almost every TV show made in the last 3-5 years.
I have literally ran out of things to watch!
#14
The colour yellow
#15
vegemite, as an australian its part of our culture and we’re expected to like it but i personally cannot stand the taste of it! 😞😞
#16
I hate the movie “The Godfather”. It’s so overrated and SOOO f**king boring! 😮💨I tried, I really tried to like it. But it is impossible.
Oh! And skittles! I just don’t like the taste of congealed fruit flavored cough syrup.
#17
Sports– both watching and playing. Video games, movies, white chocolate, not eating fruits and vegetables (just how i was raised, i feel unhealthy if i dont eat nutritious food ok)
#18
I love tomatoes 🍅
#19
Celery, sprouts, doughnuts 🤢
#20
My boyfriend.
#21
Peanut butter
Mint
Lavender
Nuts
Sports
#22
Meat, fish, eggs, dairy. I’m vegan, been vegan since 2014 and I wish I’d done it sooner.
A godless life, setting your own moral standards and answering only to yourself. My life really began when I decided to follow Jesus.
