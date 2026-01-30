Dragonfly Glaze Magic Color Shifting Acrylic Pour

by

In this acrylic pour experiment, I use Dragonfly Glaze with black and white to reveal an incredible color-shifting, iridescent surface that changes with every movement of light.

Dragonfly Glaze is a special acrylic top coat that transforms dark colors into glowing metallic hues, greens, blues, violets and golds that seem to float and swirl across the canvas.

This video shows how to use Dragonfly Glaze in acrylic pouring, so you can see how it behaves, how it reacts with black and white paint, and how it creates that shimmering, oil-slick, dragonfly-wing effect.

Every spin, every ripple reveals something new, like watching a living surface breathe.

If you love fluid art, acrylic pouring, metallic paints, color-changing effects, and experimental techniques, this one is for you.

Let me know in the comments if you’ve tried Dragonfly Glaze or if you’d like to see it used with other colors or techniques.

And if this kind of art feeds your soul, don’t forget to like, subscribe, and drift along with me into the next pour.

More info: youtu.be | Instagram

Image credits: Fiona Art

Dragonfly Glaze Magic Color Shifting Acrylic Pour

Image credits: Fiona Art

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
“Best Job Offer I’ve Ever Seen”: Woman Shares Job Listing That Checks Every Box
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
I Illustrated An Entire Alphabet Of Creatures (26 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Street Photography: My 35 Pictures I Took While Traveling In Europe
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
50 Times People Had To Look Twice At Things To Realize What They Are
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Top 20 Big Fluffy Dog Breeds for Snuggling and Cuddling
3 min read
Nov, 18, 2025
The Stand Season 1 Episode 8 Recap
3 min read
Feb, 6, 2021